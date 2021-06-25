 Skip to content
 
(NBC4i)   'Shoppers report finding women's underpants on car door handles at Westerville Aldi'   (nbc4i.com) divider line
    Creepy, Police, Woman, car door handles, Undergarment  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the woman found a pair of women's underpants stuffed under the driver's door handle.

Sooo, granny panties?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As one does at Aldi.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This redefines the meaning of "ALDI Finds."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: As one does at Aldi.


Man, they carry EVERYTHING there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they pass the sniff test?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you are any place and come outside and see an undergarment hanging on a door handle, call local law enforcement immediately. It will aid in our investigation efforts," the officer said.

Must be a very low crime area if they have time to worry about crap like this.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.


Isn't that LIDL's slogan? Walmart could use it too.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New or used? This matters. For reasons.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.


Trader Joe's is much much better.  That where I go. Not to shiatty Aldi.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: New or used? This matters. For reasons.


Giving away worn ones is missing out on an economic opportunity.
Not one I'd support, but apparently it's lucrative.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a picture of the driver of the car


imgs.smoothradio.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.


Our local ALDI is great. Love being able to feed three people good meals on about $50/two weeks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.

Trader Joe's is much much better.  That where I go. Not to shiatty Aldi.


And there are a lot of hot girls at TJ's instead of a bunch of glassy eyed, depressed looking dopes wandering around trying to keep their pants from falling down while holding a pile of sackless groceries.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"LOCAL SEX CULT ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT DRIVE"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.

Our local ALDI is great. Love being able to feed three people good meals on about $50/two weeks.


Yep, mine all the stuff is high quality.  And more than likely packaged by the same distributors as name brand.

My dog will only eat a certain brand of dog food.  She has bad teeth so can only do Little Ceasars or Evolve.  Which literally run a 1 or more a container.  She eats 7 a day.

Evolve literally is the Aldi brand, for 45cents a container.

People who buy Chef Boyardee as a "name" brand are the one's who complain about Aldi's.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now have a place to get wife's underwear for cheap.

#10minutesfromme
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tom-Servo: dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.

Trader Joe's is much much better.  That where I go. Not to shiatty Aldi.

And there are a lot of hot girls at TJ's instead of a bunch of glassy eyed, depressed looking dopes wandering around trying to keep their pants from falling down while holding a pile of sackless groceries.


My local Aldi's in Florida all tend to have attractive women working there.

I mean you do not have the yoga pant's milfs you see in Publix.  But you do not need a bank loan to buy your weekly groceries.
 
alice_600
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "If you are any place and come outside and see an undergarment hanging on a door handle, call local law enforcement immediately. It will aid in our investigation efforts," the officer said.

Must be a very low crime area if they have time to worry about crap like this.


Well human trafficking is a serious crime.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't that the Internet imagined signal to organized MILF traffickers, that 'someone is willing to pay for this one.'

Maybe this guy was released from jail and moved? It is his modus operandi.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What are police going to charge the perp with ?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shockingzulu: What are police going to charge the perp with ?


Improper disposal of hazardous materials.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This could have been the start of a really weird viral marketing campaign.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Their "food" is mostly over-runs,stuff that didn't pass quality assurance, Insurance salvage, and
stuff that is on the cusp of expiring..It's bought bulk, re-packaged into their generic names and sold.
It's like playing German Roulette..Sometimes you get  Merkel (just an over-run of something), but mostly you get the guy with the little mustache (badly cooked,bad tasting,freezer burnt, etc..)..It's cheap for a reason...
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, free panties!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tom-Servo: dothemath: Aldi: Its just like a grocery store except it sucks.

Trader Joe's is much much better.  That where I go. Not to shiatty Aldi.

And there are a lot of hot girls at TJ's instead of a bunch of glassy eyed, depressed looking dopes wandering around trying to keep their pants from falling down while holding a pile of sackless groceries.


Oh yeah, that too.... And around where I'm at the TJ is in the "nice" neighborhood, so all kinds of hot trophy wife tang shopping around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Their "food" is mostly over-runs,stuff that didn't pass quality assurance, Insurance salvage, and
stuff that is on the cusp of expiring..It's bought bulk, re-packaged into their generic names and sold.
It's like playing German Roulette..Sometimes you get  Merkel (just an over-run of something), but mostly you get the guy with the little mustache (badly cooked,bad tasting,freezer burnt, etc..)..It's cheap for a reason...


Isn't that Walmart's M.O. with the "Great Value" brand? Either that or use ingredients that have a lot of unnecessary things.

For the most part, I've been happy with the Aldi brands and haven't gotten sick yet.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: Mr. Shabooboo: Their "food" is mostly over-runs,stuff that didn't pass quality assurance, Insurance salvage, and
stuff that is on the cusp of expiring..It's bought bulk, re-packaged into their generic names and sold.
It's like playing German Roulette..Sometimes you get  Merkel (just an over-run of something), but mostly you get the guy with the little mustache (badly cooked,bad tasting,freezer burnt, etc..)..It's cheap for a reason...

Isn't that Walmart's M.O. with the "Great Value" brand? Either that or use ingredients that have a lot of unnecessary things.

For the most part, I've been happy with the Aldi brands and haven't gotten sick yet.


I have never experienced what he described at an Aldi.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Their "food" is mostly over-runs,stuff that didn't pass quality assurance, Insurance salvage, and
stuff that is on the cusp of expiring..It's bought bulk, re-packaged into their generic names and sold.
It's like playing German Roulette..Sometimes you get  Merkel (just an over-run of something), but mostly you get the guy with the little mustache (badly cooked,bad tasting,freezer burnt, etc..)..It's cheap for a reason...


Huh? Not sure where you've been shopping but it wasn't an Aldi.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How much extra did the Aldi's charge for the panties?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: This is a picture of the driver of the car


[imgs.smoothradio.com image 366x549]


Those look like prosthetic cheek bones.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
... Profit?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Eightballjacket: This is a picture of the driver of the car


[imgs.smoothradio.com image 366x549]

Those look like prosthetic cheek bones.


You don't get chicks throwing panties at you for over 50 years if you have weak cheek bones.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: How much extra did the Aldi's charge for the panties?


A quarter. You get your 25 cents back when you return the panties.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what my wife would think if I parked at Aldi's and then came home with a pair of women's panties that weren't hers.

"you've been to Aldi's again, haven't you? What part of never go to Aldi's didn't you understand? and no, I am not trying them on!"
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder what my wife would think if I parked at Aldi's and then came home with a pair of women's panties that weren't hers.

"you've been to Aldi's again, haven't you? What part of never go to Aldi's didn't you understand? and no, I am not trying them on!"


Hahahaha, a friend of mine and I were out on a St Paddys day 20 years ago, and his girlfriend stayed at home.

We ended up meeting some young ladies who invited us back to their place.

So we each did our business and he had called his girl and said"well, theflatline was chatting up a chick, so that is why we are late."  She was cool.

We did not realize that in the course of his actions he had placed the girls underwear around his neck and had not removed them.

So we walk into his place and he has this garish pair of leopard colored bikinis on like a farking ascot.  Her and i saw it at the same time, and he realized it and he smoothly says"dirty ass flatline stole these and hung em around my neck."

They are married with three kids now.  Guess she bought it but I was about to do a Homer fadeintothebushes.jpg.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: [i.imgflip.com image 654x381]


I literally did that once, and that screen room gets lots of comments from fellow RVers, I just wish all of my tents were as easy to put up as that screen room:

target.scene7.comView Full Size


$80 vs $240 for the name-brand.
 
