(Twitter)   When the fighting breaks out   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


He moistened it, anyway
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


Racist against white people of course.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theflatline: Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?

Racist against white people of course.


Bastards. Don't they know that racism against white people is the worst kind of racism
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


It's just cargo cult vocabulary. The person who wrote that doesn't know what any of those words actually signify
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think I only saw m one or maybe two houses around here last year with Biden signs in their yards. There were a lot of Trump signs and flags (there's still too many even now).

I voted for Biden but I wasn't going to put a sign in my yard, mainly because I didn't want to deal with psychos like this.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


Less than the easy matching the letter to it's printer.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theflatline: Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?

Racist against white people of course.


The only kind of racism that exist today and the only one that really matters.

But you knew that. Karen out front should have told ya.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


I think it stems from the idea that the correct and least racist response to race is "I don't see race". and pretending it doesn't exist.

It's an incredibly flawed and false idea, but I guess it's an idea.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good job trying to make your point using random capitalization and poor punctuation. You took the time to type this and print it. Did you not notice the spellcheck alerts underlined in red?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did not see that coming.
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


They choose to think that racism is a zero-sum game, i.e. that if you believe black lives matter, you must also believe that white lives don't matter.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


Ask any republican, they'll say that BLM are like black al-qaeda or something.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know you're a real grammar notsee when the lack of an Oxford comma is the first thing that stands out to you.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


Home printers have a tiny dot code embedded in their pages.

Dont need DNA to know where the letter was printed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When? Read a newspaper.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The identical letters, each in the same large black font, said: "Thank you for flying the BLM flag. It will make it easier to identify who is a socialist, racist, woke and un-American when the fighting breaks out."

So many farking people wish for violence. There's a guy who put up a homemade pallet blue line flag in front of his house near me. The sign openly states "Take at own risk." Is this guy just sitting in hiding waiting for someone to come too close to his sign? Get help, buddy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would rather be woke. Who wants to be a sheeple
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shostie: I think I only saw m one or maybe two houses around here last year with Biden signs in their yards. There were a lot of Trump signs and flags (there's still too many even now).

I voted for Biden but I wasn't going to put a sign in my yard, mainly because I didn't want to deal with psychos like this.


Half of americans are in a psycho death cult and the other half knows how the other half is farking nuts.

The only ones who still dont give a fark are the democrats in congress in their ivory liberal tower.
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nazi lives don't matter.
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


We'll just check with the boys down at the crime lab.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny, that is what I think about all the Trump flags I see.  Potentially targets for the future, hopefully one that never comes that I have to get involved with ever.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


The last bunch i bought were stickers.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


The printer that it was printed on will give them up.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?



Because there is no racism, except for reverse racism. Pointing out the existence of any kind of racism, other than reverse racism, is wrong because it is false and a distraction. Reverse racism is the only kind that matters.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.


Stamps are all self sticking now.

Unfortunately,
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


White rage.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had an online exchange with a real-life Boogaloo Boy from Oregon and, yeah, he went on and on about how I had now been identified and he couldn't wait to see me die in the coming civil war.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?

White rage.


To be clear, people with white rage think other people are racist against them.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


You're talking about people who think Donald Trump was anointed by g*d to essentially be King of America.

Up is down, people wear hats on their feet, and hamburgers eat people.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Writer left out LGBLT. Wonder why.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Funny, that is what I think about all the Trump flags I see.  Potentially targets for the future, hopefully one that never comes that I have to get involved with ever.


https://www.alloutdoor.com/2020/12/31​/​polish-rga-86/

its a road flare launcher.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you use a mild astringent, you won't have as many fighting breakouts.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


When something reveals that a group is being discriminated against, the group that is discriminating feels discriminated against, thus, racism.

It isn't even as if all white people are being categorized as racist. Non-racist white people see BLM flags, nod, silently raise the multiracial fist in their heart, and keep walking.
 
Klivian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.

Home printers have a tiny dot code embedded in their pages.

Dont need DNA to know where the letter was printed.


Requires the cops to investigate, anyone wanna bet it was one of the boys in blue who sent it to begin with?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If that person really stood behind his feelings he would knock on doors and tell residents to their face.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anfrind: Nazi lives don't matter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Pinnacle Point: What are the odds the guy licked the stamp leaving his DNA on the letter.

Stamps are all self sticking now.

Unfortunately,


Are envelopes?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a nice touch to capitalize 'BLM' but not 'american.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well to be fair we have been using Trump flags and MAGA hats to identify racist inbred morons for a few years now..
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: If that person really stood behind his feelings he would knock on doors and tell residents to their face.


They do it this way because they're cowards, of course.  They can inspire more fear this way without the fear of repercussions that an in-person confrontation would bring.

The problem is that some of them can actually work themselves up to violence, so you never know for sure whether you're at risk or not.

Anyway, this is the very definition of a terrorist threat, so it'd be nice to see them tracked down and locked up for life.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the Socialist and "Woke" will be flying BLM flags and the Racist and Un-American won't?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid racist capitalizes the acronym BLM but doesn't capitalize American.

LOL
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


I believe they mean « against the one race that matters having absolute supremacy over all »
 
metric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


Me not racist. YOU racist.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TomDooley: So, the Socialist and "Woke" will be flying BLM flags and the Racist and Un-American won't?


What if we fly a Confederate flag and Gadsden flag over the racist spawn point and just sit there?
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshFlapps: If that person really stood behind his feelings he would knock on doors and tell residents to their face.


Wouldnt doing that be considered a death threat and the resident would have ground to blast them to hell?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: Can someone tell me how supporting blm makes one a racist?


Because in their minds, anything that isn't white supremacy is reverse racism.
 
