The Miami Beach condo complex that collapsed was the subject of a scientific study last year that warned of it sinking into the earth
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Living there isn't cheap-a penthouse suite recently sold for $2.8 million

I'd be willing to bet they'd accept a lower offer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Living there isn't cheap-a penthouse suite recently sold for $2.8 million

I'd be willing to bet they'd accept a lower offer.


"How low can it go?"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Living there isn't cheap-a penthouse suite recently sold for $2.8 million

I'd be willing to bet they'd accept a lower offer.


Reading the tap dancing of the architect trying to convince himself and others that the no rain flooding isn't harming the other buildings in the area. I wonder if he has listed his condo for sale today.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere there is a roofing contractor whose butt just unclenched enough to no longer make a diamond.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Champlain Towers complex in Surfside, Florida, was the subject of at least one lawsuit over the maintenance of the structure's outer walls. In addition, the building attracted the attention of scientists alarmed over flooding and land erosion.
According to a Florida International University professor who co-authored a study focused on the issue last year, the complex had been sinking into the earth bit by bit since the 1990s, and at one point, it was sinking at a rate of about 2 millimeters per year.
Professor Shimon Wdowinski and co-author Simone Fiaschi were examining increases in flooding frequency, and found that in addition to rising sea levels, flooding was "significantly higher" in areas along the southeastern coast that had been sinking into the Earth due to urban development and compacted sediment on what was (at least in part) reclaimed marshland. At the same time, Wdowinski pointed out that "land subsidence," or a settling of the ground, "in and of itself likely would not cause a building's collapse."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Wdowinski pointed out that "land subsidence," or a settling of the ground, "in and of itself likely would not cause a building's collapse."


Coming in 6 months: Wdowinski's new paper: Land subsidence alone can be enough to damage a building.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: NewportBarGuy: Living there isn't cheap-a penthouse suite recently sold for $2.8 million

I'd be willing to bet they'd accept a lower offer.

"How low can it go?"


All the way, trust me on this.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has bragging rights for designing buildings that withstand hurricanes.

But it seems like they are unprepared for global warming, rising sea levels, and the idea that reclaimed swamps and sinkhole country might just not be good for buildings.

Even if there were structural issues, those factors are going to kill.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Grenfell.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build another one. Then another one.  The fourth one is gonna hold; trust me on that one.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.


pronto-core-cdn.prontomarketing.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said I was daft to build a castle in the swamp...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but were those scientists filthy farking communists?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The next one will stay up!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.


Is it even "swamp" land? If it's like around here it's a sandy shoal and they just kinda filled in the spots below sea level.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a reckoning for places like Florida.

You can bet that *politics* and *business* superseded science and engineering here.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Miami-area apartment building that crashed to the ground in a horrifying early-morning collapse Thursday had been experiencing "issues" for years, and it was even the subject of a scientific study last year that warned of it sinking into the earth.

This tragedy could so easily have been avoided had they all moneyed up and bribed the inspectors and engineers enough.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"There was no way we could have seen this coming" - it's not just for gun violence!
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wejash: But it seems like they are unprepared for global warming, rising sea levels, and the idea that reclaimed swamps and sinkhole country might just not be good for buildings.


It's not a matter of being unprepared so much as they simply do not give a fark
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2mm a year doesn't sound like a lot. How do they even measure that? Isn't there a tower in San Francisco that is sinking much, much more?
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: NewportBarGuy: Living there isn't cheap-a penthouse suite recently sold for $2.8 million

I'd be willing to bet they'd accept a lower offer.

"How low can it go?"


Bargain-basement prices.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A read-through of TFA tells me a lot of people, including surviving owners, are in denial about their now-collapsed building and the problems that studies identified.

Even if adjacent construction was encroaching, it should not have caused this building to fall down.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wdowinski pointed out that "land subsidence," or a settling of the ground, "in and of itself likely would not cause a building's collapse."


I wonder what his next best guess would be because that one didn't work out to well ..
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: eurotrader: Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.

[pronto-core-cdn.prontomarketing.com image 176x172]


I was going to make that connection, but then I realized it would reveal what an utter piece of human trash I was making this joke way too soon in such a cavalier manner.  Nicely done.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: eurotrader: Summary, building on reclaimed swamp land is not a good idea, esp with regular flooding.

Is it even "swamp" land? If it's like around here it's a sandy shoal and they just kinda filled in the spots below sea level.


I thought the catchall term was wetlands?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FL has been gutting their dept of environmental protection for years & allowing wetlands to be filled in left & right.

Definitely feel sorry for the people but I'm sure this won't be the only time this happens
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Will they still have to pay their condo fees for the rest of the year?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Will they still have to pay their condo fees for the rest of the year?


Plus an excavation and body removal fee.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: 2mm a year doesn't sound like a lot. How do they even measure that? Isn't there a tower in San Francisco that is sinking much, much more?


Sinking is okay when it's the proper construction material and/or design (see: Pisa), or when it's level sinking all around, or when a building isn't too tall.

I worked in a warehouse which had a water line break up the hill. It washed a corner of the foundation away without anyone noticing... the thing is, that was a giant reinforced concrete slab and it was barely holding up any weight aside from the slab itself in the weak spots, the building around it was pretty much there to keep rain out.

If that building had been tall and/or multiple stories of load bearing structure? Curtains.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And there are hundreds of these high rises in Florida which are in the same boat, climate change can bite very hard.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%


Seriously just from the video this looked more like the kind of failure which has to do with a foundation.

Frankly the steel did fine... it pulled the rest of the building down with it...
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the frivolous things that I'd do with my time machine would be a quick jump five or ten years forward to watch the engineering documentary about what exactly went wrong. I would do that for all the untimely celebrity deaths where "no cause of death has been released".
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%

Seriously just from the video this looked more like the kind of failure which has to do with a foundation.

Frankly the steel did fine... it pulled the rest of the building down with it...


I know there's a video of the actual collapse but I couldn't find it and I thought they were not releasing it yet

do you have a link? I'd really appreciate it
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We have a triple whammy," he said. "One whammy is sea-level rise. Another whammy is the water table comes up higher, too. And in this area the higher the water table, the less space you have to absorb storm water. The third whammy is if the rainfall extremes change, and become more extreme. There are other whammies probably that I haven't mentioned. Someone said the other day, 'The water comes from six sides in Florida.' "

The Siege of Miami
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zepillin: puffy999: zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%

Seriously just from the video this looked more like the kind of failure which has to do with a foundation.

Frankly the steel did fine... it pulled the rest of the building down with it...

I know there's a video of the actual collapse but I couldn't find it and I thought they were not releasing it yet

do you have a link? I'd really appreciate it


https://youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgX​c​Q
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No sorry, seriously this is it

https://mobile.twitter.com/AndySlater​/​status/1408051917964595202
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%


You need to have more faith in American incompetence.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have been reading Kim Stanley Robinson's 2140 about  life in a flooded new York city (bad book) and am getting  a kick out of this
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude you are awesome and that's an awesome song favored
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%

Seriously just from the video this looked more like the kind of failure which has to do with a foundation.

Frankly the steel did fine... it pulled the rest of the building down with it...


From this vantage point it looks like the collapse starts from below the lit windows in the center.  Pause the video at 0:25 and step through frame by frame with the greater-than sign (shift of period), the lower ledge of the lights drops while the lights are still on.

Watch: Florida Building Collapse Caught On Surveillance Video | MSNBC
Youtube uKvleU22e-k


If this is where the collapse started (ie, not on the other side where we can't see) then it looks like it was certainly not from the roof.  Additionally the section to the right that fell immediately (ie, not the rightmost edge that stood for a couple of seconds before falling) shows whole floors collapsing as a group.

I was unfortunately unemployed when September 11th happened and I watched it live on a 100" projector screen plus obviously all the repeated showings.  Those buildings were clearly not identical construction, but it waas pretty clear what a pancake collapse looked like when one floor fell into the floor below it, all the way down.

This collapse looks a lot more like when buildings are intentionally "imploded", in that vertical supports are destroyed low in the building such that everything above it gets overstressed, so the destruction progresses from the bottom upwards, initially upper floors start falling nearly intact before uneven loading breaks up the vertical components.

Something low in the building gave-way.  Was it something weakened over the years and then suffered an acute incident, like a vehicle contacting a column?  Was it something in the ground that finally catastophically gave out?  Hopefully investigators will manage to figure it out.
 
caljar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: And there are hundreds of these high rises in Florida which are in the same boat, climate change can bite very hard.


The odds are, the engineering flaw was to build a really big building on swamp land to begin with, not the belief that in 40 years the land was going to become less swampy and more stable.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's no reason to assign a single cause of blame here. It's a little bit of everything.

Someone said yesterday that Florida high-rises have to be recertified every 40 years, and this one was just about at that mark. Just like all the bridges and highways that are falling apart now that they've hit the 50-year mark, too many people figured that "good for 40 years" meant "don't worry about maintenance and upkeep for 40 years" and they didn't.

It could be bad steel contributed to it, and weakened foundation due to subsidance and/or sinkholes, wind damage, water damage and salt water corrosion, undetected leaks and all kinds of other things. No one thing brings down half a structure this big. (Unless it's an earthquake or a bomb)

The only people who desperately need it to be THIS cause and not THAT cause are the guys who will get socked with the costs if THEY are the ones on the hook.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: puffy999: zepillin: I'm putting the chances at 40% that Chinese Steel contributed to the collapse of the building

I read a little bit about Chinese Steel in America and the date of construction 1981 is a little bit early maybe but still possible

that's why I put it at 40%

Seriously just from the video this looked more like the kind of failure which has to do with a foundation.

Frankly the steel did fine... it pulled the rest of the building down with it...

From this vantage point it looks like the collapse starts from below the lit windows in the center.  Pause the video at 0:25 and step through frame by frame with the greater-than sign (shift of period), the lower ledge of the lights drops while the lights are still on.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uKvleU22​e-k?start=25]

If this is where the collapse started (ie, not on the other side where we can't see) then it looks like it was certainly not from the roof.  Additionally the section to the right that fell immediately (ie, not the rightmost edge that stood for a couple of seconds before falling) shows whole floors collapsing as a group.

I was unfortunately unemployed when September 11th happened and I watched it live on a 100" projector screen plus obviously all the repeated showings.  Those buildings were clearly not identical construction, but it waas pretty clear what a pancake collapse looked like when one floor fell into the floor below it, all the way down.

This collapse looks a lot more like when buildings are intentionally "imploded", in that vertical supports are destroyed low in the building such that everything above it gets overstressed, so the destruction progresses from the bottom upwards, initially upper floors start falling nearly intact before uneven loading breaks up the vertical components.

Something low in the building gave-way.  Was it something weakened over the years and then suffered an acute incident, like a vehicle contacting a column?  Was it something in the gro ...


I have revised the chances of Chinese Steel being a factor the collapse to 60%

I don't search well and I'm not going to even try this because I think I'd fail

Would someone determine if this was steal framed or wooden framed construction?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems like they would favor steel Seaside
 
