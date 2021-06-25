 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why the ruling suspending Rudy Giuliani's law license was even funnier than you thought it was   (slate.com) divider line
    Rudy Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani's legal license, false claims  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow is he a bad lawyer.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I wonder, did he just forget everything he learned??? He was obviously competent at one time. I mean, if he'd done this early in his career, he'd have gone nowhere, so he knew how to at least get by. But now? I would love if he were somehow on the other side of my court case.
If Rudy was trying to prosecute you, you could be that huge exception to the rule about defending yourself in court. You'd have no problems.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I don't even know if he was ever a good lawyer. His past reputation seems to be built more on sleight of hand than actual legal prowess.

He is so accustomed now to speaking to an audience conditioned to receive bullshiat that he assumed he could prevail in court with the same tactics. The arrogance that "everyone is stupid but me" has worked in the FoxNews bubble for years, but of course fails in the real world.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a good read. These judges left no stone unturned.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now he's free to work full time on his screenplay, "Uncle Dracula: Ski Patrol!"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't be funnier than I thought it was. His press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping, however, was.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rudy's best play at this point would be to get tested for dementia, which I'm quite confident would come back positive. His reputation would still be toast, but there would at least be a medical explanation. Personally, I would rather be remembered as someone who got sick than as a bumbling idiot who took a while to become exposed.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

They got Roger as well?

Hey, I can dream can't I?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Didn't he make his reputation by chasing the Italian mob out and letting the Russian mob in?

Either the Italian mob was never as big as we were led to believe or they have really dropped the ball here.  Every gangster movie and NYC cop show had Italian sounding stoolies regularly turn up dead because they crossed the mob.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.