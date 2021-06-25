 Skip to content
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the problem?

Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's... not cut in half... The trunk is still completely whole, it's just a bad hair cut.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This exact situation occurred between my brother and his neighbor.  The neighbor sliced the tree in half, removing the part that was on his property.

The joke was on him.

The property-line wasn't where he thought it was, and he sliced his own tree in half for no reason other than he thought it would piss off my brother.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How devoid of problems does your life have to be for the biggest concern of your life to be whether or not a bird is shiatting on your driveway? Not even your car. Your driveway.

I forget who said this. But it was some famous comedian, I think, and I'm paraphrasing, but he basically said we've solved virtually every difficult problem facing humanity, so dull coonts who lead dull lives need to invent things to get upset about. That was the gist of what he was saying, and it's 100% true. You see it when people melt down in a grocery store, most road rage incidents, if the waiter forgets to bring someone a straw and they flip out about it. But there's levels of it too. I feel like some racist incidents fall into that category too. Recently I saw this clip where a lady was shouting at some soldiers in an IHOP and making a scene because they were black, and they were sitting near her. Which was somehow offensive to her.

We seem to have developed a subculture of people needing things to be angry about because they don't have enough shiat going on in their lives, and I don't get it. I think it's some kind of mental illness like a Munchausen syndrome kind of thing. But it's ugly, it's pointless, and it's dumb.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait 'til the douchebag neighbor discovers birds of every species shiate everywhere.

Also, squirrels - he needs to hire wildlife detectives to find every squirrel poop on his sacred property and trace each one back to the malefactor who allowed such an outrage to proceed.

Not to mention the vast armies of eyebrow mites inhabiting his eyebrows.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Iczer: That's... not cut in half... The trunk is still completely whole, it's just a bad hair cut.


Yeah. That tree should survive just fine, unless they get a good storm and the weight difference gets it.
 
hackhix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Me thinks subby spilled something on keyboard /dnra
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hackhix: Me thinks subby spilled something on keyboard /dnra


I just assumed it was Welsh.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he'd rather pay who knows how much money for a landscaper to come out and cut back those branches each month than have to take five minutes out of his day to grab a hose and spray off some pigeon crap from his driveway.

Got a feeling that this isn't really about the tree at all.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Story lacks quotes. I had to double-check it was the BBC because it seemed fake.
 
