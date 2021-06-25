 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Most painful Ouchi ever (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, Three Mile Island accident, nuclear technician Hisashi Ouchi, Nuclear safety, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Plutonium, Nuclear power, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents  
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As nuclear technician Hisashi Ouchi helped a colleague to pour litres of uranium into a huge metal vat,

You should never do that.

After just seven days, he is reported to have screamed: "I can't take it any more! I am not a guinea pig!"

He's right, you know.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to guess falling into a bin of legos, but I guess you win subby, this does sound marginally worse than that.

/Seriously, though, that's farked up.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a sec. Are they an enemy now or can we get back to tearing down statues?
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doctors practice medicine and they were given something to play with that they've never seen before.  So they kept him alive for 83 days for no reason but because they can.  It wasn't about their oath, because doing what was best for the patient would have been a swift, drug induced overdose to reduce as much of the pain as possible.

Unless I RTFA wrong somehow...
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Doctors practice medicine and they were given something to play with that they've never seen before.  So they kept him alive for 83 days for no reason but because they can.  It wasn't about their oath, because doing what was best for the patient would have been a swift, drug induced overdose to reduce as much of the pain as possible.

Unless I RTFA wrong somehow...


Yep.  He should've been given morphine for his pain, then more morphine if he was still in pain, and then more morphine if it looked like he was in pain...
 
dallylamma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Doctors practice medicine and they were given something to play with that they've never seen before.  So they kept him alive for 83 days for no reason but because they can.  It wasn't about their oath, because doing what was best for the patient would have been a swift, drug induced overdose to reduce as much of the pain as possible.

Unless I RTFA wrong somehow...


The family wanted to keep him alive too for some reason.

More in depth:
A Brief History of: The Tokaimura Criticality Incident (Short Documentary)
Youtube acpz3CG1xi4
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [i.kym-cdn.com image 525x295]


Username checks out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rockymountainrider: Doctors practice medicine and they were given something to play with that they've never seen before.  So they kept him alive for 83 days for no reason but because they can.  It wasn't about their oath, because doing what was best for the patient would have been a swift, drug induced overdose to reduce as much of the pain as possible.

Unless I RTFA wrong somehow...


TFA said his family insisted on keeping him alive. They even made the doctors revive him 3 times when he died.
 
wild9
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've read about this person in the past and have seen images of the body. I don't know if they were real or fake but dear lord the damage that had been done was gruesome....to keep someone alive in that condition was heinous.
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rockymountainrider: Doctors practice medicine and they were given something to play with that they've never seen before.  So they kept him alive for 83 days for no reason but because they can.  It wasn't about their oath, because doing what was best for the patient would have been a swift, drug induced overdose to reduce as much of the pain as possible.

Unless I RTFA wrong somehow...


Looks like the family helped.

"On the 59th day, his heart stopped three times in 49 minutes, but on his family's request he was resuscitated each time he 'died', damaging his brain and kidneys further.

His loved ones must have been desperate for the doctors' medical interventions and experimental remedies to save poor Ouchi's life and for him to be returned to them - no matter the state he was in."
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

