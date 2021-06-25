 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Strewth, Bruce - Big Bruce just closed Bondi Beach because Pommy Bruce brought in that bloody BRUCE-19 virus. Other Bruce told me New Bruce says it's to stop exponential growth or Old Bruce will have to shut the pub in two shakes of a dingo's donger   (bbc.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There'll be bloody hell to pay if it gets into the sheep dip.

Seriously though, they're not going hard enough. I confidently predict that they will need to lock down the entire city within a week. There was a popular hair salon with three infected hairdressers, and they had 900 customers in their infectious period. Sydney has done well with limited lockdowns, but the Eastern Suburbs != the Northern beaches.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Krikey.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well... that'll cause a bit of confusion. Mind if we just call ye Bruce, then?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So far, just over 3% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated and about 25% of Australians have received a first dose.

Yikes, get your pokes.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's contagious enough to infect a monkey's bum.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Top Gear UK vs Australia Van drag race
Youtube 3BajuJvoAAQ
 
axeeugene
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Well... that'll cause a bit of confusion. Mind if we just call ye Bruce, then?


G-ddamn it. I came here to say this.

AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA, A-MEN!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To me,
There's only one Bruce that matters.

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Sorry, Campbell! <runs off crying>
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rule 2: No member of the faculty is to maltreat the Abbos in any way AT ALL...if there's anybody watching
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This song always puts a smile on my face.
The Philosopher's Song - Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Youtube PtgKkifJ0Pw
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: It's contagious enough to infect a monkey's bum.


That's a bit of a strange expression, Bruce
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Krikey.


Strewth!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: This song always puts a smile on my face.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PtgKkifJ​0Pw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=170&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


My favorite MP sketch...

Monty Python Philosophy Football
Youtube LfduUFF_i1A
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.