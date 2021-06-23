 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Fark, Fark, Fark   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all are late to their onlyfans
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that say Farked, Farked, Farked?
:)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another fake South African baby litter story?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Y'all are late to their onlyfans


Imagine cakefarts in the time of Patreon and Only Fans.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's the lucky father?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a similar porno, but it was with stepmothers.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wanted for paternity testing-
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: So who's the lucky father?


This is Fark - fb- is the father.
 
Uranus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Shouldn't that say Farked, Farked, Farked?
:)


more like ClusterFark
 
Uranus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
come to see what it's all about, stay for the poor journalism:

"Together, they are part of the COVID pandemic baby boom. Victoria's baby is set to come first, with a due date in 2.5 weeks."

this straight after we find out that the US birthrate dropped by 4%
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Three Chrissy Teigens, no thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
His name is Zaden Seth."

Zaden

We have now reached peak *aden

A hundred gold doubloons to the one who brings me this woman's uterus before she strikes again.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Gina, Nina and Victoria Santa Maria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months..."

/ If I had my way naming them
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County, California sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months - two boys and a girl.
That's nice.  Any word from the fathers to be?

"I'm actually the oldest by four minutes and I'm having a girl, and her name is Leighton Grace," Gina said.
Does any of their husbands have anything to say?

"I'm in the middle by four minutes and I'm having a boy, and his name is Hendrix Paul," Nina said.
That's adorable... Where are the men who will be raising them too?

"I'm the youngest by four minutes and then eight minutes, and having a boy," Victoria said. "His name is Zaden Seth."
Are they all married to the same man?  Wait... This isn't Utah.

Together, they are part of the COVID pandemic baby boom. Victoria's baby is set to come first, with a due date in 2.5 weeks.
Immaculate conception?

"Once we found out that Nina was pregnant, we encouraged Gina," Victoria said.
Spontaneous conception?

The sisters, now 35, are expected to give birth in July, August and November. The built-in best friends are now making memories in matching outfits and sharing maternity clothes.
Does any of CBS's reporters even know how this works?

They will all deliver their children at The Women's Hospital at Memorial Care Saddleback Medical in Laguna Hills with OBGYN Dr. Daniel Sternfeld.
I'm not gonna be the one to tell them.

"The interesting thing is they had prenatal appointments all in the same day, so it clicked with me that this is a wonderful story of these three sisters who are all pregnant and having babies at the same time," he said.
Oops... we ran out of article.

I can only conclude that these three somehow got eachother pregnant.
 
