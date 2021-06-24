 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Who could have guessed that punching co-workers and shooting pepper balls at administrative personnel during a workplace "training" would result in a lawsuit?   (denverpost.com) divider line
31
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On this day, the SORT team conducted an unannounced mock scenario training exercise that simulated a hostage situation in an administrative building at the prison complex.

Free legal advice: if the terms "unannounced" and "hostage situation" appear in conjunction with something that you're planning, it's a really bad idea.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

little big man: On this day, the SORT team conducted an unannounced mock scenario training exercise that simulated a hostage situation in an administrative building at the prison complex.

Free legal advice: if the terms "unannounced" and "hostage situation" appear in conjunction with something that you're planning, it's a really bad idea.


There should be a whole host of charges brought.

pulling a stunt like that sounds like a "its just a prank, bro" guy got a high level position 20 years later.

What would the company say if an employee did something about the unannounced intruders?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the record: an "unannounced mock scenario training exercise that simulated a hostage situation" is more practically described as a "hostage situation".
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The SORT team members became 'increasingly angry' when the group refused to emerge, according to the lawsuit, and attempted to break down the door to the cashier's room while shouting and cursing at the employees to come out. They used a crowbar to try to pry open the cage and then fired what appeared to be a pepper ball into the room through a mail slot, the lawsuit says."

What the fark...

"As the small cashier's cage filled with pepper spray, the employees agreed to come out, unlocked the door and removed the barricade. The SORT team rushed in, pointed guns at them and yelled for them to get on the ground. One officer punched an employee in the face, another woman was pushed off her crutches, according to the lawsuit. One SORT member fired a Simunition round into another employee's chest, and the plastic bullet 'burned through (his) shirt and left a bruise on his chest,' the lawsuit says."

Again, what the fark?

I mean, there's plenty of toxic and abusive co-workers and workplaces, but this is on a whole other level of dysfunction.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: "The SORT team members became 'increasingly angry' when the group refused to emerge, according to the lawsuit, and attempted to break down the door to the cashier's room while shouting and cursing at the employees to come out. They used a crowbar to try to pry open the cage and then fired what appeared to be a pepper ball into the room through a mail slot, the lawsuit says."

What the fark...

"As the small cashier's cage filled with pepper spray, the employees agreed to come out, unlocked the door and removed the barricade. The SORT team rushed in, pointed guns at them and yelled for them to get on the ground. One officer punched an employee in the face, another woman was pushed off her crutches, according to the lawsuit. One SORT member fired a Simunition round into another employee's chest, and the plastic bullet 'burned through (his) shirt and left a bruise on his chest,' the lawsuit says."

Again, what the fark?

I mean, there's plenty of toxic and abusive co-workers and workplaces, but this is on a whole other level of dysfunction.


At that point I would probably not consider it a simulation, would stay inside, and inform appropriate authorities.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I call it "Surprise Fun Times!"

This person is a dick.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So the only justification I can think of is to train staff how to withstand a guard assault during a riot so they can teach the prison population how to withstand an assault by guards during a prison riot? Why not just train the prisoners directly?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zjoik: evilsofa: "The SORT team members became 'increasingly angry' when the group refused to emerge, according to the lawsuit, and attempted to break down the door to the cashier's room while shouting and cursing at the employees to come out. They used a crowbar to try to pry open the cage and then fired what appeared to be a pepper ball into the room through a mail slot, the lawsuit says."

What the fark...

"As the small cashier's cage filled with pepper spray, the employees agreed to come out, unlocked the door and removed the barricade. The SORT team rushed in, pointed guns at them and yelled for them to get on the ground. One officer punched an employee in the face, another woman was pushed off her crutches, according to the lawsuit. One SORT member fired a Simunition round into another employee's chest, and the plastic bullet 'burned through (his) shirt and left a bruise on his chest,' the lawsuit says."

Again, what the fark?

I mean, there's plenty of toxic and abusive co-workers and workplaces, but this is on a whole other level of dysfunction.

At that point I would probably not consider it a simulation, would stay inside, and inform appropriate authorities.


Call in the local SWAT team to shoot everyone and let God sort them out.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was this a training exercise for Barr's little green men?

They should all face significant prison time, and hey they know where they can spend it...with the same criminals they've probably been abusing if this is how they treat coworkers.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I had to guess, I'd say the guys with guns were PISSED that the ones in the cage did what they were supposed to do.  The team rolled up in there with their training weapons and expected total surprise, and didn't get it, so they bullied the admin folks until they could tag them too, so they could put that badass bullet point in their after action report.

That or they just farking hate the admin people in question; they really wanted to shoot Karen from HR.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what the fark are administrative personnel

secretaries?
bosses?
paper-pushers?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
C'mon! This is not a surprise at Superjail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just imagine how professionally they handle the real thing every day.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of us pay good money for this.

/the sexy part
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Abolish the carceral system.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like it would end in jail.
TLDR
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Geez, if you want to shoot your coworkers just remember that paintball is a team building game.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: zjoik: evilsofa: "The SORT team members became 'increasingly angry' when the group refused to emerge, according to the lawsuit, and attempted to break down the door to the cashier's room while shouting and cursing at the employees to come out. They used a crowbar to try to pry open the cage and then fired what appeared to be a pepper ball into the room through a mail slot, the lawsuit says."

What the fark...

"As the small cashier's cage filled with pepper spray, the employees agreed to come out, unlocked the door and removed the barricade. The SORT team rushed in, pointed guns at them and yelled for them to get on the ground. One officer punched an employee in the face, another woman was pushed off her crutches, according to the lawsuit. One SORT member fired a Simunition round into another employee's chest, and the plastic bullet 'burned through (his) shirt and left a bruise on his chest,' the lawsuit says."

Again, what the fark?

I mean, there's plenty of toxic and abusive co-workers and workplaces, but this is on a whole other level of dysfunction.

At that point I would probably not consider it a simulation, would stay inside, and inform appropriate authorities.

Call in the local SWAT team to shoot everyone and let God sort them out.


Schlock Mercenary was glorious and the maxims live on in my heart,  but  shelling your own position isn't as dangerous as swatting it.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, I just had to watch a 30 minute training video after I clicked a fake link my companies IT department sent out disguised to look like it was from HR

I'm going to email HR tomorrow and ask if the IT guys have tear gas just in case that was the warning
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NightSteel: If I had to guess, I'd say the guys with guns were PISSED that the ones in the cage did what they were supposed to do.  The team rolled up in there with their training weapons and expected total surprise, and didn't get it, so they bullied the admin folks until they could tag them too, so they could put that badass bullet point in their after action report.

That or they just farking hate the admin people in question; they really wanted to shoot Karen from HR.

That or they just farking hate the admin people in question; they really wanted to shoot Karen from HR.


All of you who don't want to kill at least one person in your respective HR departments, please raise your hand.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somewhere Terry Pratchett is laughing.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Approves.
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christ what a mess. First there is no safe or sane way to do a no-notice assault drill. Especially not in a prison when REAL uprising is a constant concern. Just never should have been a thing in the first place.
Second, the thing took ages too long. Two farking hours for people to be locked down who had no real role in the exercise?  And of course Third, if the assault team didn't know how to deal with the prison staff and ended up breaking into the safe room instead of just moving on, what the hell was the point of this exercise?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What pepper balls may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The whole pepper ball concept is really cool

you can get 50 and I believe it's 62 caliber air guns/pistols that will shoot pepper balls

really reduces the whole Wind Blows back into your face issues with spray

I kind of kicking around the idea, I've got my eye on a double barrel shotgun that looks like awesome fun

I guess I'm seriously using it for home defense I'd probably have to get two

the revolvers make more sense but man the shotguns are cool
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One SORT member told the employees that they "should have just opened the door," according to the lawsuit.

That sounds like a not-fun place to work.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ever wonder if your HR and security departments are on the drugs? Well the entire situation shoulda told ya
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NightSteel: If I had to guess, I'd say the guys with guns were PISSED that the ones in the cage did what they were supposed to do.  The team rolled up in there with their training weapons and expected total surprise, and didn't get it, so they bullied the admin folks until they could tag them too, so they could put that badass bullet point in their after action report.

That or they just farking hate the admin people in question; they really wanted to shoot Karen from HR.

That or they just farking hate the admin people in question; they really wanted to shoot Karen from HR.


Everyone really wants to shoot Karen from HR.  Especially Karen, most days.
 
