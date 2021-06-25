 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   College applications are up after many schools decided to ditch standardized test scores   (usatoday.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Historically black colleges and universities, Wilberforce University, College applications, first-generation Latina student, Howard University, America's colleges, school year, aftermath of the murder of George Floyd  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 7:36 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.


I did very well in English but my math portion meant I had to redo basic algebra. I ended up actually doing well in math. Turns out when you have a good teacher you do much better in subjects.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: DarkSoulNoHope: About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.

I did very well in English but my math portion meant I had to redo basic algebra. I ended up actually doing well in math. Turns out when you have a good teacher you do much better in subjects.


I'm not good at taking tests, and was diagnosed as having a learning disability as a child. But I got an associate's degree, but nothing able to do with it. Thinking about going back to college to get a bachelor's degree, but worried about debt.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Colleges wouldn't be doing this unless there was something in it for them, namely more people taking remedial classes they might not beed which is more money for the university, or more profit from admissions exams.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If we're going to crown colleges as profit-driven job training centers, then we shouldn't be offloading their interview process to the government.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: DarkSoulNoHope: About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.

I did very well in English but my math portion meant I had to redo basic algebra. I ended up actually doing well in math. Turns out when you have a good teacher you do much better in subjects.


Hey, maybe the algebra just wanted to redo you.

/Find that root, baby. You've almost got it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Algebrat: 4seasons85!: DarkSoulNoHope: About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.

I did very well in English but my math portion meant I had to redo basic algebra. I ended up actually doing well in math. Turns out when you have a good teacher you do much better in subjects.

Hey, maybe the algebra just wanted to redo you.

/Find that root, baby. You've almost got it.



Algebra was especially easy for Romans since X is always 10...
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is only anecdotal, but I left my university when their online courses became McGraw Hill courses with an instructor in name only.  McGraw Hill can't make a textbook and they can't make a test that isn't loaded with bugs and errors.  3 years ago before instructors went afk, I'd go through the errors with my instructors.  Now, my instructors are in a different state and chewed me out for not turning in assignments when Texas had it's outage and were so out of touch, they weren't even aware the university had shut everything down and delayed due dates due to the outage.  Universities are a joke right now and they're hurting for attendance; aka money meat bags.
 
ng2810
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm on the fence about this.

On one hand, this will sure allow people of diverse backgrounds and without the means for tutors to help them up their scores to get into college, and that's cool.

OTOH, I know personally that there are some folks who absolutely have no business going to college. There were so many people I met in art school that either ended up getting jobs before graduating and dropping out with lots of debt, or people who didn't have the personality or discipline to survive college and ended up with lots of debt...

So yeah, removing barriers is cool, but yah know...the world needs ditch diggers too.

/Trade school ftw.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My standardized test scores were one of the things that got me into the college that I really wanted. Some people test better.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of belly aching going on around here. Be thankful that you guys don't have to do the Time Lord Quarterly Reviews in the Prime Reality.

/ I got stuck on Hitler duty once because when asked "where do you see yourself in 5 years?" I responded "time is irrelevant"
 
TheYeti
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ng2810: I'm on the fence about this.

On one hand, this will sure allow people of diverse backgrounds and without the means for tutors to help them up their scores to get into college, and that's cool.

OTOH, I know personally that there are some folks who absolutely have no business going to college. There were so many people I met in art school that either ended up getting jobs before graduating and dropping out with lots of debt, or people who didn't have the personality or discipline to survive college and ended up with lots of debt...

So yeah, removing barriers is cool, but yah know...the world needs ditch diggers too.

/Trade school ftw.


I think that the scores are useful, but maybe too heavily weighted.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good, Christ, this isn't supposed to be an instruction manual...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the early 90s I had to fill out the GAPSFAS which was a graduate financial aid application administered by ETS at Princeton. It really pissed me off that I had to pay $100 for some computer to tell my university that no in fact I didn't have a bucket to piss in. And that was the same company that did the GRE, which I later found out was used to divide up the scholarship pie at same university.

Later it made me equally mad that some jackass in Kansas who managed my student loans was making a ton of money.

The system with the testing was designed to be elitist. It was not meant to be egalitarian. Some people had access to test prep and other means of being ready while others did not.

It still makes me angry.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
College loan applications are up after many schools decided to ditch standardized test scores.

Fixed that for you, subby.

Everybody wins!
 
GORDON
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bright to you by: banks giving out student loans
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GORDON: Bright to you by: banks giving out student loans


Giving out extorting...
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's true that SAT scores correlate with family income.
But you know what correlates even more with family income?
Grades and extracurriculars.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Good, Christ, this isn't supposed to be an instruction manual...

[i.pinimg.com image 190x266]


Donald Trump is living proof that America doesn't have a meritocracy.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 4seasons85!: DarkSoulNoHope: About my SAT score, let's just say I'm lucky they give me points for writing in my name.

I did very well in English but my math portion meant I had to redo basic algebra. I ended up actually doing well in math. Turns out when you have a good teacher you do much better in subjects.

I'm not good at taking tests, and was diagnosed as having a learning disability as a child. But I got an associate's degree, but nothing able to do with it. Thinking about going back to college to get a bachelor's degree, but worried about debt.


Going back to school myself this fall to UCSD.  I was rather concerned that financially that it wouldn't be possible, as that was the difficulty that I had when I graduated high school.  I was rather surprised by just how much aid I'm projected to receive. Three cheers for California!   I'll have to take out a little in loans, but it will be manageable.

Don't let the fear of student loans deter you from at least looking at going back, if that's what you want.  While debt is a valid concern, you might be surprised just how much more generous financial aid can be these days.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: WhippingBoi: Good, Christ, this isn't supposed to be an instruction manual...

[i.pinimg.com image 190x266]

Donald Trump is living proof that America doesn't have a meritocracy.


No kidding. Something is fundamentally broken, and I fear it can't be fixed.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: It's true that SAT scores correlate with family income.
But you know what correlates even more with family income?
Grades and extracurriculars.


If it were possible to ban test-prep classes and tutors - which I know full well it's not, but speaking hypothetically - the SAT would be a much better tool for evaluating college preparedness than it is now. It amazed me when I learned how much people were preparing for it. I looked over the sample questions in the brochure the morning before I rode my bike to take it, and that's it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ng2810: I'm on the fence about this.

On one hand, this will sure allow people of diverse backgrounds and without the means for tutors to help them up their scores to get into college, and that's cool.

OTOH, I know personally that there are some folks who absolutely have no business going to college. There were so many people I met in art school that either ended up getting jobs before graduating and dropping out with lots of debt, or people who didn't have the personality or discipline to survive college and ended up with lots of debt...

So yeah, removing barriers is cool, but yah know...the world needs ditch diggers too.

/Trade school ftw.


But what does any of that have to do with standardized testing?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.