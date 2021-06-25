 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice) Weeners Women sense my power and they seek the life essence. I do not avoid women, Mandrake, But I do deny them my essence   (vice.com) divider line
129
    More: Weeners, Masturbation, Sexual intercourse, Orgasm, Semen, Ejaculation, Human sexuality, subreddit r, Penis  
•       •       •

1544 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



129 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside the Subreddit Where Men Encourage Each Other Not to Cum

no wonder there's so much violence in the country
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh...no.   In my single days during a long dry spell I was an irritable angry fark.  I was much happier providing women with my essence.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
r/EarlyOnsetProstateCancer
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell this to my sock.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to avoid paying child support.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only "essence" you're likely to get from these guys is the smell of Cheetos, sweat and failure.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: r/EarlyOnsetProstateCancer


The use it or lose it point is well established.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezy creezy, it's just a bodily fluid, not a magical liquid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm now over 400 days of semen retention. I went from a scared little boy who had the worst mindset to a God who attracts everything he wants into his life,"

Right. You're a God.

These seem like incels who want to add a layer of spiritual bullshiat to the bullshiat in which they already wallow.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, sure yeah, if you forgot a rubber or she's not on the pill, good idea.

If it's anything other than that, your baby goo isn't some mystical essence, any more than your snot or saliva is, get over it. Blow your load, enjoy the experience, and clean up after yourself.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the hell. Counterpoint:
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Official Video)
Youtube Yem_iEHiyJ0
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if keeping semen inside your body is good, getting more semen in you must be better, right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I'm now over 400 days of semen retention. I went from a scared little boy who had the worst mindset to a God who attracts everything he wants into his life,"

Right. You're a God.

These seem like incels who want to add a layer of spiritual bullshiat to the bullshiat in which they already wallow.


Why do you need to mock those not as lucky as you?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I went from a scared little boy who had the worst mindset to a God who attracts everything he wants into his life


Apparently sex with a woman isn't something he wants to attract into his life.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".


Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the GF always seems in a happier mood afterwards, so I see it as a selfless good deed to share my semen to help her feel better.

/protip: However saying "You seem especially biatchy today. You want to bend over and have me to give you some happy juice?" does NOT make the situation better.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Jeezy creezy, it's just a bodily fluid, not a magical liquid.


Other than making your money and fun disappear.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Jeezy creezy, it's just a bodily fluid, not a magical liquid.


The "medical" advice (I guess this is more medical-adjacent) over at reddit is almost always hilariously bad.  It makes more sense when you realize the person leaving a given comment is probably somewhere between 14 and 22 years old.  Like, would you listen to bodily advice from a high school freshman? No? Then don't listen to it from reddit unless it simply consists of pointing you to a resource online from something like a medical school, public health service, or Mayo clinic website.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck. No matter how hard you try, sooner or later witches are going to steal your semen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".

Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool have fun with that or whatever.
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a form of sex magic that also has Western, occult roots. Al Crowley, PB Randolph and some of the phallic Rosicrucians are quite familiar with Karezza. If it makes people feel better to avoid ejacts, I don't see the problem. It's their body.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".

Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.


Some people should feel uncomfortable with how they look.

When I was in college, I had a Joe Dirt haircut and wore a trucker hat with a gold chain and a Hawaiian shirt. I should have been ashamed to be seen in public.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I'm now over 400 days of semen retention. I went from a scared little boy who had the worst mindset to a God who attracts everything he wants into his life,"

Right. You're a God.

These seem like incels who want to add a layer of spiritual bullshiat to the bullshiat in which they already wallow.


Some people blow way past acceptance, hit a ramp, and flew 200 feet into a pond named disillusioned.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like the ultra-marathon version of edging?
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".

Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.


Most incels I have run into are simply arseholes to begin with and being angry men made them less desired which lead to them being even more angry. No matter the cause you still have to own your actions.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Well the GF always seems in a happier mood afterwards, so I see it as a selfless good deed to share my semen to help her feel better.

/protip: However saying "You seem especially biatchy today. You want to bend over and have me to give you some happy juice?" does NOT make the situation better.


Clean Filth
Youtube AE50vrFX_lM

"I'm gonna fill your hoo-ha with good juice!"

/NSFW audio obviously
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No-nut CSB: so after our first kid the wife had an episiotomy, so no sexy time for a few weeks (and TBH you're too damn tired learning taking care of the babby during that time anyway). My wife decided that since she couldn't get off I had to promise not to take care of business myself either.

So yeah it got to be like the bet episode of Seinfeld. Had trouble sleeping and got grouchy. But when she got cleared it was amazing for both of us, (guess that's what the tantric people are on about) and I probably could have filled a quart jar...

OTOH the people in TFA are nuts (pun intended)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<reads what they believe>

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cannot take from me anything that I will more willingly part with.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not a sad loser who can't get a date! I am a philosophical genius preserving my essence!"

static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: thatboyoverthere: dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".

Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.

[Fark user image image 226x223]


You want to play, let's play.

Bold words from a 2 with a cottage cheese ass that makes the sarlacc pit look like a porn star perfectly bleached asshole. This is nothing more than you desperately trying to insult the looks of Incels because you know that you're even more pathetic than them. You are trying to drag them down in hopes of propping yourself up above them.

They're barely manage to reach the level of liquid bullshiat in terms of attractiveness, but you can't even manage that. You're just the crusty remnants of liquid bullshiat left in the tanker truck. None of the limited use, but all of the smells and health hazards.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's been a while since health class but I remember talk about orgasms without ejaculations being unhealthy in the 1990s.  Even mentioned then about it being a practice in some cultures who also think rare animal parts are like viagra.

Seems these kids never graduated from the thinking about sex to the actual act with another human.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random men replace one thing that works with 5 things that accomplish roughly the same thing when combined, conclude the one thing was the problem. Logic tracks.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they don't want to get laid. That's the ticket.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about it: Your semen creates life

I've never once seen a sock jump up and call me dadda.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good idea.  I think it would help me to develop greater self-control and a foster a deeper sense of respect of my own bod...

<splooooooge>

...aaaand, I'm out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: dothemath: thatboyoverthere: dothemath: I bet you a grand that every one of those nerds is a solid "3".

Body dysmorphia is a major unaddressed problem for men, and is one of the aggravating factors that lead to them becoming Incels.

Also you're just being a farking asshole.

[Fark user image image 226x223]

You want to play, let's play.

Bold words from a 2 with a cottage cheese ass that makes the sarlacc pit look like a porn star perfectly bleached asshole. This is nothing more than you desperately trying to insult the looks of Incels because you know that you're even more pathetic than them. You are trying to drag them down in hopes of propping yourself up above them.

They're barely manage to reach the level of liquid bullshiat in terms of attractiveness, but you can't even manage that. You're just the crusty remnants of liquid bullshiat left in the tanker truck. None of the limited use, but all of the smells and health hazards.


Please say more stuff like this.
Its Friday and I think we can all use it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a lot of bad things about the old days, but one of the good things was that guys who couldn't get laid either lied or shut up about it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Well the GF always seems in a happier mood afterwards, so I see it as a selfless good deed to share my semen to help her feel better.

/protip: However saying "You seem especially biatchy today. You want to bend over and have me to give you some happy juice?" does NOT make the situation better.


That's not what your mother said last night!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JZDave: Yeah, they don't want to get laid. That's the ticket.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.