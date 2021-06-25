 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Seeing how well things are going in Florida, DeSantis deploys his police to Arizona and Texas   (local10.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing there isn't a disaster in Florida where those officers could actually be doing something worthwhile.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brown people! Boogidy-Boogidy-Boogidy

I can't wait until this guy gets crushed in his bid to be President.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean we could address root causes, but where is the money to be made in that?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Which part of Mexico touches Florida
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida


You think every single Cuban sandwich is made by an actual Cuban anymore?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the White Fu*k Head Awards already here?

This guy is gunning pretty hard for it apparently.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida


The gulf, duh!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida

You think every single Cuban sandwich is made by an actual Cuban anymore?


I'm pretty sure Mark Cuban has enough money to pay people to do that
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida


Listen I'm sure one of the 3 does.
 
Rattlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are Florida taxpayers still paying their farking salaries for this shiat?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we just going to pretend we don't see this other guy or what?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
50.  Thats as many as 5 tens.  And that's terrible.

Political theater and fresh meat for the base.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's in the process of testing his authoritarian boundaries just to see what he can get away with. If unchecked it will only expand
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida


The Gulf!
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: [Fark user image 800x533]

Are we just going to pretend we don't see this other guy or what?


WHAT OTHER GUY?

WHAT OTHER GUY?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An immigration Czar could have prevented this.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would just be embarrassing levels of pandering to the Trump crowd, seeing as he is for SURE going to run in 2024 and many see him as the next Trump, but it's worse than that because his pandering is upending the lives of these officers, disrupting their families, and potentially worse. It's literally screwing with their LIVES so he can pander to the frightened, cowering right-wing assholes who tremble in fear about tEh bOrDEr iNVasiON!

DeSantis has been a scumbag for some time now, but this carves his basement out even deeper.

Swell.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WGJ: Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida

The gulf, duh!


Once Captain Ron is president, he will revoke Archimedes' Principle, thus insuring that boats cannot come to Florida.  The man is a genius.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida

The Gulf!


Agreed.

A person can swim to Florida from Mexico.

Thousands, perhaps millions, have done it.

I assume that some "were good people".
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: [Fark user image 800x533]

Are we just going to pretend we don't see this other guy or what?


Talk about a couple of punchable faces .
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
While they're gone, torch their HQ.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man this jackass is gunning pretty hard for "biggest dumbshiat and most hated" person but McCockell has had that title on lock since he crawled out of the asscrack that is Kentucky.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DeSantis is a great governor.
 
special20
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chuck87: DeSantis is a great governor.


Chuck87: DeSantis is a great governor.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: While they're gone, torch their HQ.


That sounds s familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida

You think every single Cuban sandwich is made by an actual Cuban anymore?


Its mostly Dominicans now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big Ron just put down a sixer of Icehouse and half a bottle of Fireball.


'You want some, bro?  You wanna throw hands, bro?"
 
wee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chuck87: DeSantis is a great governor.


You have to be a lot more subtle than that if you want to reel people in.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember this kind of shiat when the GQPers complain that there aren't enough officers to keep cities safe. They don't seem to have any problem sending them elsewhere to do a job that isn't theirs to do in the first place. So fark 'em.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chuck87: DeSantis is a great governor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which part of Mexico touches Florida


The Gulf of Mexico.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Brown people! Boogidy-Boogidy-Boogidy

I can't wait until this guy gets crushed in his bid to be President.


Except the more regressive he is, the meaner, more corrupt, the worse his policies, the more the Repugs love him.  Yes, nobody from Florida has ever been President.  But it might just take the current state of that party to do that horrible, previously unthinkable thing.

It's unlikely, yes. But people said that about The Orange Nightmare.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not a lawyer and didn't stay at a holiday inn last night, any Fark legal types know if this is even legal?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Brown people! Boogidy-Boogidy-Boogidy

I can't wait until this guy gets crushed in his bid to be President.


Six words too long
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Brown people! Boogidy-Boogidy-Boogidy

I can't wait until this guy gets crushed in his bid to be President.


Why would he get crushed? Roughly half of Americans farking love people like him because they ARE people like him.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what Sheriff dick face did in Arizona, sent his agents on taxpayer funded trips to Hawaii to find Obamas real birth certificate.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cleek:
 
