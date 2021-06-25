 Skip to content
In the future, busses and walking will yield a higher smugness return than electric cars
24
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the future, busses and walking will yield a higher smugness return than electric cars be all that Americans can afford, and keep the atmosphere a little less opaque.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
walking I could get to work in about 3 hours, or never hours if I take the bus that doesn't exist
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you have a car in Cleveland then for the love of sweet Jesus get the hell out. It doesnt matter what direction, man, just drive.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate it, but we spent the last 70 or so years building up America so you would need a car. Development in so many places is still geared toward that mindset.

I love buses. I love walking. When I lived in San Antonio, there was both active hostility and an assumption that you needed charity if you walked anywhere. Someone tried to hit me with their car 'as a joke.' Multiple people offered me rides when I walked with my infant. One got incredibly angry when I said no. The walks were like half a mile max.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Haven't had a license since 2003.  Yep, I'm smug about it
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Haven't had a license since 2003.  Yep, I'm smug about it


Three DUIs will do that.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I always wonder if these junior edgelords realize how high the smugness factor is in their stupid headlines.

Unlikely.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unlikely for us rural folk.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being metasmug is where it's at.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knobmaker: I always wonder if these junior edgelords realize how high the smugness factor is in their stupid headlines.

Unlikely.


backhand.slap.of.reason: Haven't had a license since 2003.  Yep, I'm smug about it


Proof positive that they don't realize it, think it's not enough, and come in to threadshiat just to make sure it's apparent.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you have a car in Cleveland then for the love of sweet Jesus get the hell out. It doesnt matter what direction, man, just drive.


Well at least they're not Detroit.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just walking. If you're wearing a fitbit, talking on your phone, wearing a $600 running outfit, sipping on your artisan energy drink (made just for you), and walking your $2500 purebred dog, you failed.

You were already shopping weren't you?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yup.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: In the future, busses and walking will yield a higher smugness return than electric cars be all that Americans can afford, and keep the atmosphere a little less opaque.


The problem is society insists on gearing itself towards those with resources. As fewer have the resources to get around, the problem will only get worse.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Munden: walking I could get to work in about 3 hours, or never hours if I take the bus that doesn't exist


The farked up part is that there are actually people who do this because there isn't a bus. And when it comes on the news they treat it as this heartwarming tale of dedication with an acoustic guitar soundtrack

James Robertson Walks 21 Miles Each Way to His Job in Detroit
Youtube 2a7yn1kTy4E
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am smug about owning a bmw
 
huntercr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Munden: walking I could get to work in about 3 hours, or never hours if I take the bus that doesn't exist

The farked up part is that there are actually people who do this because there isn't a bus. And when it comes on the news they treat it as this heartwarming tale of dedication with an acoustic guitar soundtrack

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2a7yn1kT​y4E]


Man... IDNWTV but how does that guy not have a single friend who can take him half way or something.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am smug about knowing how to spell the plural of "bus."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Haven't had a license since 2003.  Yep, I'm smug about it


https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=liquor%20cycle
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

huntercr: moothemagiccow: Munden: walking I could get to work in about 3 hours, or never hours if I take the bus that doesn't exist

The farked up part is that there are actually people who do this because there isn't a bus. And when it comes on the news they treat it as this heartwarming tale of dedication with an acoustic guitar soundtrack

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2a7yn1kT​y4E]

Man... IDNWTV but how does that guy not have a single friend who can take him half way or something.


They do. He actually lives 42 miles from work.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes if you live in a place where Busses are available or walking makes sense.
 
alice_600
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Unlikely for us rural folk.


THIS

Only thing these environmental ponderers think about are city dwellers and not the rest of us who live in the countryside who need a car to get to our underpaid job in the city serving them in their organic vegan lifestyle.
 
