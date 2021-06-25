 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   UK police continue cracking down on the scourge of e-scooters, netting 500 illegal devices in a week   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still not sure why Brits hate these so much
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much


No licen$e$, duh.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclists?  Motorised wheelchairs?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
electric bicycles
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: electric bicycles


Bigger wheels.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, good idea - an army of 13-year-olds on motorbikes
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OI YOU GOT A LOICENSE FOR THAT ROOTY WOOTY TWIST N SCOOTY?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Yay, good idea - an army of 13-year-olds on motorbikes


me and all my friends had motorcycles at 13 and it's not like.....   i see your point.

\didn't look like anyone in the pictures were that young
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw one on a railroad flat car a couple of weeks ago, headed east out of Portland,

Beats tossing them in the river i suppose
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.


Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much


Going to guess it has to do with users ignoring social norms -- sort of like the in-motion equivalent of not queuing correctly.  Fortunately there are very very few of these things where I am, but the knobs that ride them are kind of dicks about it.  They use the shared-use paths (walkers, runners, casual bikers), but invariably ride about 25mph on what is essentially a double wide sidewalk.  Since they're going several times the speed of everyone else, there's lots of weaving.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they are lame, but banning private ownership (and allowing multiple private companies)? So it's not about safety, is it?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scoot or die!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"E-scooter rider Shakur Pinnock, 20, died in hospital on June 18, six days after he was involved in a crash with a car in Wolverhampton.  He is believed to be the second e-scooter rider to die following an incident on UK roads."

Meanwhile...

"Figures for the year ending June 2020 show: there were 1,580 reported road deaths, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year. there were 131,220 casualties of all severities, a decrease of 16% the reduction in casualties is broadly in line with the fall in motor vehicle traffic of 14% over the same period."

The government is debating if cars should also be seized by police.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much

Going to guess it has to do with users ignoring social norms -- sort of like the in-motion equivalent of not queuing correctly.  Fortunately there are very very few of these things where I am, but the knobs that ride them are kind of dicks about it.  They use the shared-use paths (walkers, runners, casual bikers), but invariably ride about 25mph on what is essentially a double wide sidewalk.  Since they're going several times the speed of everyone else, there's lots of weaving.


This and lots of going straight through zebra crossings as cars have stopped to let pedestrians cross. And on the narrow pavement where I am. They're pretty much selfish d*cks about everything in my experience.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/more rocker than mod
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, an actress (Lisa Banes) recently died of a head injury caused by someone on one of those things zipping around NYC. And I'm sure it's not an isolated thing in crowded cities.

If it's on the sidewalk, it should be treated the same way as someone driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk - as in not allowed. If it's on the road, it's an unlicensed motor vehicle that needs to obey traffic laws, and should be treated as such. But I'm not sure if an all-out ban is going to be effective, both in prevention and compliance.

I say make them use the bike lane... I hear that's tons of fun in Downtown London.
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much


People hate littering
 
nitropissering
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 335x150]

/more rocker than mod


RINGO...........STARR. MOD or ROCKER
Youtube Jeu3iH0R_GM
 
beakerxf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much


I didn't care one way or the other about them until I was nearly hit by some kids going 20 mph down a sidewalk. Now I think of them as unnecessarily dangerous.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Theeng: tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.

Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.


The trouble is around me you can't leave them unattended basically ever. The cost vs how easy they are to steal is a drag.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Theeng: tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.

Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.

The trouble is around me you can't leave them unattended basically ever. The cost vs how easy they are to steal is a drag.


That's why bike locks exist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If public rental scooters are legal and privately owned scooters are not then simply mod your personal scooter to make it look like a rental. How hard can it be to fool a cop?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beakerxf: colinspooky: Still not sure why Brits hate these so much

I didn't care one way or the other about them until I was nearly hit by some kids going 20 mph down a sidewalk. Now I think of them as unnecessarily dangerous.


Bicycles can go that fast, easily - surely the problem is the rider not the mode of transport.  Speedy skateboarders, anyone?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Theeng: drewogatory: Theeng: tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.

Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.

The trouble is around me you can't leave them unattended basically ever. The cost vs how easy they are to steal is a drag.

That's why bike locks exist.


In the age of 18V angle grinders bike locks might as well not exist. Especially when the ancillary systems are worth more than the bike frame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Theeng: drewogatory: Theeng: tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.

Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.

The trouble is around me you can't leave them unattended basically ever. The cost vs how easy they are to steal is a drag.

That's why bike locks exist.

In the age of 18V angle grinders bike locks might as well not exist. Especially when the ancillary systems are worth more than the bike frame.


Too noisy. Stick with the urban legend technique of liquified refrigerant and a hammer.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: drewogatory: Theeng: drewogatory: Theeng: tom baker's scarf: Just get a motorcycle you weak-chinned wimps.

Honestly for short range city commuting an elecfic bicycle kicks ass, I rode one for two years in Japan.  Cheaper and easier to use than a motorcycle.

The trouble is around me you can't leave them unattended basically ever. The cost vs how easy they are to steal is a drag.

That's why bike locks exist.

In the age of 18V angle grinders bike locks might as well not exist. Especially when the ancillary systems are worth more than the bike frame.

Too noisy. Stick with the urban legend technique of liquified refrigerant and a hammer.


Link

I mean, these dudes are like bicycle locusts. Not sure anything will really stop them.
 
