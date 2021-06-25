 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   "Hey, we have this pill that will help you stop smoking so that you don't get cancer, and...oh, wow. This is sort of awkward"   (jpost.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had a doctor try to prescribe Chantix for me even after I told him I suffer from night terrors.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.

I hate drug companies so much.


I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.


There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: NewportBarGuy: F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.


I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's farking fantastic. On the plus side, I haven't had a cigarette in 9 years.
 
Autarky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and people wonder why nobody trusted doctors 🙄
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Autarky: and people wonder why nobody trusted doctors 🙄


is it because they make pills instead of looking for cure for cancer?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Used Chantix to quit smoking the second time several years ago. Had been trying for about 6 months or so prior to using it, and my doc gave me a 30 days supply. I think I used a bit over 2 weeks of it, just long enough to get me past the initial withdrawal craving. I will be a non-smoker for 4 years in Oct. now.

/First time I quit, I woke up on my 30th birthday and decided I just didn't want to do it anymore.
//Super easy
///2nd time, not so much.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tried Chantix eons ago. My coworkers damned near killed me after the mood swings.

Crappy sleep.

Horrible experience.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The new reason people won't trust the pfizer vaccine
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.

I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?


I get it.  I don't smoke cigs, but being home so much more, if there's a bong sitting here (and there is) I'm going to rip it.

/then rip it again
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: NewportBarGuy: F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.


I have tried the Nicotrol pills. They give me instant hiccups, like diet sodas do.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that explains it.

I just got my prescription a couple of days ago. I went to pick it up and they said it was back ordered.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The new reason people won't trust the pfizer vaccine


I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

special20: I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.

I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.


That was antenna
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

special20: I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.

I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.


You know it's a shot and not a blue pill?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My cancer chemo drug turned on me and killed my pancreas, giving me Type I diabetes.  Also turns out it wasn't doing a very good job on the cancer either, I'm on a different chemo drug now.  Second infusion Tuesday.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.

I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?


Yes, e-cigs are unsafe.  There have also been some studies suggest nicotine itself can accelerate the growth of existing tumors.

Last time I quit was 2016 and i went for almost a year (or was it over a year) until "Just one wont hurt."  uh huh.  Wrong.  So here i am going through quitting again and it's been (checks app) 21 hours 13 minutes since my last cig.

As long as you have the right frame of mind, which i do right now, it's pretty easy to quit.  Just acknowledge things are gonna really suck for week, suck not as much for weeks after that, and suck less for a month or more.

Above and beyond all else, when you want a smoke remind yourself that nicotine is WHY you feel like crap and a single smoke makes all the misery you went through for naught.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was prescribed Wellbutrin for quitting smoking.

Nope. No, never again. Took three days before I was literally about to kill myself. I've had anxiety and depression for years but I've never been as low as that.

I'll farking take my chances that the cancer will get me. It's far less certain than another day of that crap would have been.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.

I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?


Ecigs aren't "safe" but they will save you a whole lot of tar and carcinogens. The problem with "ecigs" is you have no control over the nicotine level, and unless you were chain smoking giant cigars you do NOT NEED 6mg of nicotine in your life, and that's just the nic level at which they want you to start.

Get a unit with a tank and buy your own juice. Stick to 3mg or less. Not "safe" but seriously WAY BETTER than smoking.

Pros: no more little burns in everything you own!
Con: everyone makes fun of your douche flute!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: NewportBarGuy: F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.


I tried quitting using the patch and and just ended up with a very pissed off me for 3 entire months.

Weeks 1-6:  An easy transition from smoking to a patch!

Horseshiat.  Felt like clawing the walls the same as if I had quit cold turkey.  But i spent all this money on patches so we're gonna use em. gawdammit.  Stop smoking, go on patch 1.  Had funky dreams with the patch so I couldn't wear it at night, Felt sluggish and moody despite getting some nicotine.  I was just uncomfortable all 6 weeks and constantly pissed off..

Weeks 7-8, a gentle transition to patch 2.

Gentle my ass, did we go back to quitting cold turkey?  Does this goddam patch goddam have goddam any goddam nicotine in it or is a placebo?  1 solid week of Hulk rage and 1 week of going back to the normal "feel like shiat" withdrawal.

Weeks 9-10, a gentle transition to patch 3.

I was still pissed off from going to patch 2 a couple weeks ago and this was no different except for one thing:  It was worse.  Goddam online shucksters and their reviews, "It wath wonderful, I didn't notith anything when I thwitched to patch three."  I got the feeling they never smoked in their lives and were enjoying the buzz fro the patches.

Week 11:  No more patch, you're cured, angels sing!

This is a time to remember Satan started out as an angel and he's the only one signing, but at least it's death metal so it matches the screaming in your head and your mood.  With no more nicotine coming in at all you have finally quit cold turkey after 10 weeks of being pissed off.  After a week you decided killing might not be entirely necessary and after two weeks the urge to kill subsides to "not that many people need to die."

------

It has now been 21 hours, 35 minutes since my last smoke.  Cold turkey and in a few days I'll still feel like crap but will start feeling better, slowly, hour by hour and day by day.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: lindalouwho: NewportBarGuy: lindalouwho: NewportBarGuy: F*ck... I knew something was up when I couldn't order some for a few days. This is going to be a nightmare to handle as a recall. Lol...

I hate drug companies so much.

I've been waiting on it for a week and a half (first time using it) because it's been on backorder.
shiat.

There's no other tablet replacement we can substitute it with. So all the doctors are going to have to contact their patients and ask if they want to try gum/patches... or I've seen a few people trying the Nicotrol Inhaler in the last few months. That's a blast from the past.

I've quit before, the pandemic gave me too much free time -- idle hands devil's workshop. I was hoping for more help than the patch. Where do I buy some steely resolve, I wonder.

/ are ecigs still considered unsafe?

Ecigs aren't "safe" but they will save you a whole lot of tar and carcinogens. The problem with "ecigs" is you have no control over the nicotine level, and unless you were chain smoking giant cigars you do NOT NEED 6mg of nicotine in your life, and that's just the nic level at which they want you to start.

Get a unit with a tank and buy your own juice. Stick to 3mg or less. Not "safe" but seriously WAY BETTER than smoking.

Pros: no more little burns in everything you own!
Con: everyone makes fun of your douche flute!


Also PS, because this is important, the really super unsafe thing that was killing people in the world of vape was: some genius thought it would be a good idea to put vitamin C extract in their black market THC juice, which as it turns out keeps your lungs from absorbing oxygen somehow. So people died, panic ensued. Only buy juice from reputable stores and manufacturers.
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: You know it's a shot and not a blue pill?

I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.

You know it's a shot and not a blue pill?


no its becky
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: My cancer chemo drug turned on me and killed my pancreas, giving me Type I diabetes.  Also turns out it wasn't doing a very good job on the cancer either, I'm on a different chemo drug now.  Second infusion Tuesday.


Good luck, fark cancer.
*hug*
 
special20
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: That was antenna

I got the Pfizer vaccine... best side effect was the erection that lasted nearly four hours.

That was antenna


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

...a real whopper, too.
Thanks Pfizer!
 
