(Sun Sentinel)   Florida keeping covid cases secret like they were Matt Gaetz's underage girlfriends   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DeSantis is a clear and present danger to this country and he's going to be the farking President in the next term or the one after.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're telling everybody, even people who don't want hear about?  They're showing their co-workers naked pictures of the vaccine?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This paywall is easy.  Just hit F12, then delete the overlay.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah we really need to get some of them "Make America Florida" shirts. Nice to see DeSantis is doing what Trump failed to do, hide numbers and play it down.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the feeling DeSantis used to run an Indian boarding school.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could just get vaccinated.

Other than that it's not visible, so.  Could be anywhere.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess only the sun-sentinel subscribers in Florida will survive the variants. Everyone else will continue to not know where the virus is. Sounds good from up here in ND.
 
palelizard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So... not that secret?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Warning: The paywall is posted with ads.  It's not them.  It's their business model.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Right now we are not seeing variants cause more illness, and vaccines appear to still be effective, so from a public perspective there's not much action to take."

That's all you need to know.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did you think it was a coincidence that we stopped putting daily numbers out right when summer tourist season started?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JAYoung: I have the feeling DeSantis used to run an Indian boarding school.


before that he had a whorehouse. no women would work for him so he ran it by hand.
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This paywall is easy.  Just hit F12, then delete the overlay.


Which one is the element?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah we really need to get some of them "Make America Florida" shirts. Nice to see DeSantis is doing what Trump failed to do, hide numbers and play it down.


He's just following Cuomo's plan.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: "Right now we are not seeing variants cause more illness, and vaccines appear to still be effective, so from a public perspective there's not much action to take."

That's all you need to know.


Ahh, so fark is making a big deal about nothing.  Par for the course.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rebekah Jones nods knowingly.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image Click that and hoover over the thing you want to delete.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This paywall is easy.  Just hit F12, then delete the overlay.

Which one is the element?


Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's the Outline link, which works fine. 

https://outline.com/2FkNUY

For those too lazy to click that: 

As the aggressive COVID Delta variant spreads, Floridians don't know where it is and how to avoid it
CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN JUNE 24, 2021

As the dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus makes its way through Florida, those who live in and visit the state will not know where it lurks.

Should you vacation in Fort Lauderdale with unvaccinated children? Should you venture to amusement parks where masks are not required?

"There are all kinds of databases, but no information available about which counties have cases," said Marco Salemi, professor of Experimental Pathology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. "That is the information people really need to know."

"We had zero cases of Delta in March and now we have over 100," Salemi said, "Whether that continues depends on which areas of the state the cases are in and whether vaccination levels are at a higher or lower rate."

Researchers and health officials say Delta, also known as B.1.617.2, is more contagious and could trigger more serious illness, posing a threat to counties with low vaccination rates. But the Florida Department of Health is not making public the locations where the variants are spreading. Other states such as Michigan and Missouri reveal that information.

Florida's weekly COVID report shows 24 Florida counties have vaccination rates below 40%, leaving residents vulnerableto Delta. Marin County in California announced Tuesday the region has seen two recent outbreaks tied to the highly contagious Delta variant and while dozens were infected, officials said the situation would have been more severe if 90% of the residents had not received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Along with Delta, four additional COVID variants of concern are circulating in Florida - Alpha (from the UK), Beta (from South Africa), Gamma (from Brazil), and Epsilon (from California). Without a comprehensive state tracking system, individual county health departments are choosing whether to share information with the public about local cases of COVID variants.

At the federal level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the only public variant tracker available to Floridians to monitor the spread. The tracker includes statewide estimates of the proportion of variants in Florida from a sampling of cases. What Floridians don't see are the details: whether variant cases appear in people hospitalized, vaccinated, symptomatic, or of a certain age group.

"The state likely is getting more granular level data behind the scenes, but it is not sharing it in any meaningful way," said Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease programs for the Association of Public Health Laboratories, which contributes to the CDC tracker. "Right now we are not seeing variants cause more illness, and vaccines appear to still be effective, so from a public perspective there's not much action to take."
When the Florida Department of Health moved its COVID-19 reports from daily to weekly earlier this month, some data disappeared from public view, including the number of variant cases in the state.

Some Florida universities and private labs are trying to create their own surveillance for the COVID variants. Under contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Helix Labs randomly tested about 60,000 positive COVID samples in Florida between Jan. 1 and June 1. Of those, the lab identified 13,544 variant cases.
Helix spokeswoman Amy Fisher said while the lab identified the growth of specific variants, it doesn't know which counties have the most cases or whether variants infect people who are vaccinated - both key measures to predict future levels of spread.

"We track trends within our own data, but we may not have sufficient coverage across all regions of Florida," Fisher said. "We do not have individual-level vaccination information so we cannot identify which positive cases would be classified as breakthrough infections, but our reporting to (the Florida Department of Health) should allow local public health officials to identify these cases."

So far, declining new COVID cases and test positivity rates nationwide indicate vaccines offer adequate protection against Delta and other variants now circulating in Florida.

"In the real world, vaccines are working," said Dr. David Andrews, an associate professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Miller School of Medicine who leads a pilot program to track variants. "If we see breakthroughs, there will be a lot of concern about variants with a property that has an immune escape. But for the time being that has not been seen or identified."

Alpha,first detected in the U.K. This variant is most present in Florida at this time but that could change in the coming weeks. All three vaccines have been found to offer protection from Alpha.

Beta,first detected in South Africa. This strain surfaced in Florida at least two months ago. The CDC says it spreads more easily spread than earlier versions but Beta remains one of the least represented variants in the state. In a Qatar study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found Pfizer's shot was between 72% and 75% effective at preventing infection caused by Beta at least two weeks after the second dose. Moderna found its vaccine was slightly less potent against this variant than the original strain although "above levels that are expected to be protective." Johnson & Johnson said a phase 3 study found there was 64% overall efficacy and 82% efficacy against severe disease in South Africa, where the Beta variant was first discovered.

Delta,first identified in India. The first case of Delta emerged in Florida in April and now the state has more than 100 confirmed cases, says Salemi, the UF professor. Health officials say being fully vaccinated with two doses makes a difference in protection from Delta. Researchers believe Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines offer adequate protection from the Delta variant. A spokesman for Johnson & Johnson said the manufacturer feels confident its vaccine will work against Delta, too. "We are monitoring the B.1.617 (Delta) variant through our ongoing trials, and are testing whether the immune response elicited by our COVID-19 vaccine is also targeting this strain," the spokesman said. "We expect to have data later this year."

Epsilon,first detected in California. The CDC says vaccines may be less effective against this variant, but not much clinical data exists. This is the variant with the least number of reported cases in the state since early May.

Gamma, first detected in Brazil. Gamma is the second most prevalent variant in Florida as of June 23 and researchers say there continues to be an uptick. Salemi says he is just as concerned about Gamma as Delta. Vaccines offer slightly reduced protection from Gamma than the original strain so the variant needs to be watched closely, he said. "Mutations are making the virus slightly more resistant to vaccines," he said. "But overall vaccinations are working."

Andrews, at the University of Miami, says he has identified emerging strains in Florida from Colombia and Mexico that have not yet reached the CDC's definition of "variant of concern." However, Andrews said, he feels confident if a vaccine-resistant variant were to proliferate, the manufacturers of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna could respond quickly to create a booster to target the strain.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just like his charges and indictments are secret too. XD


They're going after anyone that supported Trump. Hard. They're so desperate
 
