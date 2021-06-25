 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   UK health minister demonstrates new reduced social distancing rules. With someone else's wife   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This makes me laugh.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 664x500]


GOLLY!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds very upper class British drama.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social envelopment rules?

Social penetration rules?

/rules for thee but not for me
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sounds very upper class British drama.


Art is usually based on life.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If put in a "The Aristocrats" reference here, but these people are trash.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!  Sounds like that chazwalloder gave Missus Guvnah a proper rogering in the bob's your uncle!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Oh no!  Sounds like that chazwalloder gave Missus Guvnah a proper rogering in the bob's your uncle!


I read this in Dennis Waterman's voice.  One of the favored expressions in New Tricks for his character was, "the ol' rumpy-pumpy."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]


So you're going to ignore the Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Norman conquests?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]

So you're going to ignore the Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Norman conquests?


So 1000 years is more accurate?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


British politician sex.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]


Is that why neither of them has an upper lip?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A millionaire lobbyist seduces a politician. I'm sure this is a sincere relationship that was worth wrecking his marriage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]

So you're going to ignore the Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Norman conquests?


When your defense is "what about the Normans?!" you've already lost.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: TWX: Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]

So you're going to ignore the Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Norman conquests?

So 1000 years is more accurate?


Depends on how much migration there was between Norman-held coastal France and the islands before the French seized those continental lands.  Don't forget that there were plenty of Bretons whose families would have originated in western Great Britain, settled in Brittany and intermarried with the continental population, before returning and settling in various other parts of Great Britain, including families like the Stewarts/Stuarts that even held the crown and continued marrying into continental families for a time.

If you really want to talk inbreeding, look at the Habsburg line culminating with Charles II of Spain, All eight of his great-grandparents were descendants of Joanna and Philip I of Castile, and his mother and father were uncle and niece.  The Spanish and Austrian Habsburgs were constantly inbreeding to try to maintain the family's wealth, not realizing how much they were destroying the family's genes.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mattj1984: A millionaire lobbyist seduces a politician. I'm sure this is a sincere relationship that was worth wrecking his marriage.


Right? He could've hadan attractive Chinese spy instead
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Health minister checking tonsils. Non story
 
BigMax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mattj1984: A millionaire lobbyist seduces a politician. I'm sure this is a sincere relationship that was worth wrecking his marriage.


I'm assuming that Ed Grimly there is solidly in the "Doesn't matter, had sex" camp.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mattj1984: A millionaire lobbyist seduces a politician. I'm sure this is a sincere relationship that was worth wrecking his marriage.


I was confused by their (professional) relationship.  She is both described, as you note, as a millionaire lobbyist, and also as his aide.  What is she?  Does she lobby for the health department?  Did she used to be a lobbyist before she became his aide? I am confused.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Mrs Hancock left the family home wearing her wedding ring, but looked sad"

Now THAT'S journalism.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Could this guy possibly be a bigger pair of clown shoes?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boe: Could this guy possibly be a bigger pair of clown shoes?


He isn't Boris, so the bar is always higher.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're probably just good friends...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

...oh.  Nevermind.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: A friend of mine would call this the result of 1500 years of English inbreeding.


[Fark user image 850x1273]


It's odd that someone with your username can't spot the obvious results of ten minutes spent snorting cocaine.
 
