Well, he's crazy enough to be Royal
    Charles, Prince of Wales, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dorante-Day  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My eyes changed color when I was around 18. Very unsettling.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not this again.

I think this dude pops up in some article every few months.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hes just saying that to cover up the fact that he is the Lindbergh baby.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My eyes changed color when I was around 18. Very unsettling.


At 18?  Yes.  Mine changed as a toddler.
 
special20
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"laughed out of court on several occasions"

Besides not gaining any legal grounds... you have to wonder - why would anyone want to claim that heritage?
Is it only to excuse his own half-horse, lop eared, balloon head, ugly face?
 
