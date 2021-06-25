 Skip to content
(Live Science)   There's a lot going on here. I don't know where to begin -   (livescience.com) divider line
    More: Strange, First Nations, 6,000-year-old feathered dart, First Nations peoples, first time, ice patch, Canadian Yukon, red ochre, Inuit  
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is definitely the booth at the science fair where line is going to jam up all night.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?


It's a FDA approved food additive, so yeah.   Think about that while you're gazing at the
"natural flavoring" items in the ingredients list of your favorite beverage.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: OldRod: So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?

It's a FDA approved food additive, so yeah.   Think about that while you're gazing at the
"natural flavoring" items in the ingredients list of your favorite beverage.


https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/​a​s-it-happens-thursday-edition-1.470599​9/this-new-whisky-is-flavoured-with-be​aver-anal-secretions-1.4706002

Drink up!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?


Castoreum comes from a beaver's bum sacs.  It is sometimes used in food, but also in any "manly" smelling cologne.  Basically, the smell you think of as "cowboy" is really "beaver's asshole".
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sticky orange anal secretion?

Come on, now, not every thread has to be about Trump.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: OldRod: So... they just happened to have some secretions from a beaver's anal sac to compare this to?

[Fark user image 850x475]


Chemically it would be known, available, and on various lists of identified substances. It's used in perfumery and *hurk* some liquors, and is technically GRAS but I consider it GRANSFL.

I don't understand the big mystery; looking for sticky natural glues that harden in time to use for making something like an arrow in the pre-technological world seems like a no-brainer; you already killed the beaver for the food and pelt value, can't really eat the NastiSack, might as well find a use for the exudate. What's that, it acts like epoxy? Sold.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I heard orange anal sac secretions and immediately thought we were headed into another Cheetolini thread...
 
mattj1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the sticky beaver goo that tastes good? Or the sticky beaver goo that smells good.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cloaca Cola
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let me tell you about castor oil...
 
pehvbot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't that how they made artificial vanilla?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what a Google search reveals about beaver anal secretions:

Instead of smelling icky, castoreum has a musky, vanilla scent, which is why food scientists like to incorporate it in recipes.

And then I looked up how it is harvested:

Today, most castoreum is harvested in a sterile environment by anesthetizing beavers and expressing the castor sacs near their tails.

Lousiana_Sitar_Club: asking the hard questions so you don't have to.
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beaver Butts Emit Goo Used for Vanilla Flavoring

Yummy, yummy castoreum!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The term "beaver anal sacs" can be a disturbing phrase to parse, for a perv.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beavers' castor sacs lie between the base of the tail and the pelvis

mememaker.netView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I wasn't sure what to expect, but that headline certainly wasn't it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So some ancient guy shot a beaver in the ass with a dart and somehow that means it was "applied"?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: So some ancient guy shot a beaver in the ass with a dart and somehow that means it was "applied"?


It's on the other end of the dart.

The ancient hunters liked nice-smelling glue.
 
