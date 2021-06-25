 Skip to content
(CNN)   Former police officer Derek Chauvin set to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd at 1:30 CDT. What's the under/over on the number of years. Subby sets the line at 9 years   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
12 1/2.  On each count.  Served consecutively, with any luck.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
15 years. It puts chauvin in a max security prison and in segregation there. I do wonder if it will be suicide or violence that takes his life in prison.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm still amazed he was found guilty. So I won't take probation off the table.

I'll take the under. 8 years
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess 20 years. Although unless they put him in solitary I'm not sure the length of the sentence will matter much.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He wont do hard time. AB will take him in and protect him. Right wing guards will treat him like a hero, make sure nothing happens to him. All CO's are controlled by white national authorities.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
3 years probation plus time served, plus his old job back, and a promotion with a massive pay raise, plus back pay, and a free blow job from Tomi Lahren.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: 3 years probation plus time served, plus his old job back, and a promotion with a massive pay raise, plus back pay, and a free blow job from Tomi Lahren.


It's like the eighth amendment doesn't even exist anymore! Are we sure capital punishment is off the table!?
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it's going to be in the range of 12-15, but we may see him up for parole in less (if it works that way...I have no idea about the specific).
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
30 years. Suspended sentence. He'll be required to write a letter of apology to the family every year on the anniversary of the murder. And the judge will return his houses and all other stuff.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time served plus probation. I mean, he's white, right?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
5 years plus another 5 years of being the Floyd's family butler.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
11 - 13
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He'll get the 30 years the prosecution recommended.

My hope is that the judge orders that any time he spends in Federal custody cannot be counted toward his state sentence.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3 years
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Time served"

Gavel


All hell breaks loose.
 
Klivian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought we did this yesterday, but why not?

He will get something like 28 years total, to be served concurrently so the actual time in jail will be 10 years.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I say 20 years, minimum.  Judge doesn't want his house vandalized and family harassed.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
9 years, 29 weeks.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
18 ± 3 years.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not too hopeful. Then again, I wasn't hopeful on the verdict turning out the way it is. 

I guess that's why I live my life bitter and pessimistic, that way all the good things are happy little surprises.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would think 14 years.   Guidelines say 12.5, but I would think he would get a shade more.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
40 years. It's the maximum.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
17 years 9 months
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is the judicial equivalent of "suspended with pay"?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Judge will give him time served and blame liberals.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One pig down, thousands to go.

There should be one pig convicted every single day for all the shiat theyve pulled in the last 20 years without any consequences.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shanked within 2 days
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: 9 years, 29 weeks.


9 years, 30 weeks, Bob.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about we go after him for voter fraud too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard to say but if it isn't a harsh enough sentence, gonna be a long weekend of protests/riots.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

40 degree day: 40 years. It's the maximum.


Very unlikely.  The prosecution only asked for 30, so it would be pretty difficult for the judge to justify handing down a harsher sentence than what the prosecution requested.

I'm not saying he doesn't deserve the full 40 years, just that he isn't likely to get it.

Fortunately, the Feds will also get their pound of flesh out of him.  He could easily get a few extra decades from them.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's the max? That's my guess
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time served and a book deal. Cities will burn tonight.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4 years. He's been through so much already, and won't you think of his family.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A cop in prison for killing a black man. Guessing he wont get to serve full time.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As long as the murderous pig dies behind bars, I don't care how long his actual sentence is. And it'll be nice to compare his nonchalant, bored expression while casually murdering George Floyd to the look on his face when he realizes the cell doors are going to close behind him forever.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: "Time served"

Gavel


All hell breaks loose.


And a $50 fine.

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wage0048: He'll get the 30 years the prosecution recommended.

My hope is that the judge orders that any time he spends in Federal custody cannot be counted toward his state sentence.


This is what will likely happen.

But in the spirit of the rest of the thread, 0 years, an apology, and a seat on the supreme court.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd settle for 8 years and 46 weeks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Didn't a bunch of other officers from his department testify against him? I'm betting the over.  He's not a sympathetic target, his own people were like "yeah this guy is not great", and yet his lawyer is still trying to take the approach of "well, let's forget about what the trial found, who killed whom, and remember my client's background, service, and potential for rehabilitation".  I'd say he's boned.  20
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, if I have to wager, I'm going with the long shot. My money's on 'receives a fruit basket'.
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time served and pinkie swear he won't move somewhere else to be a cop
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He will receive a straight-time bullet (5 years).
 
duke3522
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I say 20 years, minimum.  Judge doesn't want his house vandalized and family harassed.


But then his son will suddenly be found with intent to deliver weight of cocaine in his car. Everybody can play at this game
 
PhilGed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I heard they only sentence on the most serious count, the 2nd degree murder charge.  The sentencing guidelines for that are 2-15 years, but the prosecution is asking for more because of the extra circumstances.

I'll guess they'll go high but give him the police benefit and ignore the extenuating circumstances and say 14  years, or that if they go higher than the recommendation it'll get bumped down on appeal.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: 4 years. He's been through so much already, and won't you think of his family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
17 years, out in 12 if he lives (guessing suicide or shanked within 5)
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm still amazed he was found guilty. So I won't take probation off the table.

I'll take the under. 8 years


Yup, I'll take the under as well...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anything less than 20 years the town is probably going be burned down.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Over
Serves 6 months
Career as a doorman, gates of hell.
 
