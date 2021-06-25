 Skip to content
(CNBC) Delta Covid variant has a new mutation called 'delta plus'
    Monoclonal antibodies, delta variant, Immune system, Monoclonal antibody therapy, Cancer, Immunology, Vaccination, Nomenclature of monoclonal antibodies  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.


I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens


No, we just pop out another vaccine, shut down for a year again, and this time force everyone to get it because fark doing this a third time.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.


And the grey matter reduction, not that they'd have much to spare.

/google it, I don't want to do a search for news articles on mobile--"covid-19 grey matter"
//which might help explain the recent uptick in violence and rage around the world
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine passports.

Businesses free to only let people in with vaccines.

Enjoy your unvaccinated freedom at home, plague rats.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we run out of Greek letters, can we use the Hebrew alphabet next? If I have to die of a mutant strain of COVID, I'd at least want it to have a badass name like "COVID-Samekh."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens


I mean, not really. The delta variant is still 90% + survival.

Not saying "it's no big deal" but it's not really doom of man type stuff.

Get vaccinated!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Looks pretty nice.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?


Only every time a new variant comes out, so...okay yeah, I guess so.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

And the grey matter reduction, not that they'd have much to spare.

/google it, I don't want to do a search for news articles on mobile--"covid-19 grey matter"
//which might help explain the recent uptick in violence and rage around the world


https://www.news-medical.net/news/2021​0618/Alarming-COVID-study-indicates-lo​ng-term-loss-of-gray-matter-and-other-​brain-tissue.aspx
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?


I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens

No, we just pop out another vaccine, shut down for a year again, and this time force everyone to get it because fark doing this a third time.


7 Billion + sounds like a logistical nightmare.  I'm not sure its even possible,
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta: we love to mutate and it shows!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you play dung beetle on the Delta +?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens

No, we just pop out another vaccine, shut down for a year again, and this time force everyone to get it because fark doing this a third time.


Exactly, I swear there is a large contingent of farkers who just live to be scared every day of their lives.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?


Yes, yes we are. You can skip them, if you'd like. I eventually stopped reading the 'Trump lied about something' daily threads.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.


Define "millions of people".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens


The vaccine protects against the entry mechanism used by all the viruses. It would be a VERY novel mutation akin to you birthing children with motorcycle wheels instead of legs.

Viruses mutate differently from animals so it's not impossible, but very unlikely and it would stand out like a shining light against any other  virus.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: https://www.news-medical.net/news/202​1​0618/Alarming-COVID-study-indicates-lo​ng-term-loss-of-gray-matter-and-other-​brain-tissue.aspx


Since COVID causes tiny blood clots around the body, and the brain is notoriously non-regenerative... this is about as surprising as wind causing waves in fields of long grass.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: koder: Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens

No, we just pop out another vaccine, shut down for a year again, and this time force everyone to get it because fark doing this a third time.

Exactly, I swear there is a large contingent of farkers who just live to be scared every day of their lives.


Imagine them living a century ago. They'd be dead of fright.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: ajgeek: https://www.news-medical.net/news/2021​0618/Alarming-COVID-study-indicates-lo​ng-term-loss-of-gray-matter-and-other-​brain-tissue.aspx

Since COVID causes tiny blood clots around the body, and the brain is notoriously non-regenerative... this is about as surprising as wind causing waves in fields of long grass.


Does that apply if you got a mild case thanks to the vaccine?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens

The vaccine protects against the entry mechanism used by all the viruses. It would be a VERY novel mutation akin to you birthing children with motorcycle wheels instead of legs.

Viruses mutate differently from animals so it's not impossible, but very unlikely and it would stand out like a shining light against any other  virus.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.


So far what we're seeing is the vaccine effectiveness drops by some percentage with each new pike protein mutation. It's probably not the case that the vaccine will suddenly fail completely in everyone. However, people who think they have lower antibody levels (because of advanced age, weakened immune system, J&J vaccine, didn't get 2nd dose of mRNA vaccine yet, too many months since immunization, etc.) should be feeling nervous about delta, delta plus, and whatever strain comes after.

FYI, delta plus is ALREADY touring in the US and undoubtedly testing new mutations every day.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

[Fark user image image 425x498]

It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...


Decimal integers are my favorite kind of integers.
 
Stibium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: No, we just pop out another vaccine


Ok, that sounds nice but where are they? Boosters in development don't even target delta specifically, they are designed for strains which are quickly becoming extinct in the Western world. The pipeline is too slow to make a difference, we need fundamentally different vaccines.

It took months to get the original vaccines into people after the initial regulatory hurdle was cleared.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: and this time force everyone to get it because fark doing this a third time.


The american people would need to vote for people that want that to happen. Good luck with that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x402]


I for one welcome our new extraterrestrial viral overlords.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

[Fark user image 425x498]

It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...


Covid is not "killing millions of people".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stibium: It took months to get the original vaccines into people after the initial regulatory hurdle was cleared.


Maybe get rid of regulatory hurdles even more?

The current pfizer/moderna vaccines were literally made like 2 weeks after covid virus genome was published.

It took months before any real deployment was done. mRNA vaccines are quite safe without needing a shiat ton of tests for months.

They could produce the vaccine, do trials with like 1000-5000 people, wait a month and if everythings alright, start jabbing people 2 weeks later.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".


its at least 1 or 2.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GoldSpider:

Covid is not "killing millions of people".

TIL: 3,918,881 is not "millions."
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

[Fark user image 425x498]

It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...


Wait, so under 4 million people have died worldwide from this?  On a planet with over 7.6 billion people on it?

That's a fatality rate of 0.05%.    Maybe Ron Desantis knows what he's doing after all.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

its at least 1 or 2.


The 7-day daily average is just under 10k.  Yes, that's still a lot, but it's also not a rounding error to "millions".
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Stibium: It took months to get the original vaccines into people after the initial regulatory hurdle was cleared.

Maybe get rid of regulatory hurdles even more?

The current pfizer/moderna vaccines were literally made like 2 weeks after covid virus genome was published.

It took months before any real deployment was done. mRNA vaccines are quite safe without needing a shiat ton of tests for months.

They could produce the vaccine, do trials with like 1000-5000 people, wait a month and if everythings alright, start jabbing people 2 weeks later.


You could literally come up with a completely new formulation, do cursory tests, and you'd still not be able to outrun the spread, let alone additional spread from mutation. Contrary to popular opinion, the vaccines do not contain 5G equipment capable of updating your antibodies; you actually have to produce these things in factories by the millions, ship them out, then arrange for innoculation. That takes too much time, that's the bottleneck, not regulations.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Delta Covid variant has a new mutation called 'delta plus'

This is got to be the worst new streaming service yet.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.


Not an option for kids.

Also, I finally JUST was able to get my *FIRST* dose here in Finland, they hadn't opened it up for people my age (35) until just last week.
And my next dose isn't until september, since they're spacing them 12 weeks apart.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: thealgorerhythm: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

[Fark user image 425x498]

It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...

Wait, so under 4 million people have died worldwide from this?  On a planet with over 7.6 billion people on it?

That's a fatality rate of 0.05%.    Maybe Ron Desantis knows what he's doing after all.


Going straight for the fallacy that everyone on Earth apparently has had the disease and had a result, I see. Don't do that, you're embarrassing yourself.
 
Stibium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GoldSpider: The 7-day daily average is just under 10k.  Yes, that's still a lot, but it's also not a rounding error to "millions".

I was unaware covid started last week.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens

The vaccine protects against the entry mechanism used by all the viruses. It would be a VERY novel mutation akin to you birthing children with motorcycle wheels instead of legs.

Viruses mutate differently from animals so it's not impossible, but very unlikely and it would stand out like a shining light against any other  virus.


Unfortunately we're dealing with trillions of virus particles each with a chance to improve itself. Even though the spike protein has critical functional constraints it definitely does mutate and these mutations do make the antibodies resulting from vaccination less effective at binding and stopping the virus.

From Wikipedia:
SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2,... has mutations in the gene encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein[5] causing the substitutions T478K, P681R and L452R,[6] which are known to affect transmissibility of the virus as well as whether it can be neutralised by antibodies for previously circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus.[7] Public Health England (PHE) in May 2021 observed secondary attack rates to be 51-67% higher than the alpha variant.[8]
 
Felgraf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Hyjamon: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

its at least 1 or 2.

The 7-day daily average is just under 10k.  Yes, that's still a lot, but it's also not a rounding error to "millions".



Weird, I didn't see "per week" in that statement, just that the pandemic was killing millions.

But fine, if you want to split hairs, "While there's a pandemic that *has killed* millions of people".

Which is, generally, what most people inferred from that original post anyways, I don't think anyone interpreted it as "Millions per week", but you do you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stibium: you actually have to produce these things in factories by the millions, ship them out, then arrange for innoculation.


All that is already set up if you didnt notice.
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Stibium: you actually have to produce these things in factories by the millions, ship them out, then arrange for innoculation.

All that is already set up if you didnt notice.


Pfizer and Moderna both built completely new facilities to produce nothing but these vaccines? Ok, well that's cool. Did they install the replicators as well?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Get the vaccine. Don't die.

Otherwise enjoy your Phreedom Phlegm.

I'm waiting for the inevitable mutation that the vaccine doesn't work against.

We're screwed as a planet when that happens


You mean as a species
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: thealgorerhythm: GoldSpider: Nadie_AZ: Rev. Skarekroe: We're going to do this thread daily, aren't we?

I hope we don't stop so long as there is a pandemic killing millions of people.

Define "millions of people".

[Fark user image 425x498]

It's a decimal integer that is at least seven places long, but that's not important right now ...

Covid is not "killing millions of people".


GTFO with your static analysis window.

There are about 12 million identified active cases globally right now. Want to guess how many remain unidentified? I don't. But we will just say this is a minimum.

Current death rate is 2.2% of identified cases. So 1/4 million people are dying right this minute.

Transmission to death is median 3 weeks.

So if every three weeks a quarter million people die it becomes millions in 24 weeks. Remember this the absolute minimum of what we see globally.

Saying millions are dying is a colloquialism that accurately reflects the reality if not the precise nature of the problem this second.

Feel free to quibble. I won't respond.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stibium: GoldSpider: The 7-day daily average is just under 10k.  Yes, that's still a lot, but it's also not a rounding error to "millions".

I was unaware covid started last week.


I was unaware there was no difference between "past tense" and "present tense", but here we are.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Felgraf: But fine, if you want to split hairs, "While there's a pandemic that *has killed* millions of people".


One is true, and the other isn't.  That's not "splitting hairs".
 
