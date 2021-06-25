 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   U.S. police recruiting over the previous year: "All we need are a few good men and women. Wait, where are you all going?"   (npr.org) divider line
82
    More: Obvious, Crime, Police, Constable, police accountability, police departments, previous year, Police Executive Research Forum, police morale  
•       •       •

1102 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that people have phones and can prove we are just violent criminal thugs it's just not..... fun anymore.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Now that people have phones and can prove we are just violent criminal thugs it's just not..... fun anymore.


Given that even proven murder is rarely prosecuted, not sure why that matters.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: SpectroBoy: Now that people have phones and can prove we are just violent criminal thugs it's just not..... fun anymore.

Given that even proven murder is rarely prosecuted, not sure why that matters.


Now everybody knows they are lying sacks of shiat and that hurts their feefees
(err I mean causes "low morale")

Even the HINT of POSSIBLY holding them accountable takes the fun out of it like wearing a condom.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.


It's like chemo. There will be a lot of collateral damage but it's the only way to save the patient.

Besides these "good cops" you are lamenting haven't exactly stepped up to stop police abuse from the inside have they?
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six months to recruit, train, and field. That's terrifying that someone with a weapon and the authority to use it on civilians is so poorly trained.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohnoanyway.gif
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rwhamann: Six months to recruit, train, and field. That's terrifying that someone with a weapon and the authority to use it on civilians is so poorly trained.


Less time than it takes to get an Army private into the field cooking a shiatload of beans.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad like all government employees, the taxpayers will just be further on the hook for more overtime and higher salaries because lord knows we aren't going to accept force reductions for long before everyone - left or right - cries - BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN and another $500B gets dumped on recruiting even more economically desperate idiots that should never be near a badge.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "I don't want to work with these psychopaths"
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: I'm afraid


Don't be.  It'll be okay.  The belief that cops help old ladies cross the street is a lie.  Born of propaganda.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I am no longer allowed to abuse my power I do not want to work here anymore."

"That's the point, dipshiat"
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a 2 part thing.

It's the very well earned lack of trust bubbling to the surface leading to a general loss in confidence.

The second is prosecutors that start throwing charges around to appease the mob after legitimate use of force videos come out.

You'd have to be an idiot to be a cop in a big metro today, with the pressure coming from the top and the bottom.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.


About six months ago I was going into a shopping center and I saw dog jump out of the window of a parked car and head toward the open street.  I corraled the pup and walked over to the car, and the engine was running, AC was on, and there was a another dog.

I went into every business in the strip mall that had an unlocked door and no one claimed the dog.

I waited an hour.  So I got worried and called the cops.  Car jacking gone wrong?

Cop comes and gets the license and gets owners number.  Turns out she was in a dentist office across the street getting her teeth cleaned.

She bats her her eyes at the cop and says "I had no one to watch the dogs, and besides I left the AC on". She is also mad that there are people of color watching her.

Cop blows up on her"IT is a holiday, and I had to leave my family and I had to get the animal control guy away from his daughter's first birthday because you were being selfish."

She got a slew of tickets from him and the animal control guy.

Did not restore my faith in cops, but he was a good one.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops Say Low Morale And Department Scrutiny Are Driving Them Away From The Job

Yeah, that's good. If knowing you're being watched makes you not want to be a cop, I don't want you to be a cop either.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: You'd have to be an idiot to be a cop in a big metro today, with the pressure coming from the top and the bottom.


Given that police departments are legally allowed to discriminate against the intelligent, it seems police departments are already staffed by idiots.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.

About six months ago I was going into a shopping center and I saw dog jump out of the window of a parked car and head toward the open street.  I corraled the pup and walked over to the car, and the engine was running, AC was on, and there was a another dog.

I went into every business in the strip mall that had an unlocked door and no one claimed the dog.

I waited an hour.  So I got worried and called the cops.  Car jacking gone wrong?

Cop comes and gets the license and gets owners number.  Turns out she was in a dentist office across the street getting her teeth cleaned.

She bats her her eyes at the cop and says "I had no one to watch the dogs, and besides I left the AC on". She is also mad that there are people of color watching her.

Cop blows up on her"IT is a holiday, and I had to leave my family and I had to get the animal control guy away from his daughter's first birthday because you were being selfish."

She got a slew of tickets from him and the animal control guy.

Did not restore my faith in cops, but he was a good one.


What dentist's office is open on a holiday?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the shiatty ones aren't leaving
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: theflatline: Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.

About six months ago I was going into a shopping center and I saw dog jump out of the window of a parked car and head toward the open street.  I corraled the pup and walked over to the car, and the engine was running, AC was on, and there was a another dog.

I went into every business in the strip mall that had an unlocked door and no one claimed the dog.

I waited an hour.  So I got worried and called the cops.  Car jacking gone wrong?

Cop comes and gets the license and gets owners number.  Turns out she was in a dentist office across the street getting her teeth cleaned.

She bats her her eyes at the cop and says "I had no one to watch the dogs, and besides I left the AC on". She is also mad that there are people of color watching her.

Cop blows up on her"IT is a holiday, and I had to leave my family and I had to get the animal control guy away from his daughter's first birthday because you were being selfish."

She got a slew of tickets from him and the animal control guy.

Did not restore my faith in cops, but he was a good one.

What dentist's office is open on a holiday?


the holiday was gonna be on a Monday but the local PD gave their guys the Friday before off.

Strip Mall dental office never close.  This place looked like you could trade your TV for a filling.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awwww, does the punisher need a hug?  Vigilantism got you down? Wife took the kids because she couldn't handle a couple black eyes?
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess we won't miss any of the cops who are leaving because they don't like this sudden turn in police facing consequences for violence.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.

About six months ago I was going into a shopping center and I saw dog jump out of the window of a parked car and head toward the open street.  I corraled the pup and walked over to the car, and the engine was running, AC was on, and there was a another dog.

I went into every business in the strip mall that had an unlocked door and no one claimed the dog.

I waited an hour.  So I got worried and called the cops.  Car jacking gone wrong?

Cop comes and gets the license and gets owners number.  Turns out she was in a dentist office across the street getting her teeth cleaned.

She bats her her eyes at the cop and says "I had no one to watch the dogs, and besides I left the AC on". She is also mad that there are people of color watching her.

Cop blows up on her"IT is a holiday, and I had to leave my family and I had to get the animal control guy away from his daughter's first birthday because you were being selfish."

She got a slew of tickets from him and the animal control guy.

Did not restore my faith in cops, but he was a good one.


A dentist working on a holiday? Nice try.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: What dentist's office is open on a holiday?


My wife works for a Dentist. They don't partake in all federal holidays, for example my wife works Veterans' day...(and the Dentist/Dr is ex-navy) so its not too far fetched a dentist is open on a holiday.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a few good men" is what you've always had

very few
surrounded by thousands of racist assholes
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rwhamann: Six months to recruit, train, and field. That's terrifying that someone with a weapon and the authority to use it on civilians is so poorly trained.


IDK about Florida, but most departments around here require the 6 month academy after you've obtained an associates in criminal justice, so it's really 30+ months.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Strip Mall dental office never close.


Now that you mention it...back in the 70's our local mall had a dentist office on the second floor. It was the only part of the 2nd floor reachable by a set of boring stairs OR...you could take the glass elevator up there. That was it. I never quite understood why a dentist would have an office in a mall like that. But as a kid, it was fun riding the glass elevator up there. We would get in, hit "2" and then the thing went very slowly up...the doors opened, the ball rang, and we would hit "1" wave at the receptionist, and go back down.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were never getting the best people.
The vast majority of people don't want to do that job, for fairly obvious reasons.
Those who do, tend to have bad motives.
And yet every city/county/etc. has lots and lots of positions that "need" filled.
The good ones get the first choice of jobs, of course. So "bad" areas get bad cops (and bad teachers and bad everything) so they stay bad.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.


But we all have guns to protect ourselves from the thugs so it'll be fine.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, a bunch of people and politicians wanted to defund or abolish the police right? Well, they're getting what they wanted now. Enjoy your rising crime rates. There's gonna be nobody to call when thugs start breaking into your homes or start assaulting you in public. You asked for it.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Now that people have phones and can prove we are just violent criminal thugs it's just not..... fun anymore.


Sign up and show us how you'd do the job properly.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Hey, a bunch of people and politicians wanted to defund or abolish the police right? Well, they're getting what they wanted now. Enjoy your rising crime rates. There's gonna be nobody to call when thugs start breaking into your homes or start assaulting you in public. You asked for it.


My social worker will come over the next morning to manage the crisis.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how people here came up with cops should have to pay for their own liability insurance so if they suck enough they can't get coverage. That and cops moving to areas where they can get away with shiat needs to stop.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Now that people have phones and can prove we are just violent criminal thugs it's just not..... fun anymore.


"It's getting to the point we can't even beat our own families without getting a stern look from the Captain" -Cop
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rwhamann: Six months to recruit, train, and field. That's terrifying that someone with a weapon and the authority to use it on civilians is so poorly trained.


It'll be down to 4 months when they get desperate.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been my experience that the people who crave that kind of power the most are exactly the kind of people that should not have that power. Where is the fun in being a power-tripping bully if people aren't going to let you be a power-tripping bully?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Hey, a bunch of people and politicians wanted to defund or abolish the police right? Well, they're getting what they wanted now. Enjoy your rising crime rates. There's gonna be nobody to call when thugs start breaking into your homes or start assaulting you in public. You asked for it.


Pretty sure "person who shows up, says 'yep, looks like your shiat got stolen, here's a report # for your insurance company, and don't worry we're not gonna bother looking for your stuff" is a role that doesn't require a gun.

Hell, we could strap a take a number dispenser to a moderately well trained Lab for that purpose and we'd have a safer and more intelligent police force.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: It's a 2 part thing.

It's the very well earned lack of trust bubbling to the surface leading to a general loss in confidence.

The second is prosecutors that start throwing charges around to appease the mob after legitimate use of force videos come out.

You'd have to be an idiot to be a cop in a big metro today, with the pressure coming from the top and the bottom.


If by legitimate use of force you mean wild overuse of force, then yes. There have been legit use of force videos: those tend to get released immediately by the cops with a nice little presentation, and when they do get posted here everyone just kinda shrugs and agrees that yes, someone needed to be taken down because they were an immediate threat to someone else. Except the no cops ever brigade, they then start arguing in favor of attempted murder or driving while blackout drunk because cops bad.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral


How about you become a police officer and show them by example.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

groppet: I like how people here came up with cops should have to pay for their own liability insurance so if they suck enough they can't get coverage. That and cops moving to areas where they can get away with shiat needs to stop.


I like the idea of victim settlements coming directly from their pension fund. When a bunch of retirees go broke because these morons can't keep their finger off the bang switch in the presence of photonegatives of themselves, maybe the problem will correct itself.

Right now, it's just the victims that get victimized again through higher taxes raised by the cities to cover these multi-million dollar wrongful death suits.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: groppet: I like how people here came up with cops should have to pay for their own liability insurance so if they suck enough they can't get coverage. That and cops moving to areas where they can get away with shiat needs to stop.

I like the idea of victim settlements coming directly from their pension fund. When a bunch of retirees go broke because these morons can't keep their finger off the bang switch in the presence of photonegatives of themselves, maybe the problem will correct itself.

Right now, it's just the victims that get victimized again through higher taxes raised by the cities to cover these multi-million dollar wrongful death suits.


I like the idea of you being personally responsible.

Not for that, just for something in your own life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral

How about you become a police officer and show them by example.


I wake up every day and manage not to shoot anyone and their dog. I think that's a great example they can already follow.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral

How about you become a police officer and show them by example.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral

How about you become a police officer and show them by example.


Because working with the public is NOT my forte
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gar1013: Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral

How about you become a police officer and show them by example.

I wake up every day and manage not to shoot anyone and their dog. I think that's a great example they can already follow.


Instructions unclear, so I shot them.

/I could be a cop!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: It's a 2 part thing.

It's the very well earned lack of trust bubbling to the surface leading to a general loss in confidence.

The second is prosecutors that start throwing charges around to appease the mob after legitimate use of force videos come out.

You'd have to be an idiot to be a cop in a big metro today, with the pressure coming from the top and the bottom.


Counterpoint:  maybe if more quality people that weren't just murderous thugs took the jobs and actively worked to push out the thugs, policing would get better.

Just a thought.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: theflatline: Katerchen: I'm afraid that the ones leaving are those who help you with your broken down car and check on your grandma because neighbors haven't seen her outside the house in a day.

There will be no shortage of thugs.

About six months ago I was going into a shopping center and I saw dog jump out of the window of a parked car and head toward the open street.  I corraled the pup and walked over to the car, and the engine was running, AC was on, and there was a another dog.

I went into every business in the strip mall that had an unlocked door and no one claimed the dog.

I waited an hour.  So I got worried and called the cops.  Car jacking gone wrong?

Cop comes and gets the license and gets owners number.  Turns out she was in a dentist office across the street getting her teeth cleaned.

She bats her her eyes at the cop and says "I had no one to watch the dogs, and besides I left the AC on". She is also mad that there are people of color watching her.

Cop blows up on her"IT is a holiday, and I had to leave my family and I had to get the animal control guy away from his daughter's first birthday because you were being selfish."

She got a slew of tickets from him and the animal control guy.

Did not restore my faith in cops, but he was a good one.

A dentist working on a holiday? Nice try.


This is Florida.  No one has insurance and Urgent Care Dental and Medical offices are legion here, and are always open.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moroning: gar1013: Moroning: How about you cops start turning that anger on the bad cops and driving them out instead of protecting them.  See if that helps moral

How about you become a police officer and show them by example.

Because working with the public is NOT my forte


So, you want change, but you're not willing to go out there and do what it takes to get it to happen. Got it.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.