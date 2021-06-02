 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   ...and that's all I have to say about that   (nbcnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, High school, Graduation, graduation speech, Academic dress, Bryce Dershem, school administrator, high school, longest time  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his statement, Clautier said, "No student was asked to remove their personal identity from any speech before or during graduation."

It was caught happening on camera, you asshole.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School administrators told NBC News that students are guided by the principal through the speech writing process and all speeches are approved beforehand.

Well if keeping this "nice" and "uncontroversial" was the aim, the principal did a really shiat job of keeping this on script. The whole world is reading about what happened rather than keeping it to a couple of hundred folks in the audience. And anyone googling the school for months to come will find this story first.

Grabbing the mike and shutting the speaker up is a lot less effective than it was a generation ago.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The principal didn't want the students to hear that shiat.. Now, the whole world is hearing it. Nice work, principal dumbass.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You vill READ zee papers!!!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: School administrators told NBC News that students are guided by the principal through the speech writing process and all speeches are approved beforehand.

Well if keeping this "nice" and "uncontroversial" was the aim, the principal did a really shiat job of keeping this on script. The whole world is reading about what happened rather than keeping it to a couple of hundred folks in the audience. And anyone googling the school for months to come will find this story first.

Grabbing the mike and shutting the speaker up is a lot less effective than it was a generation ago.


See also: the Streisand Effect.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wademh: You vill READ zee papers!!!


I like to think I'd have then told every single "yo mamma" joke I could remember about the principal's whore of a mother, to the point that even subby's mom would find herself nodding sagely.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phishrace: The principal didn't want the students to hear that shiat.. Now, the whole world is hearing it. Nice work, principal dumbass.


They never think about this part.  If only they worked in a place that encouraged learning.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should have ended it with "San Dimas Football Rules!" Boom! No more controversy and thunderous applause.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
... christ, what an asshole...
 
smunns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... christ, what an asshole...


My thoughts exactly.   Your in a make believe group that comprises less than half a percent of the population that gets 90% of media attention.  In fact a famtasu group that has to include 4 other groups to seek relevancy in numbers.  Kid should be a man and do what he's supposed, oh wait....he can't because he doesn't know how.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When will principals learn that trying to silence the smartest student in the school at graduation doesn't work out well? Mostly because the principal is going up against someone smarter and has absolutely no leverage. What are they going to do? Make the student repeat senior year?
 
Tomoko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smunns: W_Scarlet: ... christ, what an asshole...

My thoughts exactly.   Your in a make believe group that comprises less than half a percent of the population that gets 90% of media attention.  In fact a famtasu group that has to include 4 other groups to seek relevancy in numbers.  Kid should be a man and do what he's supposed, oh wait....he can't because he doesn't know how.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They want to whine about cancel culture, THAT is the embodiment of cancel culture.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Schools think they are above the law and many principals are two-bit tyrants.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where is that headline a quote from?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

smunns: W_Scarlet: ... christ, what an asshole...

My thoughts exactly.   Your in a make believe group that comprises less than half a percent of the population that gets 90% of media attention.  In fact a famtasu group that has to include 4 other groups to seek relevancy in numbers.  Kid should be a man and do what he's supposed, oh wait....he can't because he doesn't know how.


I looked at your profile, and now I'm genuinely confused. Wtf is wrong with you?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FreeLawyer: When will principals learn that trying to silence the smartest student in the school at graduation doesn't work out well? Mostly because the principal is going up against someone smarter and has absolutely no leverage. What are they going to do? Make the student repeat senior year?


Especially if they're black.
https://mississippitoday.org/2021/06/​0​2/west-point-valedictorian-dispute-spa​rks-allegations-of-racism/
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.