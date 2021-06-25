 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   England honors Turing with his image on a bank note. There is no Halting Problem here   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Alan Turing, Alan Turing features, World War II codebreaker Alan, British government's wartime operation, artificial intelligence, father of computer science, National Physical Laboratory, disheartened Turing  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 3:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
404 HARRIET TUBMAN NOT FOUND
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halt and punch people that caused Turing and others to kill themselves or spend their lives in fear of being caught.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you buy these in America...I know you can get pounds at most banks. But to request a specific print is what I'm asking. Looks like it would be about 70 dollars US.
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But will they catch fire?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: Can you buy these in America...I know you can get pounds at most banks. But to request a specific print is what I'm asking. Looks like it would be about 70 dollars US.


Any coin/currency collector place could get you one pretty easily as it's a standard issue.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pextor: But will they catch fire?


Polymer money doesn't burn.  It melts.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They say he's the first gay man on a British banknote but I'm not so sure.  Sir Edward Elgar definitely pings on the gaydar...  and not just because of the moustache.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP Alan Turing, you are one of my heros.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or a coin consisting of two rings.

True story: Turing's real last name was Wolstenhulme-Watts but due to difficulty waking up in the morning he used two alarm clocks which garnered him the nickname "Two-Rings" because it took two rings to wake him up and that evolved into "Turing".
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They killed the real man and put him on the money decades later?  What an enigma.

Yay Alan Turing,  boo homophobia
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: They say he's the first gay man on a British banknote but I'm not so sure.  Sir Edward Elgar definitely pings on the gaydar...  and not just because of the moustache.
[Fark user image image 425x229]


Yeah, and that still leaves gay women, or bisexuals as a mystery.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Or a coin consisting of two rings.

True story: Turing's real last name was Wolstenhulme-Watts but due to difficulty waking up in the morning he used two alarm clocks which garnered him the nickname "Two-Rings" because it took two rings to wake him up and that evolved into "Turing".


True story:  that story is BS.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rip computer man
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Or a coin consisting of two rings.

True story: Turing's real last name was Wolstenhulme-Watts but due to difficulty waking up in the morning he used two alarm clocks which garnered him the nickname "Two-Rings" because it took two rings to wake him up and that evolved into "Turing".


No, he just said he was thinking of getting a second one......

/got blown completely out of proportion
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 404 HARRIET TUBMAN NOT FOUND


Why would Tubman be on British currency?
 
OneRaisedBrow [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 404 HARRIET TUBMAN NOT FOUND

Why would Tubman be on British currency?


Well, someone needs to put her on their currency.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OneRaisedBrow: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 404 HARRIET TUBMAN NOT FOUND

Why would Tubman be on British currency?

Well, someone needs to put her on their currency.


Tubcoin?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hate Tank: Porous Horace: Or a coin consisting of two rings.

True story: Turing's real last name was Wolstenhulme-Watts but due to difficulty waking up in the morning he used two alarm clocks which garnered him the nickname "Two-Rings" because it took two rings to wake him up and that evolved into "Turing".

True story:  that story is BS.


True story: Some people don't get some forms of humour or Coronation Street references.

Here's a reenactment of an an important meeting that took place in Whitehall.

Bet breaks up Raquel and Tanya's argument (22 November 1993)
Youtube jLIE6pUBkp4
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.