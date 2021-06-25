 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Derek Chauvin, on the day of his sentencing: Hey, judge, how about letting me have a new trial? Judge: LOL, no   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to be outside the court house when they take him away boys.

Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh, and state is asking for 30 years without parole.  That'll effectively put him away for the rest of his natural life, since prison's not exactly a retirement resort.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double his prison sentence just for asking. Triple it for anything remotely resembling justice.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The big brass ones on this racist pig!

I hope the judge does a Joni Ernst on the arrogant porker!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I want to be outside the court house when they take him away boys.

If I was there, I'd also be swinging a soap on a rope.

NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not dumb to appeal as much as you can, it's using all of your options. I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison (though I expect 15-20 years more realistically), but trying to avoid that only makes sense for him.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Let's hope 30 years MEANS 30 years and not some "he's really out in 5" kind of BS.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Your honor, but I'm white!"
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Defense makes same pre-sentencing motion that nearly every defendant makes, yet somehow it's not okay to make the motion this time?

I mean, f*ck the guy with a spiked, red-hot rod for what he did, but if we're going to hate that piece of shiat, let's hate him for the right reasons, not because he's trying the same desperation tactics that virtually every criminal defendant uses before sentencing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA:Prosecutors have asked Cahill to sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison.
Chauvin's lawyer is asking the judge to sentence the 45-year-old white ex-police officer to probation, with time served in jail since last year.

I don't think his lawyers know how compromise works.

Prosecuters: We are thinking 30 years in prison
His Lawyers:Yes, but what about letting him walk free today?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess dropping on to his knee and asking for leniency would not be the best choice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'd guess a lot of it is people already hating him enough that anything he does is gonna be met with withering contempt and lack of giving a single fark.  Which is appropriate.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's pretty standard, I would hope any lawyer would do that. Every shiatbag like him deserves a fair trial and good defense.

As for the time in prison, I have 10 years if people are taking bets.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It's like haggling at the flea market. Seller starts high as possible, buyer starts low as possible, somewhere in the middle they meet at something they both can agree on.

In this case, it is the judge who calls it.
 
phenn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've probably posted this in another thread. One analyst's take on how this may shake out:
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/ve​r​ify/minimum-sentence-second-degree-mur​der-minnesota-derek-chauvin-trial-sent​encing-verdict-how-long-will-chauvin-s​erve-sentencing-date-derek-chauvin/65-​75e110d7-515c-49e9-b859-d84dcac19f38?f​bclid=IwAR15AVj1tUL04GfPRXRpq3iy-EmiaM​BjEsnFydILrigt6200EciW5ccMCR0


The prosecution has asked for a total of 30. Pay mind to that 'aggravating factors' remark. I think Chauvin will end up with 40 total. Just feeling it.

The other bit about asking for a new trial just seems procedural to me, but that's just me thinking out loud with only an intrawebs GED in law to back me up.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This dude is getting buried under the courthouse.  I mean really.  First one, basically, to be held accountable.  He will get 30+.  Now. Will he also get a new trial or have that shaved down somehow in the future? Sure. Today he gets it though. All of it.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who has white privilege? You do! Don't you, you ugly little puppy. I hope they place you in a no kill shelter.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Theaetetus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This is a motion filed in literally every single trial.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

And a cop.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chauvin's lawyer is asking the judge to sentence the 45-year-old white ex-police officer to probation, with time served in jail since last year.

What the fark. Give his lawyer a sentence too for white privilege going too far.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time served coming up!
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Considering that one of the jurors effectively admitted that he obfuscated his past political activity in order to get onto the jury, Chauvin isn't entirely wrong to try for a new trial.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm really hoping "without the possibility of parole" is on that because that would make sure he's not getting out until he's 85, assuming he doesn't fark up more in prison.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While this IS purely procedural, and he IS well within his rights to ask, you're just going to have to forgive us all for giggling and yelling things like, "CANT DO DUH TIME DONT DO DUH CRIME" at him. It is what it is.
 
Klivian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sure, he can get a re-trial right after George gets his.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For me this says it all........I'm callin B.FRIGGIN.S on anything this Man has to say once he allowed to speak......!!!!!
Yupperz, just don't..........!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fortunately, the real world doesn't care if you politically align with someone to determine their guilt for depraved murder.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope they put him in general population.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

He's in his 40s

If he is sentenced to 30 years there is a good chance that he will walk out of prison
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

His lawyer is just doing what any halfway competent lawyer would do for any defendant. Nothing racial about it..
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sort of the biatch eating crackers situation...

Actually, I'm glad his lawyers are making these motions.  It eliminates any possibility of his conviction being overturned on appeal due to ineffective counsel.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any bets there's going to be a wider hard push for prison reform once he's in?
 
JesseL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

These.

It would probably be considered unethical for his lawyers to pass up any play they can make.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

If there are you bet your ass that folks like me are gonna ensure that it fails
 
phenn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'm not so sure you can argue ineffective assistance because you don't like the outcome. Wouldn't you need something with more meat? Like not presenting evidence, not representing to the fullest, etc.?

If anyone knows the standard for that, I'd love to hear it.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Found the anti-8th Amendment guy
 
