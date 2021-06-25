 Skip to content
 
(NECN Boston)   When you gotta pee, 110 mph may not be fast enough   (necn.com) divider line
21
782 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 5:30 PM



Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wizzed along?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that cop was pissed.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
110 MPH and DUI. Surprised that didn't end up with a crash.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the driver said "Thanks officer for understanding.  These tickets are not as bad as my life would have been had I obeyed the law and she peed herself".
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine trouble now
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahh, I remember being young and lazering things at 50yds when I peed.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<STAMP!> Time Served...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get to a point in your life when you just pee and poo yourself without your consent and you don't care about whether you do your business while still a passenger in someone's vehicle. Reach that point and your stress in life will decrease dramatically.

OH NO! I sure wish I didn't say anything controversial this time around. Wonder how long til this comment gets deleted.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got pulled over one night in bumfark Arkansas when I really had to take a shiat and I was speeding to get to the next gas station down the road. When I gave the cop my excuse he took his sweet time finishing the paperwork. I have never been in such intestinal pain in my life before or since. I think he was waiting for me to unload in my pants. Maybe I should have. I thought I broke my ass on the toilet when I finally got to that gas station.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my dick would probably burst if my piss was going that fast
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I got pulled over one night in bumfark Arkansas when I really had to take a shiat and I was speeding to get to the next gas station down the road. When I gave the cop my excuse he took his sweet time finishing the paperwork. I have never been in such intestinal pain in my life before or since. I think he was waiting for me to unload in my pants. Maybe I should have. I thought I broke my ass on the toilet when I finally got to that gas station.


Breaking ass on a Arkansas toilet sounds like a Larry the Cable Guy album.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Urine trouble now


Should have just used the window
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
20 years ago, I was driving a bread truck from Philadelphia to Los Angeles. I had a friend visiting from Scotland who wanted to see the US. Somewhere around Idaho, after some drams of Macallan, he decides to lift the side door and piss. There were these women in a Mazda Miata convertible passing. They start screaming because urine is just spraying all over them. I yell at my friend, "What the hells are you doing?!" He yells back, "I cannae stop!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You get to a point in your life when you just pee and poo yourself without your consent and you don't care about whether you do your business while still a passenger in someone's vehicle. Reach that point and your stress in life will decrease dramatically.

OH NO! I sure wish I didn't say anything controversial this time around. Wonder how long til this comment gets deleted.


Neat how you managed to proverbially mess yourself in this thread similar to as you described. Oh, and you'll get over it.
 
Cardrack Jim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm over 50. I don't pee at 110 mph anymore.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Charles of York: Urine trouble now

Should have just used the window


There was a song about how you don't tug on Superman's cape, and you don't piss in the wind while going 110 mph.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe they should try breaking into comedy:
Bruce's only advice
Youtube n9jK_Zw9cro
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You get to a point in your life when you just pee and poo yourself without your consent and you don't care about whether you do your business while still a passenger in someone's vehicle. Reach that point and your stress in life will decrease dramatically.

OH NO! I sure wish I didn't say anything controversial this time around. Wonder how long til this comment gets deleted.


Calm down, Ted Nugent.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You get to a point in your life when you just pee and poo yourself without your consent and you don't care about whether you do your business while still a passenger in someone's vehicle. Reach that point and your stress in life will decrease dramatically.


Note to self: Never offer Greensun a ride to the airport. Or anywhere else.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Charles of York: Urine trouble now

Should have just used the window


Responsible drivers keep extra bottles in their car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
