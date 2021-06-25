 Skip to content
...and the lawsuits begin
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about the murders?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: What about the murders?


...and then the lawsuits began...
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: What about the murders?


159 people are still missing so... guess you could say that's how this whole thing started.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am curious how the previous problems the building was known to have and are documented....how will that factor into insurance payouts?

I think a LOT of insurance companies are gonna be hesitant to pay out claims for living in a known shiatty building.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: ArkAngel: What about the murders?

159 people are still missing so... guess you could say that's how this whole thing started.


I'd say it started when the front fell off of the building
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.


They're still searching through the rubble.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.


There's around 150 missing, but I'm surprised they have only found 3 so far.  Maybe they're just not telling us yet.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.


Only three so far. It will take weeks to work through the rubble. The death toll could easily exceed 100.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i'm sure florida's ghoulish governor will be signing an executive order to shield any and all entities that made that building collapse possible.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I honestly feel bad for the inspector.
They signed up to do a job that would do good - to catch shoddy work that could genuinely harm, or in this case kill.

They found a horrible issue. One that jeopardized the lives of every soul in that building. They did their due diligence. they made sure that someone knew - that there was a chance those lives could be saved. Pfew.

And, the report was ignored. Dozens of people have likely died. Even though they did their job perfectly and gave plenty of warning to save lives. All because it would have cost money to fix.

I hope that inspector still sleeps well. And, I hope that chain of people that ignored the warnings get to relive that memory every single time they drift off to sleep. I hope the families of those killed heal, and take their day in court. Such a simple thing that could have prevented a tragedy...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: dkulprit: How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.

They're still searching through the rubble.


159 people in the rubble are in an indeterminate state, like Schrödinger's cat
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know this much, the lawyers are gonna make bank. Everything else is a tossup.
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My first thought was Sinkhole.
Then the news confirmed it had been sinking 2mm/yr since it was built. Probably normal for reclaimed wetlands.
Just over a 3" drop may have torqued it enough over time.
Still saying sinkhole.

Wondering if neighboring buildings in the area built around the same time will start to vacate.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: I am curious how the previous problems the building was known to have and are documented....how will that factor into insurance payouts?

I think a LOT of insurance companies are gonna be hesitant to pay out claims for living in a known shiatty building.


They'll just bill the building's insurance carrier and sue them when they don't pay out.

It's the American way.

It isn't on the tenant to know the foundational status of the unit they're renting.  If there's obvious flaws.... well duh.

But part of paying to rent a space is the unwritten contract that you're not liable for the structural integrity of the building itself.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: I am curious how the previous problems the building was known to have and are documented....how will that factor into insurance payouts?

I think a LOT of insurance companies are gonna be hesitant to pay out claims for living in a known shiatty building.


I don't know the exact specifics, but (I don't know the technical term) my mother's first cousin's husband is a state-employed building inspector in the area, and this is one of the buildings he had inspected. He also said he worked with some federal agents, and they filed numerous reports with various groups about the dangers and how they could be corrected, and said reports were basically ignored.

Insurance companies may be hesitant to pay anything out, but that won't stop A) a judge/jury finding in favor of the plaintiffs or B)  an out-of-court settlement being reached.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: dkulprit: How did only 3 people die?  Was that side of the building mainly family rooms or something?  I havent really been following this.

Only three so far. It will take weeks to work through the rubble. The death toll could easily exceed 100.


Thank you all for responding.  Been a busy a week.  Didn't realize more were missing.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That didn't take long.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I hope that inspector still sleeps well.


Just a point of note, there were several inspectors, and, at least in term of (shorthand) my cousin, he's sleeping fine but he's also reaching out to the victims to tell them he will happily be a witness for them, no charge.
 
