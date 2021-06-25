 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Madness descends upon Glasgow, Scotland concerning the Govanhill Sock Mystery, you see there are socks hanging on a clothesline ALL ALONE   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not the Madness I was thinking of.

Madness - One Step Beyond (Official Video)
Youtube SOJSM46nWwo
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It looks like art to me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take down the clothes line and see what happens.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came across a sneaker shrine in the California desert a couple of weeks ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size


// It was shortly before sunrise, which is the preferred time of day to encounter sneaker shrines.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmm I put my polyester bike/ski socks on the drying rack, they're meant to air dry quickly.  Could be this person doesn't have enough tech type socks to last til a full wash day and is doing them by hand.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have green and white hoops.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a pair of socks with Great Danes on them.  A Hound of the Baskervilles sartorial statement, if you will.
 
