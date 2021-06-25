 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   I feel like I've seen this movie   (mlive.com) divider line
10
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shut up, the Meg
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The hefty great white was first tagged in Onslow Bay..."

YOU'RE IT!!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a gentle shark?
Kids in the Hall: Skoora!
Youtube TmdYSNcpN68
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The hefty great white was first tagged in Onslow Bay

I think calling it fat is probably just going to make it mad.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm not fat I'm just big-cartilaged!
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh, I think I saw that on RedTube.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Better GIF,  I would have to say......
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insain2: casual disregard: [Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Better GIF,  I would have to say......


Fark user imageView Full Size

Opps right GIF now.......
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy forced perspective Batman!
 
