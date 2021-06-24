 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)   Bad guy shoots cop. Good guy shoots bad guy. Another cop shoots good guy   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Problem solved:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I speak for a lot of people here, when I say "less" lives would have been lost, had "more" people with guns been on the scene.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish TFA had a little more on the headline details.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I wish TFA had a little more on the headline details.


https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news​/​local-news/good-samaritan-who-died-in-​arvada-shooting-was-shot-by-police-acc​ording-to-sources

thanks for nothing, twatmitter
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have this crazy idea that the guy would still be alive if the cops weren't so trigger happy, shooting anything without even trying to determine who they are. They probably heard a cop had been shot on the radio and showed up looking for vengeance.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I speak for a lot of people here, when I say "less" lives would have been lost, had "more" people with guns been on the scene.


"Fewer."
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polite society
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...does this end with "good guy shoots cop"?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I speak for a lot of people here, when I say "less" lives would have been lost, had "more" people with guns been on the scene.


But all of you are wrong and batshiat insane.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns, like rocket launchers, are just a tool.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I wish TFA had a little more on the headline details.


You didn't think the twatter screen caps had enough detail?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the reasons why "more guns" isn't the solution to gun violence.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: ...does this end with "good guy shoots cop"?


I thought that was step 2?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died

Talk about a killer 3 way
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I speak for a lot of people here, when I say "less" lives would have been lost, had "more" people with guns been on the scene.


First, it's "fewer."
Second, no.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

[Fark user image 843x1500]


Also, no one on the ground could have helped. Unless they had an actual sniper rifle. Even then, he stopped shooting before they could have pinpointed his location. All the other guns in the city were useless.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Guns, like rocket launchers, are just a tool.


Rocket launchers, like Davy Crockett nukes, are just a tool.

I should be able to own a Davy Crockett cannon, It is my 2A right!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in 'Murica
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died

Talk about a killer 3 way


Looks like God has some sorting out to do.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: evilsofa: Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Also, no one on the ground could have helped. Unless they had an actual sniper rifle. Even then, he stopped shooting before they could have pinpointed his location. All the other guns in the city were useless.


The most useful gun in the whole city was the one the shooter used to kill himself 17 minutes before the response team broke down the hotel room door.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how many people were killed by cars in the city that day?

Checkmate, gun grabbers!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""So, they take the shot immediately. I certainly would've done the exact same thing. Any reasonable officer that's trained would've done the exact same thing.""

IOW: If you see someone killing a police officer do not attempt to help the officer. His "reasonable" coworkers will be along shortly and will shoot you first, skip asking any questions ever, and then cover up any mistakes they made later while your cold dead ass sits in the morgue.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: RolfBlitzer: Guns, like rocket launchers, are just a tool.

Rocket launchers, like Davy Crockett nukes, are just a tool.

I should be able to own a Davy Crockett cannon, It is my 2A right!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


We found Jeff's fark handle!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know what happens in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Second cop was The Ugly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to stop a good guy with a gun, is a bad cop with a gun.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB!!!!!!

/amIdoingitright?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

[Fark user image 843x1500]


He was fine with all the suffering of others, until it personally affected him.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to protect yourself, get a ballistic vest.  Get a gun/CFL if you want to shoot other people.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the Warriors Code
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good Samaritan who died in Monday's shooting in Olde Town Arvada was shot and killed by a police bullet, Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski has confirmed through three informed, ranking sources - including two law enforcement sources.

Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, Good Samaritan John Hurley, and the man believed to be the suspect in the original shooting, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, all died in the shooting, but Arvada police have not said who was shot by whom.

"Good Samaritan"?!.

How biblically and absolutely the opposite of the Good Samaritan parable

Eat shiat and die, Tony Kovaleski , and Blair Miller.

What you meant to publish was "overarmed rando adding chaos to chaotic scene more-or-less-rightfully shot to death by infinitesimally better trained or disciplined overarmed cops".

Why do soldiers and police wear uniforms and badges?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Now we know what happens in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Second cop was The Ugly.


Summoning ancient bad movies seldom helps anyone.

So it's the old triangle shoot-out. Terrible no matter how you slice it.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well shucks, Larry - I guess it's back to the training simulator for you.
sounds-resource.comView Full Size
 
anotherluser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: evilsofa: Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Also, no one on the ground could have helped. Unless they had an actual sniper rifle. Even then, he stopped shooting before they could have pinpointed his location. All the other guns in the city were useless.


Yeah, anything a concealed carry permit holder is going to have on their person will be good for deliberately hitting something about 25 yards away, tops under conditions where people are shooting back. That's assuming anybody could spot exactly which window they were taking fire from amidst all the chaos. People need to stop mistaking the stupid bullshiat they see on TV and movie screens for real life.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"How can I help you?"
"Make it look like a rogue weed whacker hit me in the scalp."
"Say no more, fam."
 
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why you never help cops.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bad guy shoots cop.  Good guy shoots bad guy.  Another cop shoots good guy

I've seen this movie!  It was really good!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I have this crazy idea that the guy would still be alive if the cops weren't so trigger happy, shooting anything without even trying to determine who they are. They probably heard a cop had been shot on the radio and showed up looking for vengeance.


Fewer guns results in less trigger happy cops.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anotherluser: FarkingChas: evilsofa: Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, posting to Twitter in the aftermath of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre:

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Also, no one on the ground could have helped. Unless they had an actual sniper rifle. Even then, he stopped shooting before they could have pinpointed his location. All the other guns in the city were useless.

Yeah, anything a concealed carry permit holder is going to have on their person will be good for deliberately hitting something about 25 yards away, tops under conditions where people are shooting back. That's assuming anybody could spot exactly which window they were taking fire from amidst all the chaos. People need to stop mistaking the stupid bullshiat they see on TV and movie screens for real life.


25 yards even is pushing it, unless they already had experience with being under serious business fire.  That'll fark up just about anyone's aim at any distance till they've done it enough to compensate some.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If four or so more dudes with guns were there it would have been all good. Thanks, Obama.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I have this crazy idea that the guy would still be alive if the cops weren't so trigger happy, shooting anything without even trying to determine who they are. They probably heard a cop had been shot on the radio and showed up looking for vengeance.


I can tell you with almost 100% certainty that responding cops are going to shoot anything moving with a gun in a situation like that. The only way to not get shot is to not have a gun or have a gun and be in obvious uniform. Plain clothes officers get shot and killed too.

I've done numerous active shooter training sessions, and I've worked details with different agencies. I don't carry much off duty because it's useless. If you can't stop the entire ordeal before officers show up, then you're going to get shot. If you're running with a gun and there's no blaring neon sign to show you're an officer yourself, you're going to get shot.
 
