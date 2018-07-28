 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo) Buried lede --- humans can detect the taste of ass better than lab equipment can
    Water, Water quality, Water pollution, city of Sacramento, tap water, Water treatment plants  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're conasseurs.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is why I only get rim jobs from prostitutes named Erlenmeyer.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always thought ass tasted like salty pennies.

/never stick yer ween anywhere you won't stick your tongue
//cue Redd Foxx
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like ass, too
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you all know what ass tastes like?  I don't see why that's relevant, but yes, I have been single for quite some time.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
they excrete geosmin, a natural bacterial product that's also responsible for beet peels' musty taste and the smell soil emits after it rains.

Geosemen. That explains why I've always hated the taste of beets. They taste like earth-spunk.

/ TMYK
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The water in the town I grew up in smelled like straight shiat. You could smell it in the sprinklers.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TFA: "Humans are super sensitive to the compound-we can detect even smaller amounts of it than lab equipment can. Officials said there's nothing they can do to improve the taste and smell, but suggest-perhaps helpfully, perhaps insultingly-that folks add lemon to their tap water or stick it in the fridge to help get rid of the nasty taste."

Not surprising that we're super sensitive to it, as subby suggests it's about the taste of stuff which could be bad for us, but take care when adding lemon to your water. Just a squeeze of lemon in a pitcher of water can cause the pH to fall quite measurably which is known to increase your risks of tooth decay.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not a problem for millennials.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone loves a little hint of lemon in their ass water.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Humans eat a lot more ass than lab equipment does.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Everyone loves a little hint of lemon in their ass water.


it's the Perrier of love
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"can't get the geosmin out "


try harder

copper-pro.comView Full Size

/real hardcore would be doing electrolysis to get pure H2 and O2, then burning them together to get pure water
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Page had an ad for Crown Royal, so I guess that's what they should drink instead of tap water?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
our olfactory senses are quite good and there are plenty of compounds we can detect easier than lab equipment.

propane is practically odorless until they add the odorant, ethyl mercaptan, and we can easily detect that in amounts measured less than a single parts per billion.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The water in the town I grew up in smelled like straight shiat. You could smell it in the sprinklers.


Sprinklers?
Are you sure your town wasnt using semi-filtered sewage for municipal irrigation?

As for the article, smell of soil after the rain is a nice thing. I don't think I'll want it in my drinking water, but tap water? A bit of chlorine should overpower the smell.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
John Kennedy really wanted to create a Manhattan Project that would search for drinkable water, either by cleaning sea water or searching for underground sources.  Instead we had a space race to stick it to the commies.

I bet some people are wishing we'd done the former.  Cause earthlings need it.

All these "running out of water" stories and no one is doing anything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When did Labradors develop tools and equipment

"Fark you, hooman.  I'm getting my own steak and cooking it!"

"I'm a Labrador Retriever!"
You are?
"Sure, show me a Labrador and I'll retrieve it!"
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
