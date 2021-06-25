 Skip to content
 
(Bring Me the News)   🎵Shop Hy-Vee. Shop Hy-Vee.🎵 **Bang, boom, pop, "Oooooo, ahhhhh"** 🎵Evacuate Hy-Vee. Evacuate Hy-Vee🎵   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why sane and intelligent people will a) NEVER allow fireworks to be sold from inside a grocery store and b) make sure that the 1000 feet radius around any firework sale location is an empty paved lot
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"but Moseng added that three juvenile male suspects were taken into custody."

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: This is why sane and intelligent people will a) NEVER allow fireworks to be sold from inside a grocery store and b) make sure that the 1000 feet radius around any firework sale location is an empty paved lot


Hold up here. Are we counting "sane and intelligent" as two separate groups? Because you can be highly intelligent with a college degree, and still not be trustworthy around explosive devices.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
much like the net spawned copycat milk tossers and ice cream lickers so too shall department store fireworks have their juvenile delinquent days. i'm stocking up on popcorn.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we having any Fireworks Daddy this year????

Gotta luv it tho......!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah Right.....Yupperz......!!!!!
 
