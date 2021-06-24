 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Colorado's State Health Dept hit the operators of Colorado dump that was illegally storing more than 27 million tires which caught fire last year and burned for days with the Max penalty the law would allow: an $8,700 fine and warning not to do it again   (coloradosun.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Recycling, nation's biggest tire dump, Tire, subsequent state inspection, Tire recycling, Regulation, Tires, CH2E's Tire Mountain  
18 Comments
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Springfield is in Colorado?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Springfield is in Colorado?


Done here.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That'll show em'!*

*Act may or may "show em", but at least we're doing something***!
*** We're barely doing something.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's still one of the better things to ever have happened in Weld County
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lesson learned eh chaps? Let's all go grab a beer and warm up around a nice tire fire.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.


Any tire shop should take them for a fee
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's a Goodyear to be a tire fire owner then.  Colorado seems to be Falken this one up.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
burned for days with the Max
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?


Turn them into raised garden beds.  Just . . . don't eat anything you grow in them.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.


Take them to any tire shop, and pay $2-5.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need to do something about those maximum penalties. They need to be more maximum.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.


Sanitation department will tell you. I'm in a place where all new tires get a recycling fee tacked on, so one can bring any old ones back to the shops that sell them. My county can even dispatch a truck to pick up a batch as long as they're not big rig tires.
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.


Make one of these and sell it in Delaware. They love these stupid things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Sounds like it's a Goodyear to be a tire fire owner then.  Colorado seems to be Falken this one up.


And even after they put it out, they're going to have to look out for firestones, in general -especially if they're around important places like michelin starred restaurants.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mokmo: cryinoutloud: Speaking of tires, I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of.  You can't take them to the dump.  I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them, anywhere in the state.

Some of these tires came with the house, which is very old.  Where are you supposed to get rid of them?

You can't build a fence or something either, because they're an eyesore.  You could paint them.

Sanitation department will tell you. I'm in a place where all new tires get a recycling fee tacked on, so one can bring any old ones back to the shops that sell them. My county can even dispatch a truck to pick up a batch as long as they're not big rig tires.


SOCIALISM!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I have about 10 old tires in my shed that need to be disposed of. I looked for some info and it seems there's nowhere to get rid of them


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
