Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week we'll be writing Odes to Spring as the season has come to an end. Create an original 5-7-5 Haiku about Springtime
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest! This week we'll be writing Odes to Spring as the season has come to an end. Create an original 5-7-5 Haiku about Springtime.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but will have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's F'Artiste winner, Mojongo for an ad begging us don't be cruel - and check out all the creative F'Artistes we have!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Spring is here again
Animals have lots of sex
Leaves in wind float by
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Cherry blossoms fade
Time for the ceremony
about Midsommar
 
NoGods
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Summer days are long.
The air is hot, thick and still.
I remember Spring.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the clouds will not move

until you stop watching them

what's your problem, man?
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leaves awake, unfurl.
The gentle breeze kissing them,
A lovers caress
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
snow melts at long last,
revealing bunny pellets.
rabbit poop in HEAPS.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
starlings and sparrows
fight to live under the eaves.
starlings are winning.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pale, lovely flowers
so delicately unfold.
i sneezed myself dead.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spring leaves and blossoms
Cicadas noisily screech
Summer will burn all.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now with Voting Goodness;

Springtime in Sunny South Florida
OH S**T, My Condo Just Caved In!
Going Back To NY Early
 
dudemandave79
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh, spring! how i can
revel in your beauty, yet
feel your savage end.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spring has now unsprung.
It's time for fire season,
Evacuate now.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They say that in spring
A young man's thoughts turn to love.
That's bullshiat. It's sex.
 
