Aaaand here's the reason you didn't have a lot of companies chomping at the bit to make the shift into mask production back during the height of the pandemic
29 Comments
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Champing.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chumping
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chimping.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chymping (sometimes)
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chunking.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Chumming.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chundering
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Idea:

Federal government contracts local companies to build up a 1 month stock of PPE and store it for emergency use for a year.  They do this each month for 1 year.  At the end of the first year, the first batch is now allowed to be sold by the company at reduced cost to compete with the Chinese product, and the government buys another month's worth of production.  This is now done perpetually, with contract renewals every 5-10 years.

Production capacity stays available, inventory is managed by the company, and emergency distribution managed by the government (FEMA?).  The government gets emergency supplies and they are only paying the difference between what the masks eventually sell for, and what the company needs to sell them for to earn profit, whereas the company receives a steady income stream for keeping the assembly lines operational.

/Idea
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no! Their profits!

/fark off
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Chimken!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the Vaccines didn't work, the headline (and certain Farkers) would say:

N95 MASK SHORTAGE BECAUSE CAPITALISM FAILED US WHAAAARRRRRGARRBL
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No shiat, this is exactly what anyone with two braincells to rub together knew.

You don't start new facilities or expand production lines for a panic, because once the panic is over your new facilities are going to sit idle.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: No shiat, this is exactly what anyone with two braincells to rub together knew.

You don't start new facilities or expand production lines for a panic, because once the panic is over your new facilities are going to sit idle.


This was only a panic because (most of) the vaccines kicked major ass.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We should set up national strategic reserves of this stuff, just as much as we have done with oil, cobalt, etc.  Use the techniques of the Cold War to fight viruses instead of Russians.

Now, unlike cobalt, this kind of thing needs maintenance and has expiration dates, so it will require periodic refreshes.  We can sell or donate the near-end-of-life stuff on a rolling basis.  It's a small investment that allows rapid response for the next pandemic.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Idea:

Federal government contracts local companies to build up a 1 month stock of PPE and store it for emergency use for a year.  They do this each month for 1 year.  At the end of the first year, the first batch is now allowed to be sold by the company at reduced cost to compete with the Chinese product, and the government buys another month's worth of production.  This is now done perpetually, with contract renewals every 5-10 years.

Production capacity stays available, inventory is managed by the company, and emergency distribution managed by the government (FEMA?).  The government gets emergency supplies and they are only paying the difference between what the masks eventually sell for, and what the company needs to sell them for to earn profit, whereas the company receives a steady income stream for keeping the assembly lines operational.

/Idea


Giving away government funds to a private company for something that actually has a societal benefit?  Sounds like socialism. Take away the societal benefit part and you might get republicans to support it.

They'd probably still be opposed on the grounds that this is proactive emergency preparedness. We shouldn't spend money on preventative measures, because what if it turns out we didn't need them?
 
pdieten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Oh no! Their profits!

/fark off


"now on the brink of financial collapse, shutting down production and laying off workers"

You should get a +1 Stupid vote. Yes, it is bad that companies and workers doing the right thing by this country aren't being rewarded for it.

Driedsponge: Idea:

Federal government contracts local companies to build up a 1 month stock of PPE and store it for emergency use for a year.  They do this each month for 1 year.  At the end of the first year, the first batch is now allowed to be sold by the company at reduced cost to compete with the Chinese product, and the government buys another month's worth of production.  This is now done perpetually, with contract renewals every 5-10 years.

Production capacity stays available, inventory is managed by the company, and emergency distribution managed by the government (FEMA?).  The government gets emergency supplies and they are only paying the difference between what the masks eventually sell for, and what the company needs to sell them for to earn profit, whereas the company receives a steady income stream for keeping the assembly lines operational.

/Idea


You get +1 Smart. Possible it might be necessary to tweak this idea, but the government should be investing in emergency product capacity if it wants to have that capacity.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you ramped up production for a good that was only going to subject to a massive increase in demand for a limited time without a plan to wind it down when demand went back to normal, you only have yourself to blame.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it's almost as if companies are only focused on their bottom lines, and are forced to adopt the cost-cutting measures to stay competitive - which tends to revolve almost exclusively around inexpensive labor in established manufacturing hubs - weird.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark China and their subsidized dumping schemes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YOU BELIEVED TRUMP YOU STUPID IDIOT!
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chlurmping
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pdieten: BeansNfranks: Oh no! Their profits!

/fark off

"now on the brink of financial collapse, shutting down production and laying off workers"

You should get a +1 Stupid vote. Yes, it is bad that companies and workers doing the right thing by this country aren't being rewarded for it.


they aren't doing "the right thing", they're a business just like any other, and they're concerned about alternatives to their product (vaccines), just like any other

let's not pretend they ramped up production for altruistic purposes, they saw a businesses opportunity and went after it and their strategic risk management was poor

healthcare workers need a real ppe stockpile, and some of that can be purchased from a business like this one
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You are all a bunch of idiots. The last pandemic was 100 years ago. According to many experts, this one is now done. We don't have to worry about it again for another 100 years. We'll just leave a note for future generations to be opened in 95 years that they've got 5 years to plan ahead and stock up on masks and TP. Problem solved.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Idea:

Federal government contracts local companies to build up a 1 month stock of PPE and store it for emergency use for a year.  They do this each month for 1 year.  At the end of the first year, the first batch is now allowed to be sold by the company at reduced cost to compete with the Chinese product, and the government buys another month's worth of production.  This is now done perpetually, with contract renewals every 5-10 years.

Production capacity stays available, inventory is managed by the company, and emergency distribution managed by the government (FEMA?).  The government gets emergency supplies and they are only paying the difference between what the masks eventually sell for, and what the company needs to sell them for to earn profit, whereas the company receives a steady income stream for keeping the assembly lines operational.

/Idea


This is a really good idea, actually.  One thing that became abundantly clear last year was that we need to have a strategic PPE stockpile ready to go as needed, and that'd be a great way to do that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: No shiat, this is exactly what anyone with two braincells to rub together knew.

You don't start new facilities or expand production lines for a panic, because once the panic is over your new facilities are going to sit idle.


This.
Only expand or build new if facility can be profitably retooled to make something else once crisis passes. Or if you can figure out a way to come out ahead from the some tax break applied to the losses once the production need dies.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chewing the drill bit.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, To summarize:
A Virus made in China=Bad
Cheap masks to block said virus made in China=Good?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember a story during the pandemic where a company that made N95 masks asked the Trump admin back in Jan or Feb if they wanted them to start ramping up production and they were told no. Every choice they made last year pretty much was the wrong one.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the bright side, I can probably get a nice N95 respirator cheap now before fire season starts here in Washington state. With the heat this June, it could be awful again this year.
 
