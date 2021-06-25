 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   [Cock joke]   (gizmodo.com) divider line
33
    More: Misc, Chicken, Diarrhea, Fowl, Egg, Meat, Salmonella, chicken owner, young children  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never kissed a chicken. However, I have kissed a few cooks who made that poultry sing!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grab your cock and pullet!
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look,
It is a beautiful expression of man-chicken lov...<ahem>
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something fishy about salmonella.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x238]


....I actually am your supervisor.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep farking that chicken though.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you should know your chicken
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stick to hugging, folks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [static.wixstatic.com image 560x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about people who eat chickens for rituals or for entertainment purposes? How come they can perform every day or night without getting sick? It's not just in India, it happens in other countries with tribal shows and the like. Did eating live chicken make them immune?

India: Devotees devour live chickens at Graveyard Festival
Youtube -b0uDojBBi4
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You not supposed to kiss them. Lick them between the thighs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x238]

....I actually am your supervisor.


Is farking the chickens still ok because if not I'm lodging a complaint with HR
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: What about people who eat chickens for rituals or for entertainment purposes? How come they can perform every day or night without getting sick? It's not just in India, it happens in other countries with tribal shows and the like. Did eating live chicken make them immune?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-b0uDojB​Bi4]


Real definition of geeks vs. nerds goes here...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whar Hedless???!!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This goes for reptiles also. I seen morons kiss their pet lizards and snakes.
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, what could be so bad about kissing a bird that has its mouth in dirt and sh*t all day?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kissing?  no.

choking?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oblig
The Call of the Wreckin' Ball - Knitters
Youtube wbpKV2iMrKk


poss nsfw
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: This goes for reptiles also. I seen morons kiss their pet lizards and snakes.


Did you have to pay extra?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man I forgot I had this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't even want to piss my puppy.

Of course, that might be because I caught him eating a dead dried-up frog in the backyard earlier today.

/got him Arm and Hammer mouth spray because he also tries to eat his poo if he has an accident in the house
//he might be a rapepublican, tries to hide the evidence
///pol joke in the main tab
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I don't even want to piss my puppy.

Of course, that might be because I caught him eating a dead dried-up frog in the backyard earlier today.

/got him Arm and Hammer mouth spray because he also tries to eat his poo if he has an accident in the house
//he might be a rapepublican, tries to hide the evidence
///pol joke in the main tab


I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to piss on any of your pets for pretty much any reason... Unless they're on fire and you've got no other options I guess.  Then go ahead and pee them out.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't touch yourself after you fark a chicken......got it!
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: OhioUGrad: I don't even want to piss my puppy.

Of course, that might be because I caught him eating a dead dried-up frog in the backyard earlier today.

/got him Arm and Hammer mouth spray because he also tries to eat his poo if he has an accident in the house
//he might be a rapepublican, tries to hide the evidence
///pol joke in the main tab

I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to piss on any of your pets for pretty much any reason... Unless they're on fire and you've got no other options I guess.  Then go ahead and pee them out.


I'd say that's good advice...that and checking your reply before posting.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Kissing?  no.

choking?


Fark handle  .... fits
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All cocks are a joke. It's by design.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.