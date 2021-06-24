 Skip to content
(KWCH Wichita)   Pawnee man arrested for burning American flag. This never would have happened in Eagleton   (kwch.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Crime, Arrest warrant, Pawnee County Attorney's Office, Jason Wayne Cauble, felony arrest warrant, Pawnee County Sheriff's Department, joint investigation, Criminal law  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What happened to your eyebrows dude?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.


The last part is the rub
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All of Eagleton's flags are fireproof. They cost $3,870/sq ft and ordered 2,000 of them so far.

/What? You can't put a price on patriotism!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.


The article is so incompetently done, it is telling you where it happened but not necessarily WHOSE flag it was.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: AirForceVet: Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.

The article is so incompetently done, it is telling you where it happened but not necessarily WHOSE flag it was.


Marsy's law, we don't publicize the identities of victims.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't desecrate the American flag. You can protest it but don't destroy it.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: desecrate


It's not holy.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: kdawg7736: desecrate

It's not holy.


Nothing is

Some get really pissy when we dig up "sacred" graves to get access to the archeology.

Humans are funny in the ways how they take things and give them this aura that they are sacred
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.


Yep.  Article does a shiat job of explaining that.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Larned man appeared in court on Thursday

He don't look like he larned much...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well of course the article isn't going to mention that it wasn't his flag or the actual legalities of flag burning, because that's not the point.

The point is to generate OUTRAGE.  That's all the media cares about anymore.  Giving all the facts would diminish the outrage potential, and we can't have that!

Outrage = clicks.  Clicks = money.  Money = God.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That article sure did cover the who, what, how, where... and especially the when... of the events that took place.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wejash: AirForceVet: Burning an American flag is protected under freedom of speech. But it has to be your flag.

The article is so incompetently done, it is telling you where it happened but not necessarily WHOSE flag it was.


FTA: 30′ X 20′ American Flag located at the Carr Auction and Realty Inc. building in Larned.

No one uses "located at" for a flag that someone just happened to bring with them.  A flag that's located at Bob's Burgers belongs to them or someone they let put a flag there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't desecrate the American flag. You can protest it but don't destroy it.


I will exercise my constitutionally protected first amendment rights however I want thanks.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a reason why the article completely lacks detail?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That the object he incinerated was an American Flag is immaterial to the charges against him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While you have the right to burn the flag in protest, you don't have the right to burn a flag if it is someone else's property.  

Also, make sure you get a burn permit, because theoretically, while you can't be charged with acts of speech, if there is a ban on bonfires and open flames because of hazard conditions, you can be charged with endangering.  Though I don't think this has ever come up in practice.
 
almejita
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I miss Parks & Recreation....and 30 Rock....and Malcolm in the Middle....and My Name Is Earl

OK I'm done now

oh and the New Adventures of Old Christine
 
Dbearup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Twenty feet by thirty feet? That's a damned big flag. No wonder he lost his eyebrows.
 
