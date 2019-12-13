 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   What is Capitalism? I mean, beyond a repressive, failed economic policy that's resulted in a labor class who function as slaves to an entrenched elite who every year grow wealthier and more untouchable by any law. NPR asks the question   (npr.org) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SOCIALISM!!
на этот раз все будет иначе
这次会不一样
이번에는 다를 것입니다
esta vez será diferente
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Wolff Defines Socialism and Capitalism
Youtube XnY_ZqJ64cI
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based Socko
Youtube SlKpZQgRecI

Why ask NPR when you can ask Socko?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A system where the means of production are owned by the capitalist class, which allows them to alienate workers from their labor value.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.... interesting this thread is in Main.

Let the spectacle begin!

wired.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITT:  a bunch of people getting paid to goof off at work posting about how exploitative capitalism is.  If anybody's still at their desk on a Friday at 4:00 EDT.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism didn't go great, but it did better than most.  Those Romans never made it to the moon.  Now it seems we have entered corporatism, or something.  With Elon eventually taking over as pharaoh and bringing us full circle.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism is the economic system which works better than all of the alternatives.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fancy term for economic freedom.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Failed".

We have DRASTICALLY different definitions of failure derpmitter.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call it "Late Stage Capitalism" for nothing.

We've got to get rid of it.   It farks the planet, and farks people.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: "Failed".

We have DRASTICALLY different definitions of failure derpmitter.


It's working exactly as intended:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All systems devolve into a Serf Class serving an Entrenched Elite...

...Until something happens.  Then you have years of flux before the cycle repeats.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: "Failed".

We have DRASTICALLY different definitions of failure derpmitter.


True. For the wealthy it has worked out fantastically. For a small strata of people who could be called upper middle class, it's pretty good. The rest? Not so much.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism: the system where poor and money losing decisions by corporations are made profitable by public money
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it's the act of tricking a large number of not particularly intellectually engaged, temporarily embarrassed millionaires to vote for regulatory, labour and tax policy that runs counter their own long term interests that predominantly favors the current winners.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely, this thread is going to be a collection of really nuanced and well informed opinions about economics that don't fail to acknowledge faults in the system and offer reasonable and realistic solutions or alternatives.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: What is Capitalism?
A: A family friendly rebranding of The Jungle.The Jungle = You must compete for your daily bread, those who cannot compete well, starve.Civilization = You collectively choose to corporate, INSTEAD of compete, in order to have all the basic needs of life for yourselves collectively.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
re-post for formatting loss


Q: What is Capitalism?
A: A family friendly rebranding of The Jungle.

The Jungle = You must compete for your daily bread, those who cannot compete well, starve.
Civilization = You collectively choose to corporate, INSTEAD of compete, in order to have all the basic needs of life for yourselves collectively.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: Surely, this thread is going to be a collection of really nuanced and well informed opinions about economics that don't fail to acknowledge faults in the system and offer reasonable and realistic solutions or alternatives.


Fark is the place polisci majors come to when they need that extra bit of encouragement to just say "fark it, I'm switching to heroin".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern capitalism is where the people who rig the system pretend the system is a free market.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: They don't call it "Late Stage Capitalism" for nothing.

We've got to get rid of it.   It farks the planet, and farks people.


The thing is... people suck. Eventually all "-isms" end up farking people. Communism/Socialism would be great if there was no corruption and resources were truly distributed fairly. Capitalism would be ok in a true free market with an actual educated populace, no hidden information, and no corruption so that the market can allow the best ideas to bubble to the top. Feudalism would have been ok if the "lords" actually acted in the best interest in taking care of the societal structures that they were supposed to be in charge up. Any "-ism" can be made to sound great on paper, but all of those ideas are in the same cabinet as the "massless strings" and "frictionless surfaces" that were part of physics class. They just don't exist. We don't really have "capitalism".. we have corporatism + cronyism + social Darwinism ... just like Russia doesn't have socialism/communism they have a despotism + mafia state. Even despotism would "work" if it was run by a benevolent dictator.

But then again, perhaps I've played too much Civilization.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Capitalism is the economic system which works better than all of the alternatives.


You sure you don't want to change your name to State_College_Police_Officer?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy thing is that the Republicans have zero plans, nothing, nada to help the average American. They are the party of corporate servants. Tax cuts for millionaires is their only platform.

But the one thing they will give the ignorant white trash peasants are guns. Which is interesting.

Theyre basically betting hard that those idiots will never in a million years grow a set of balls and violently revolt.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is best? Capitalism?  Socialism?  If the answer can be "a little of both", it probably is
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Capitalism: the system where poor and money losing decisions by corporations are made profitable by public money


That's pretty much what our political class has made it, yes.  The "too big to fail" bullshiat.  But it's not what it's supposed to be.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Night Train to Wakanda: "Failed".

We have DRASTICALLY different definitions of failure derpmitter.

It's working exactly as intended:
[Fark user image image 346x750]


That still pisses me off. The chocolate farms are given extensive support from Nestle and Cargill in exchange for exclusive rights to the crops. The business relationship is extremely tight, and not only that but they KNOW about child slavery on the farms and we have known this for over a decade now.

The jurisdiction limbo game is how these companies never have worry about the laws they break, even literal slavery. "Well, it didn't happen here so..."

In a more just world, there would be a RICO investigation and the execs would do hard time. They are criminal organizations top to bottom.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An "objective" survey of capitalism by the following panel:
* someone who thinks North Korean women have the best sex
* the author a book partially titled "the Specter of Capital"
* someone who wrote a cartoon book advocating open borders

All brought to you by the radio station that incessantly begs for money.

Yeah. I'll pass on that.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mattix: whidbey: They don't call it "Late Stage Capitalism" for nothing.

We've got to get rid of it.   It farks the planet, and farks people.

The thing is... people suck. Eventually all "-isms" end up farking people. Communism/Socialism would be great if there was no corruption and resources were truly distributed fairly. Capitalism would be ok in a true free market with an actual educated populace, no hidden information, and no corruption so that the market can allow the best ideas to bubble to the top. Feudalism would have been ok if the "lords" actually acted in the best interest in taking care of the societal structures that they were supposed to be in charge up. Any "-ism" can be made to sound great on paper, but all of those ideas are in the same cabinet as the "massless strings" and "frictionless surfaces" that were part of physics class. They just don't exist. We don't really have "capitalism".. we have corporatism + cronyism + social Darwinism ... just like Russia doesn't have socialism/communism they have a despotism + mafia state. Even despotism would "work" if it was run by a benevolent dictator.

But then again, perhaps I've played too much Civilization.


Strong laws protecting human rights, which include labor rights, and civic diligence to fight corruption is the answer.   Some of that works now.  Our problem is one of apathy and having a self-defeatist attitude at a time we need to be demanding the world we want to live in.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: SOCIALISM!!
на этот раз все будет иначе
这次会不一样
이번에는 다를 것입니다
esta vez será diferente


Or, to recycle an old saying in the USSR,

"Under capitalism, it's dog eat dog!
While under socialism, it's exactly the reverse."
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
System where you trade goods and services for an agreed upon value.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't about the economic ISM, it's about the implementation. Any framework can be abused.

Elevating the general conceptual framework to some place of reverence is, however, dangerous as people will typically fail to distinguish between the choices made in implementation versus the conceptual framework.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Watubi: Which is best? Capitalism?  Socialism?  If the answer can be "a little of both", it probably is


One of the problems with our nation is that we have amnesia about our past. We had socialist parties. We had mass unity of people pushing against the robber barons and Henry Fords. The Red Scares destroyed this rich heritage and the Cold War inaugurated a collective attempt to help us forget, in the name of God and Country. Part of that attempt was inserting god in our money, our pledge and associating the nation with god and that it was good.

I tell people to learn about the 1930s after the collapse of Capitalism to see what is coming.

This is a great series.

The Great Depression 1 - A job at Ford's
Youtube VjH4pCatx0I


Studs Terkel's Hard Times is a great read. A People's History of the US has some good content under 'The Second Civil War' that educates on our collective labor struggles. The Jungle helped Roosevelt create the FDA. Sinclair pushed to End Poverty in California- which helped create Social Security. Socialists pushed things to improve for the majority of people. Capitalists fought it and after the Red Scares, destroyed the Left. Reagan finished off the Unions with his killing of the Air Traffic Controllers Strike.

We don't know what that kind of era was like if we aren't old enough.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Capitalism, in and of itself, in the wild, is just a way of making money efficiently.
When you put the power and imprimatur of the state behind it, and make it a "system", with an ethos - it becomes a human catastrophe and tragedy.
How about, in future, we just use capitalism as a way to make money, and don't confuse it with a value system?
It has no moral value or direction to it, psychotic old Russian welfare bums notwithstanding.
 
flondrix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Capitalism is when you have two cows; you sell three cows to an off-shore corporation, then execute a debt / equity swap with associated general offer so that you get all four cows back, with a tax deduction for keeping five cows. The milk rights of six cows are transferred via a Panamanian intermediary to a Cayman Islands company secretly owned by the majority shareholder, who sells the rights to all seven cows' milk back to the listed company. The annual report says that the company owns eight cows, with an option on one more. Meanwhile, you kill the original two cows to keep your operating costs down and make the balance sheets look really good for this quarter.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Watubi: Which is best? Capitalism?  Socialism?  If the answer can be "a little of both", it probably is


Capitalism with social programs paid for by the finite value of somebody's effort and/or donated effort.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Capitalism, in and of itself, in the wild, is just a way of making money efficiently.


Marx (that horrible no good evil name!) worked to understand what Capitalism was and found that the contradictions in the system did not allow for the majority of people to prosper. It always funnels money to the top.
 
adamatari
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On capitalism and free markets: I am not opposed to all aspects of this. Having companies be able to be formed and compete freely against each other produces innovative and high quality goods in many varieties. Shoes, for instance. We have many good types of shoes.

Rentier capitalism, though, needs to end. When shelter, education, and medical care are used as leverage to keep people working, it starts to look a little slavey. There is a great NYT article about this: What The Rich Don't Want To Admit About The Poor

It's also essential we prevent corporations from becoming dangerously powerful. They end up being functionally governments in themselves.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: ITT:  a bunch of people getting paid to goof off at work posting about how exploitative capitalism is.  If anybody's still at their desk on a Friday at 4:00 EDT.


You are more than welcome to go and fark yourself. You know nothing about how I get paid, farkstick.
 
flondrix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Watubi: Which is best? Capitalism?  Socialism?  If the answer can be "a little of both", it probably is


It is a pity I didn't steal the textbook used in my economics course back in high school.  It contained a term that is not used anymore:  "Mixed economy".  It also had a chart showing how various nations were distributed between "command economy" on the left and "free market economy" on the right.  North Korea was leftmost, followed by the People's Republic of China, the USSR, most of the world's nations scattered across the middle with the USA somewhere to the right, and Hong Kong rightmost of all.  No nation was at either edge of the chart.

(I went to High School a long time ago).
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: whither_apophis: Capitalism: the system where poor and money losing decisions by corporations are made profitable by public money

That's pretty much what our political class has made it



Supposed to =/= IS....you were saying....
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also a safe harbor for sociopaths to be cruel to workers so stockholders can be happy
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is Capitalism?

A religion?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: FLMountainMan: ITT:  a bunch of people getting paid to goof off at work posting about how exploitative capitalism is.  If anybody's still at their desk on a Friday at 4:00 EDT.

You are more than welcome to go and fark yourself. You know nothing about how I get paid, farkstick.


Way too angry for a Friday.
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the system that made our country wealthy enough that it can afford parasites like NPR.
You're welcome.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: It's the system that made our country wealthy enough that it can afford parasites like NPR.
You're welcome.


Slavery did that. Capitalism overtook it after the Civil War.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mouser: It's the system that made our country wealthy enough that it can afford parasites like NPR.
You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
. . . and is still better than any other system of government so far.
 
