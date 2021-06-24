 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Ever wonder if your kids are on the drugs? Well the Mile 420 sign and tie dye shoulda told ya   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Rooms, normal teen's bedroom, Cubicle, commercial office space, drop-down ceiling, Office, Sign, high-traffic carpeting  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus. I'm a grown adult and my bedroom isn't that clean. No way a real teen uses that bedroom, unless that teen is a psychopath.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does it sort of look like your room did when you were a teenager?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jasonvatch: The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.


The carpeting and office window really add to the feng shui of the whole layout.

And the kleenex/jerk off lotion on the nightstand are a nice touch.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So these sharp-witted Twitter users feel proud of themselves for recognizing that something that the segment teaser explicitly said was not a normal teen's bedroom, is not a normal teen's bedroom?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: jasonvatch: The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.

The carpeting and office window really add to the feng shui of the whole layout.

And the kleenex/jerk off lotion on the nightstand are a nice touch.


In the Twitter thread the reporter said it was a simulation set up at a DEA office.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your bedroom looks like that its because you're a 40 year old guy who just got divorced.  Your wife kicked you out and fundamentally you rejected the responsibilities of an adult relationship and children and prefer to relive what you remeber age 18-22 being like.  You now live with 2 other divorced dudes.

In the coming years you will grow more bitter.  Complaining about your ex and child support will become your personality.

Instead of their name, you will call your kid nicknames like "kiddo" and "sport" when you pick them up every other weekend.  Eventually they will refuse to go stay with you because they're old enough to hang with their own friends instead of watching you play video games all weekend.

By the time you get your shiat together they will all have outgrown you and have moved on.  But your job at the metal shop is going well and the new girlfriend is patient.

Your presence at your daughter's wedding is a little uncomfortable but they appreciate the effort.  Good for you.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: scottydoesntknow: jasonvatch: The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.

The carpeting and office window really add to the feng shui of the whole layout.

And the kleenex/jerk off lotion on the nightstand are a nice touch.

In the Twitter thread the reporter said it was a simulation set up at a DEA office.


Ohh I know, it's just a really shiatty simulation. She's getting raked over the coals for basically pushing BS propaganda, and not even decent propaganda at that.

All it's missing is a California Cheeseburger

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 640x480]


Two Simpsons posts in a row!

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They couldn't find a real bedroom. They had to make one in what is clearly an office?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x330]


Damn it, we had to READ in my day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.


Whatever boomer. Everyone's making their bedrooms look like offices nowadays to make a statement about how corporatism has invaded our private lives and turned us all into drones. Plus it was a TikTok challenge so....
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coke is a nice touch.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No rails and used domes on the bed stand?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are your drugs on DeepState?

Nothing like leaving a bunch of weird things around to deter thieves.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


//is that Ric Romero's wife?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the most obviously stereotypical stoner room I've ever seen. I've known a lot of people who smoke weed over the course of my life...

They've almost all lived in normal looking places. Almost like people who drink beer/liquor or smoke cigarettes or do cocaine.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, I rely on my oldest daughter to provide us with decent edibles from out of state. If I have to wait for the knuckle dragging yahoos around here to work out legalized sales, I'll end up dying sober!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being young is a hell of a drug.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Glass Pipes, Incense Prove Teens Are Practicing Shamanism?
Youtube fc9JzvuvNkA
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even worse, the kid could be mixed up in CRT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Jesus. I'm a grown adult and my bedroom isn't that clean. No way a real teen uses that bedroom, unless that teen is a psychopath.


When I was growing up I went to boarding school for a bit.  And my parents moved, and my new room when I came home looked like that. Something my mom dreamed up that I would love.

A week later it looked and smelled like a dumpster behind the 7/11.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x330]


In retrospect, it seems so obvious that the star would grow up to be an alt-right troll.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Jesus. I'm a grown adult and my bedroom isn't that clean. No way a real teen uses that bedroom, unless that teen is a psychopath.


When I was a teenager I kept my room meticulously neat in the vain hope that a girl might enter it someday.  The weird thing about that picture isn't the neatness, it's the complete absence of random stuff that accumulates.  It is definitely fake.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All through the 80s and 90s, we hijacked middle and high schools to teach patently false drug education. Today, those students are now grown adults are are successfully decriminalizing marijuana.

I wonder what's going to happen with that anti-communism education in Florida?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How to tell if your parents are drug users:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

theflatline: AliceBToklasLives: Jesus. I'm a grown adult and my bedroom isn't that clean. No way a real teen uses that bedroom, unless that teen is a psychopath.

When I was growing up I went to boarding school for a bit.  And my parents moved, and my new room when I came home looked like that. Something my mom dreamed up that I would love.

A week later it looked and smelled like a dumpster behind the 7/11.


Hobo nests inside of mansions are the new fad.
 
drayno76
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This was my favorite twitter comment.  Almost spit my joint across my editing studio.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who got to take home the swag after the photo shoot?
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whatever cops set this up obviously didn't do any drugs at all as a teenager. Probably didn't have any friends either, which is why they are cops now I suppose.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alan Cumming - Reefer Madness
Youtube 8P_qjLhtA74
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My headline was a bit....funnier, but this is good too.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ceiling Cat is having a lot easier time getting access with that suspended grid tile setup.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is something news shows throw together all the time.  In fact, I'm positive one of these ridiculous rooms have been featured on fark before.  I bet they have a pair of Reef flip flops with the bottle opener on the bottom in there somewhere.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about the parents' bedroom

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually no. I wouldn't care about their bedroom either, because I'm not a nosy judgmental asswipe who like to commit displays of authoritarian power on other people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: jasonvatch: The recessed fluorescent light and the fire sprinkler (left of the studio lamp) look normal.

The carpeting and office window really add to the feng shui of the whole layout.

And the kleenex/jerk off lotion on the nightstand are a nice touch.


With a bra on the floor. Hmmmm
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Catch-22, dead giveaway. That girl smokes weed because nobody in their right mind reads that bastard sober.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I'd be more worried about the parents' bedroom

[Fark user image 850x566]

Actually no. I wouldn't care about their bedroom either, because I'm not a nosy judgmental asswipe who like to commit displays of authoritarian power on other people.


I'm a lot more worried about parents' rooms like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
