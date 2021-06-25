 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Department of Homeland Security worried about conspiracy theory saying Trump will return to the White House in August, having to actually put effort in   (politico.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Violence, United States Department of Homeland Security, Conspiracy theory, Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court of the United States, Terrorism, John Cohen, conspiracy theory  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 12:35 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like worried about the idgits that believe that nonsense.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even the White House needs janitors.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something tells me he isn't up to mowing the lawn these days.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They hate it when their Starbucks is late'
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, wasn't he installed on June 7th?   Hillary has been in prison for four years and Biden doesn't exist at all.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd be worried about it. There are so many disturbed individuals out there on the right and guns are cheap and available.

Trump is a danger to America, and every day we refuse to hold him accountable is a day we slide closer to authoritarian rule.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DHS should consider these announcements from donald as terrorist threats of violence, since violence is just about the only way he'll be "reinstated".

Then, they should throw his greasy, orange ass in Gitmo.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who put the airport screeners in charge of this? Can't we get some law enforcement or intelligence agencies to look into it?

Oh I'm sorry, that wasn't fair to DHS. I forgot they're also responsible for those MARSEC 1 signs along the Mississippi River warning that Al Quaida could hijack a barge at and crash it into Iowa.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't realize they were back to doing tours so soon
 
Nut_456
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MAGA's continue to prove themselves to be terrorists.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: DHS should consider these announcements from donald as terrorist threats of violence, since violence is just about the only way he'll be "reinstated".

Then, they should throw his greasy, orange ass in Gitmo.


...and miss and "accidentally" toss him in the drink instead of the clink.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Wait, wasn't he installed on June 7th?   Hillary has been in prison for four years and Biden doesn't exist at all.


No, it's been to August 8th - Heil Hitler Day,
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let him try to waltz into the WH like he owns the place.  Then shoot him when he steps thru the entrance.  Problem solved.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes, I am continuing the time-honored Fark tradition of leaving the verb out of my post.  Deal.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well if they fark around make them find out hard.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AtomPeepers: I'd be worried about it. There are so many disturbed individuals out there on the right and guns are cheap and available.

Trump is a danger to America, and every day we refuse to hold him accountable is a day we slide closer to authoritarian rule.


I'd rather they be worried about it and overprep for an overenthusiastic tourist group that doesn't happen, than have a repeat of Jan 6 only better organized and with more gunz, thanks very much.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.