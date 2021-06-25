 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   'Birds Aren't Real' rolling rally makes first stop in Missouri - for people too crazy for QAnon   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
57
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What, we're imagining them?  Even the chicken we eat?

(click)

Oh ye gods, it's so much worse than that..
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The actual problem is that this seems entirely plausible after the last few years. I get that it's intended as a parody like FSM but we are surrounded by idiots, nothing is unpossible.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
relevantmagazine.comView Full Size


OIC......
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess it's drone eggs for breakfast.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birds Aren't Real relies on internet-fueled guerilla marketing to spread a silly message. Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

What an incredibly bad idea. There are people in this country - lots of them - who will believe this and eventually get violent over it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

What an incredibly bad idea. There are people in this country - lots of them - who will believe this and eventually get violent over it.


In this day and age, that's prolly true.  But gotta poke the monkey with a stick somehow.  The crazies would just gravitate to something else anyway.

Personally, I think its brilliant.  Mocking at its finest....
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Flat Earth Society started out as a tongue-in-cheek debate club.  This doesn't even have good faith behind it, it's just a bunch of dumbshiats shiatting a bunch of dumb shiat.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WANNA HURTS DONUT?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just like the flat earthers. A lot of them are in it for the LOLs while the ones with diminished mental capacities hang on their every word.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/checkmate!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: WANNA HURTS DONUT?


What's a Hertz donut?
 
Tenatra
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll have to let my wife know. She likes birds but also gets creeped out by their seemingly mechanical movement as they look around and do bird stuff.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"... all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones ... we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus"

That explains the uncanny accuracy which "birds" have when my sedan is bombed with bird shiat, while the rest of the driveway is spotless.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gleeman: bionicjoe: WANNA HURTS DONUT?

What's a Hertz donut?


About 4.99 a pound.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i kinda admire military grade crazy.

years ago i had a boss that queried where all the dead birds bodies were, being as there are millions of them and most die in violent ways. yet we only see one or two here and there smushed on a street. otherwise that boss was a really intelligent, hard working successful man whom i truly admired.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh, maybe in Syria.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maddog2030: The actual problem is that this seems entirely plausible after the last few years. I get that it's intended as a parody like FSM but we are surrounded by idiots, nothing is unpossible.


It is?
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

What an incredibly bad idea. There are people in this country - lots of them - who will believe this and eventually get violent over it.


They might. But they might also thin their ranks by chasing birds into traffic or falling off power poles trying to capture the "drones."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


This is big news. There seems to be an ornithological piece... a head line regarding the mass awareness of the absence of a certain avian variety. I thought everyone had heard
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

What an incredibly bad idea. There are people in this country - lots of them - who will believe this and eventually get violent over it.



No that's just you pearl-clutching and trying to ruin people's fun.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tenatra: I'll have to let my wife know. She likes birds but also gets creeped out by their seemingly mechanical movement as they look around and do bird stuff.


Because they're still basically just dinosaurs, and those were all animatronic
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: maddog2030: The actual problem is that this seems entirely plausible after the last few years. I get that it's intended as a parody like FSM but we are surrounded by idiots, nothing is unpossible.

It is?


I think they mean it's plausible people would really think this, not that it, in and of itself is plausible
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Birds dont exist, they are government drones : heres proof
Youtube zE2EZZJY3aI
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i kinda admire military grade crazy.

years ago i had a boss that queried where all the dead birds bodies were, being as there are millions of them and most die in violent ways. yet we only see one or two here and there smushed on a street. otherwise that boss was a really intelligent, hard working successful man whom i truly admired.


Everybody has at least a little bit of stupid. 
I buy into Bigfoot even though I can debunk 99% of it myself. 

I lost some respect for Les Stroud when I watched his Bigfoot season of Survivorman. But I watched every episode. 

It's that last 1% of videos, and the fact that the wilderness is still huge. It's not like there is a camera on every tree in existence.

/DERP! 
//I know
///I feel sad for myself
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TBH - I enjoy the premise of this. Somehow they've managed to find something that's both weirder and more inane than the FSM
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Gleeman: bionicjoe: WANNA HURTS DONUT?

What's a Hertz donut?

About 4.99 a pound.


You're thinking of a henway. It's a dickfor that's 4.99/lb
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If they sold shirts, I'd wear one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Birds are fake, but aliens are real. What a time to be alive
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: If they sold shirts, I'd wear one.


https://birdsarentreal.com/products/t​h​e-classic-shirt-black?variant=29583240​036396
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus"

If there is one thing I don't want, it's for the government to be able to track my exact location.
/posted from a gps enabled smart phone
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Birds are fake, but aliens are real. What a time to be alive


Birds, Giraffes, Finland, Female Orgasm = Fake

Finish People, CLITs, Aliens, My Hair = Real
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Birds Aren't Real"?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Salmon: If they sold shirts, I'd wear one.

https://birdsarentreal.com/products/th​e-classic-shirt-black?variant=29583240​036396


thanks
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have to say, just wait until Fark learns about bread being stapled to trees, or that New Zealand get's left off of maps, Or how to respond to hello there.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hate to say this, but they need to make this more obviously a parody, otherwise the Q assholes will absorb this one too into their conspiracy clusterfark with all the others.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shastacola: Birds Aren't Real relies on internet-fueled guerilla marketing to spread a silly message. Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.


It's all fun and games until someone starts killing birds because of a "silly message".
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maddog2030: The actual problem is that this seems entirely plausible after the last few years. I get that it's intended as a parody like FSM but we are surrounded by idiots, nothing is unpossible.


Exactly.  I first read this a couple years ago and said "Ha! Good joke."

But there are enough wackadoos to form a critical mass of actual belief.

Neal Stephenson's bit about Moab in Fall is coming true more and more every day.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

g.fro: shastacola: Birds Aren't Real relies on internet-fueled guerilla marketing to spread a silly message. Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

It's all fun and games until someone starts killing birds because of a "silly message".


Oh yeah people are just going to start killing birds just now and not forever and always.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Birds are real - fish are the things that don't exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: sinko swimo: i kinda admire military grade crazy.

years ago i had a boss that queried where all the dead birds bodies were, being as there are millions of them and most die in violent ways. yet we only see one or two here and there smushed on a street. otherwise that boss was a really intelligent, hard working successful man whom i truly admired.

Everybody has at least a little bit of stupid. 
I buy into Bigfoot even though I can debunk 99% of it myself. 

I lost some respect for Les Stroud when I watched his Bigfoot season of Survivorman. But I watched every episode. 

It's that last 1% of videos, and the fact that the wilderness is still huge. It's not like there is a camera on every tree in existence.

/DERP! 
//I know
///I feel sad for myself


I actually try to convince my students every year that Bigfoot is real as an exercise to ask why they think it's not- what kind of evidence will you accept for claims?

One of the key points I try to raise is that Bigfoot is *not* an absurd claim- everyone believes that gorillas exist and there really aren't many differences between them.

Meanwhile, ~40% of Americans believe the election was stolen by a bunch of child-eating Satanist Democrats who used Italian spy satellites to alter a bunch of ballots that were printed in China (which you can tell from the bamboo fibers in them)

But everyone knows Bigfoot isn't real.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.ytimg.com image 320x180]

This is big news. There seems to be an ornithological piece... a head line regarding the mass awareness of the absence of a certain avian variety. I thought everyone had heard


BRIAN, NO!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's amazing that they've managed to Perfectly replicate the ~10,000 different bird species and continue to operate the fake ones consistently with original real birds.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i kinda admire military grade crazy.

years ago i had a boss that queried where all the dead birds bodies were, being as there are millions of them and most die in violent ways. yet we only see one or two here and there smushed on a street. otherwise that boss was a really intelligent, hard working successful man whom i truly admired.


Reply to the boss: "You're not being paid to worry about dead birds, now get back to work!"
 
