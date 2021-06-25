 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Stinky wealthy New Yorkers fled to the Hamptons in 2020 in droves to get away from the pandemic, now wealthy locals say they've sparked a major sewage crisis with all their stank   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Nitrate, Wastewater, Algal bloom, Water, Sewage treatment, Suffolk County, New York, Cesspit, Septic tank  
•       •       •

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
. <-------  Zoom way into that.  Keep zooming some more.  Keep going. That's a universe where my tiny violin lives. You'll find it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a problem in cottage-country Ontario, too. Folks went to their summer McMansions in the woods & never went back to the city during the off-season(s).
The locals appreciate the money these citiots bring in - but they also look forward to doing some shopping in the winter months WITHOUT some bedazzled 10-ply Karen in her BMW trying to run them over in the store parking lot.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs infrastructure anyway?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close the window, you're letting the stank out


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe everybody should drive up to the hamptons to take a dump as a form of protest.
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 1 hour ago  
341904-1061227-raikfcquaxqncofqfm.stackpathdns.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured, multiple times, by rich people, that their shiat don't stink.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: This is a problem in cottage-country Ontario, too. Folks went to their summer McMansions in the woods & never went back to the city during the off-season(s).
The locals appreciate the money these citiots bring in - but they also look forward to doing some shopping in the winter months WITHOUT some bedazzled 10-ply Karen in her BMW trying to run them over in the store parking lot.


Same thing in the retirement areas of the Blue Ridge.  One county claimed that a rock got stuck in a meter so they accidentally under-billed their biggest town, with all the cabins and golf courses, by five figures.  Nobody's accounting for the idea that most of these properties filled up over last summer and stayed that way.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But I was assured, multiple times, by rich people, that their shiat don't stink.


Lean a little bit closer and you'll see their roses really smell like poopoo
 
ObscureNameHere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: This is a problem in cottage-country Ontario, too. Folks went to their summer McMansions in the woods & never went back to the city during the off-season(s).
The locals appreciate the money these citiots bring in - but they also look forward to doing some shopping in the winter months WITHOUT some bedazzled 10-ply Karen in her BMW trying to run them over in the store parking lot.


Places with pretty the worst traffic chaos I've seen:

Santo Domingo, DR
Port of Spain, Trinidad
Huntsville, Ontario, Canada on any given summer weekend
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But I was assured, multiple times, by rich people, that their shiat don't stink.


They worked hard and deserve the shiat they have.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eff the pompous rich. Everybody poops. At least they have the financial ability to mitigate the problem should they decide to do so.
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like uber rich NY'ers....like locust.  Come in, wreck the place, then flee.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Eff the pompous rich. Everybody poops. At least they have the financial ability to mitigate the problem should they decide to do so.


Of all the advantages the rich have the biggest is probably the fact they are able to utterly destroy things (towns, building, houses, water systems, land) and just move away out of law's reach and offload the aftermath on people who can't just run off from the problem.

So, Mr. Shapiro... Capitalism is perfect you say?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.


Yeah, the problem is that there aren't enough poors in the area to tax to pay for everything like everywhere else. The rich don't pay, although it is hard to see how they avoid property tax?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who would have guessed that a system that was not designed to handle constant habitation would have problems after 14 months of constant habitation?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.


Seize their shiat to pay for it.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rich people don't really care about where they live and only about themselves?  I say, let them back up.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.


Bonus: When you point this out; they get outraged by said fact.

Seriously, fark their lot.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what is a fat berg?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


I hear they even have a refrigerator.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Rich people don't really care about where they live and only about themselves?  I say, let them back up.


This; honestly laugh and give less than a fark to their plight especially when they refuse to pay for improving their infrastructure.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


Well, Poopalee Scootch. Damn illegals taking all our sh*ts now too!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nadie_AZ: Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.

Seize their shiat to pay for it.


Carpe Crapum?
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


The key difference here, since you need that explained to you, is one group of people are in a financial position to easily fix the problem and one are not.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rich people. This is absolutely first on Biden's infrastructure agenda.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
An amazing lesson on you get what you pay for. Those rich people have money, time to spend it if they want to get rid of all that crap.

*Ba dun dun tsh!*
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


In lots of other places zoning laws (and Health Departments) are a thing. How many people unrelated by blood or marriage are legally permitted to live together in what is essentially an overcrowded barracks? Who do the inhabitants work for?
Who owns the property? Are "the Hamptons" essentially a third world enclave where peons live in hovels to mow the lawns and clean the houses of the wealthy?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The pandemic? You joking? That was just the excuse.

Vaccines are already going into arms. Cottage prices in rural Ontario would not have doubled over a single year if this was a response to a temporary shock.

No. What you're observing is the return of white flight---given new life by the belief that nobody who works at a desk needs to ever return to the office, except to look busy in front of his manager. These are the managers. Let the peons go back to the office.

Absurdly low taxes, few if any brown people (uppity or otherwise), and of course, no commute to the city on overcrowded roads, buses or trains---perfect place to raise your heirs, or, failing that, your preferred dog or horse breed.

Of course, the genteel white-flighters have no intention of raising taxes to the level required to finance services residents of a white bedroom community expect.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Nadie_AZ: Today, the Hamptons are known as a playground for the rich and famous - but the region has had a sewage problem for decades. In the last year, the pandemic has pushed the region's ageing sanitation infrastructure to a breaking point. The strain on the Hamptons' resources has been exacerbated following the exodus of wealthy New Yorkers to their second homes in the area - dubbed "Black Friday" by locals.

They won't even fund their own infrastructure upgrades. No wonder we got sh*t all for an infrastructure bill.

Yeah, the problem is that there aren't enough poors in the area to tax to pay for everything like everywhere else. The rich don't pay, although it is hard to see how they avoid property tax?


I think you answered your own question:
"In the Town of East Hampton, the equalization rate is 0.57%, meaning residents pay taxes on 57% of the market value of their home, according to New York State's Department of Taxation and Finance's website. Amagansett, Wainscott and Montauk, among others, are part of the Town of East Hampton.

For those who live in the incorporated Village of East Hampton, there's an additional tax of 2% to 4% of the market value of that property, according to the village's website."

/welcome to Fark's weekly (daily?) hate the rich thread
//you should be asking yourself where have all of those taxes actually gone, on crazily priced houses
///I can't imagine, regardless of how much money I'd have, to put so much money on something that doesn't pay me back and is only expensive because other rich people live in the same area. I'd much rather get a stand-alone place, turn it into a unique B&B and have a suite/setup that would cater for me when I visit (these days I'm happy when I pay my bills and loans, AND praying for a financially better tomorrow)
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Who would have guessed that a system that was not designed to handle constant habitation would have problems after 14 months of constant habitation?


Well, legally to get an occupancy permit the septic system must be sized to accommodate 2 people per bedroom at full time habitation, because it's not like this is the first time folks have had to hole up in their property. The issue appears to be lack of maintenance on those systems, looks like the county health department needs to hire an additional inspector or two and start enforcing maintenance standards on septic systems.
 
6655321
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People who expect to be Looney will find it safer to travel in a bunch.
                               ---   George Ade
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's funny because the only thing that spreads Covid as much as the affluent is an inadequately designed sewage system.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "In the Town of East Hampton, the equalization rate is 0.57%, meaning residents pay taxes on 57% of the market value of their home,


WTF. Another tax break for the rich.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's funny because the only thing that spreads Covid as much as the affluent is an inadequately designed sewage system.

effluent.

Couldn't resist.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


The obvious answer is to give them tax breaks so they have more money to spend on fixing these things.  Just like how we treat rich people.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.



You are a asshole.  Your mother was an asshole, your father was an asshole, I assume you were an anal birth.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Catsaregreen: Guess what, folks, it's not just the rich flooding in who are destroying our sewer/septic systems. Right down the street from me are 18 working-class Hispanics living in a 1,200-square-foot house with a septic system. Guess what happens when an over-occupied house with a septic tank doesn't get cleaned? Yes, it blows up and not only creates a shiat smell but also results in raw sewage running into the gutters when it rains. Oh, by the way, that house is just a few hundred yards from a reservoir/dam which is required to be e-coli free.


You are a asshole.  Your mother was an asshole, your father was an asshole, I assume you were an anal birth.


Fun fact, people can be scumbags even if they arent white or rich.
 
jntaylor63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Raise thier property taxes to fix the sewage problems.

You're Welocme.
 
