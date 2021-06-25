 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Low vaccination rates. Upcoming music festival. No precautions. No intelligence. One Colorado county is bracing for the perfect storm of Covid hell   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Grand Junction, Colorado, transmissible Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, Mesa County, health officials, presence of the variant, festival kicks  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb Friends in Dumb Places

Speed the death of Red.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is going to drop kick them through the goal posts of life.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty much everyone that's coming into the hospital is unvaccinated.

So nothing of value will be lost.

Nice.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's been 18 months of this

Why are these people so God damn stupid.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: Jesus is going to drop kick them through the goal posts of life.


They will teach us about the healing power of friendship and music.  As long as the band is jamming, COVID is too busy grooving to infect anyone.  That's how we're gonna lick this pandemic, despite what politicians will tell you about vaccines and forced hermitage.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These people won't be content until they kill us all!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Usually there's just a lot of heat stroke and gram slams after Country Jam. Maybe an uptick in Plan B. Will it be 105-110 in the valley again?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this point we should be discouraging vaccines except for those who had not had access to them before. The CDC needs to say that the vaccine will make you gay and hate insipid Nashville country music.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is exactly why nobody in Colorado gives two shiats about anybody who lives west of the mountains, they're complete idiots.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

enry: Jesus is going to drop kick them through into the goal posts of life.


FTFY.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: This is exactly why nobody in Colorado gives two shiats about anybody who lives west of the mountains, they're complete idiots.


Honestly, this story could have been about a county north, east, south, or west of the Denver Metro.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: This is exactly why nobody in Colorado gives two shiats about anybody who lives west of the mountains, they're complete idiots.


I knew it was going to be in Boebert's district before I even looked it up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


now more than ever
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So more spiking the football at the one yard line.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JFC another 'Covid super duper spread event - millions of deaths!!1!!3!  thread.   Zip your pants up subby, there will be a decent amount of vaccinated people there and it's outdoors.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's been 18 months of this

Why are these people so God damn stupid.


Their mommy was an alcoholic? Or a meth user? Or maybe too much jesus? Or too much fox news?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drink warm beer, get covid, all while listening to Toby Keith.  The spiritual successor to Charlie Daniels.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"To date, only about 40 percent of the county's 154,210 population is fully inoculated, and 44 percent has gotten at least one vaccine shot."

Candidate -------  Total
Trump / Pence -- 56,894

ALL ---------------- 90,623 (pdf warning)

~62% Trump.  Leaving ... oh would you look at that.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: JFC another 'Covid super duper spread event - millions of deaths!!1!!3!  thread.   Zip your pants up subby, there will be a decent amount of vaccinated people there and it's outdoors.


FTFA:
In Grand Junction, Mesa's county seat, there are only two hospitals trying to contain the influx of hospital patients. Tobin said that both were nearing capacity, a reality that the chief medical examiner said was frustrating his staff "because at this point this is all preventable."

"Our COVID-19 numbers are getting close to what we saw in November and December-when we had hit our apex..."

Whether the effects spread beyond Mesa County, people WILL die for no reason at all.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: JFC another 'Covid super duper spread event - millions of deaths!!1!!3!  thread.   Zip your pants up subby, there will be a decent amount of vaccinated people there and it's outdoors.


Hear that folks!  Covid is over!  Everybody back to licking doorknobs and fark the children and underprivileged who can't get vaccinated!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 586x426]


Hey, there are.... five or six people there who are pretty cool.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They elected Boebert. I would guess the counties on that side of Colorado would use the term "embracing".
 
