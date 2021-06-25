 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Conspiracy theories over John McAfee's death go viral   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
58
    More: Ironic, Prison, Conspiracy theory, McAfee, late John McAfee, IRS tax forms, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Jeffrey Epstein  
58 Comments     (+0 »)
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As if he didn't want that to happen? Please.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The latest from QNut HQ

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tattoes. And they misspelled "$WHACKD".

Sounds legit.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I didn't do the text for this.  It came pre y'alled.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The buggier a human you are, the more bugged people think there's a conspiracy out to get you and them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just be glad the era of his shenanipants has come to an end?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike Epstein, nobody at all cared about Macafee except himself.

He committed suicide because he was having to come home to face trial, end of story.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can't we just be glad the era of his shenanipants has come to an end?


The Era of his shenanigans has only just begun, if the Qtards have anything to say about it
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude loved to have hookers take a shiat on his face.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, he was one of the all time great tennis players.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're a sinister government cabal and you plan on "suiciding" someone, you definitely start sending them warnings two years in advance.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The buggier a human you are, the more bugged people think there's a conspiracy out to get you and them.


We'd like to forget about it, but it will always be in our mind, running in the background
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what part of the plan was "pay underage girls to shiat in his mouth"?

I'm thinking this might not be the guy you want to pin your hopes on.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Unlike Epstein, nobody at all cared about Macafee except himself.

He committed suicide because he was having to come home to face trial, end of story.


This is my take on this too.  McAfee couldn't have had the dirt on powerful people that Epstein did.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Unlike Epstein, nobody at all cared about Macafee except himself.

He committed suicide because he was having to come home to face trial, end of story.


Yep, he was looking at spending the rest of his life in prison regardless, so decided to make that life term a lot shorter
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He faked his death.
He's still out there somewhere.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size


I like Radio Birdman
and think this is cool
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one cared about what he knew other than the taxman.  And the taxman only cared where his dollars were.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffry Epstein's ghost.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John McAfee's dead? Great. I don't need a conspiracy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Dude loved to have hookers take a shiat on his face.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey no kink shaming here, this is a safe space.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure whacked refers to his state of mind, not his final fate.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Carabba on why McCocaine offed himself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the man was a bonafide big brain and he did that as a joke specifically to drive this crap.

That is more John McAfee than actually having information pertinent to anything hidden with a kill switch.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Hey no kink shaming here, this is a safe space.


No, it isn't, and the rest of us are now updating our farkies for you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's peacefully sleeping on my couch right now. I think he's still alive. It took blue whale levels of propofol.
/s
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe that a person as wealthy as him could be batsh*t insane.  A poor, homeless person?  Sure.  But he had money!  Doesn't that mean ANYTHING anymore???
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Or the man was a bonafide big brain and he did that as a joke specifically to drive this crap.

That is more John McAfee than actually having information pertinent to anything hidden with a kill switch.


Wouldn't call tha the results of a "big brain."   Sounds more like a garden variety internet troll.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 843x829]


I didn't do the text for this.  It came pre y'alled.


I'm from Louisiana and didn't find any problem with the y'all.  LOL
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I refuse to believe that a person as wealthy as him could be batsh*t insane.  A poor, homeless person?  Sure.  But he had money!  Doesn't that mean ANYTHING anymore???


Bro, Howard Huges tho.

I think the fame is what gets em. On top of the world but still looking for answers *hits blunt*
 
alizeran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe it was ant farts...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He knew about the birds.
 
Pew
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who cares how these scumbags died.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: He's peacefully sleeping on my couch right now. I think he's still alive. It took blue whale levels of propofol.
/s


Don't mention whales around that guy, just don't, you don't want to know.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Sad, he was one of the all time great tennis players.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't remember that role but he was a hell of an actor.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The latest from QNut HQ

[Fark user image 668x1024]

Tattoes. And they misspelled "$WHACKD".

Sounds legit.


Yeah I'll eat my dick live on tv if that 31 gb of porn is biden, obama and hillary raping kids in a pizzeria basement.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Gyrfalcon: Unlike Epstein, nobody at all cared about Macafee except himself.

He committed suicide because he was having to come home to face trial, end of story.

This is my take on this too.  McAfee couldn't have had the dirt on powerful people that Epstein did.


His software was on every computer in the world and you think he didn't have any secrets?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: He knew about the birds.


Not to mention that thing you did at band camp that one time.

/ in all actuality, it was an Antifa agent posing as a BLM enforcer in drag that killed him
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every suicidal person has told someone or themselves that they "aren't suicidal."  Proclaiming you "aren't suicidal" is not the fool-proof evidence against suicide that people think it is.

Seriously for God's sake how many times have we seen a story of someone who committed suicide and people being interviewed are all saying "They seemed fine" or "I asked if someone was bothering them and they said no."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I refuse to believe that a person as wealthy as him could be batsh*t insane.  A poor, homeless person?  Sure.  But he had money!  Doesn't that mean ANYTHING anymore???


That means that he was only "eccentric".
 
janzee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alizeran: Maybe it was ant farts...

[Fark user image image 500x481]


He's with the ants now.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Porous Horace: He knew about the birds.

Not to mention that thing you did at band camp that one time.



Several times.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Unlike Epstein, nobody at all cared about Macafee except himself.

He committed suicide because he was having to come home to face trial, end of story.


This.
The "deep state" isn't going to bother putting together some clandestine conspiracy to murder some wacko in a french prison simply for tax evasion.

While I don't believe them, the Epstein theories are at least plausible because of the powerful people he was involved with and had really harmful information about.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His software sucked hard and he was a dick head ....

I write Obituaries if you need them!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just because you are crazy doesn't mean they aren't out to get you.

/ pretty sure Howard Huges said that
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The latest from QNut HQ

[Fark user image image 668x1024]

Tattoes. And they misspelled "$WHACKD".

Sounds legit.


Anyone who uses the word "based" should be smacked upside the head.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know, it just doesn't make sense that the U.S. government would want to go after someone for tax evasion after he claimed that "taxation is illegal."
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: dothemath: Dude loved to have hookers take a shiat on his face.

[Fark user image 850x598]
Hey no kink shaming here, this is a safe space.


shiat all over yourself, homes.

Aint nobody stopping you.
 
