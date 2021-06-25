 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Mothers reveal the pet peeves they hold for the actions of other parents   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like if she wasn't complaining about how some women talk about easy labor, she'd be complaining about some women talking about difficult labor.

There is always at least one person who needs to one-up in any crowd, in any discussion.

Nothing wrong with using baby talk on babies and cats.

I am sure the not watching TV thing is a humble brag, that your associates are just sick of hearing about, so they say this to annoy you back.

Okay now I'm just sick of reading these awful people's awful complaints.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish I could be paid to scrape threads and publish them in a 'newspaper'.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*peave
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
#whatthesewhitepeopledoin
 
B0redd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: #whatthesewhitepeopledoin


golf clap
 
crzybtch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone who could never have children I would say how about STFU you whiny biatches.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I feel like if she wasn't complaining about how some women talk about easy labor, she'd be complaining about some women talking about difficult labor.

There is always at least one person who needs to one-up in any crowd, in any discussion.

Nothing wrong with using baby talk on babies and cats.

I am sure the not watching TV thing is a humble brag, that your associates are just sick of hearing about, so they say this to annoy you back.

Okay now I'm just sick of reading these awful people's awful complaints.


Regarding the labor issue;
In my experience, this is used more specifically and effectively by (at least) Catholic mothers as a guilt amplifier for the successful completion of almost any project requiring negative reinforcement.

Any reference in my childhood neighborhood to any labor / birth / nursing function would result in an eye lowering, shoulder slumping, sighing event by the assailed offspring. Immediate satisfaction of the request by the mother to complete any Herculean task would be the only way to reduce the damnable review of history that included up to 44 hours of back labor, ruining the mothers perfect figure, and torturous nighttime breast feedings that your-father-never-had-to-get-up-for.

While I do hold great reverence for the trials of womanhood...
This is the suffering of male offspring since the beginning of time.
 
