(NYPost)   Oh, please, what is this money laundering thing you keep talking about??   (nypost.com) divider line
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is it money laundering. Is the buyer secret?
 
MSkow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had any, I would definitely launder spend cryptocurrency on diamonds. At least with diamonds, the market manipulation inflating values far beyond actual worth is much more established.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The 277-year-old British auction house will be accepting bitcoin (BTC, +8.91%) and ether (ETH, +6.77%) for a rare 101.38-carat diamond that could fetch over $15 million at auction."

Bitcoin and diamonds. Two scams which deserve each other.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
kRpytoCurrenzy is juSt a faD!  Itz da beeNie bAbeez & poGz oF t0Day!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: How is it money laundering. Is the buyer secret?


The entire point of money laundering is that you know who is doing it because that legitimizes the funds. That's the laundering part.

The illegal part is where those funds came from in the first place. How'd a diamond buyer get all that crypto?
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There really is a pretty much foolproof way to launder money. You buy crypto then loan that crypto out for money on BlockFi or similar exchange.

You don't have to pay back the loan.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Office_Space_LowPay2
Youtube I_wnCkhi9b0
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: How is it money laundering. Is the buyer secret?


who the fark hit smart on this
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: kRpytoCurrenzy is juSt a faD!  Itz da beeNie bAbeez & poGz oF t0Day!


jesus christ look what investing in bitcoin has done to this poor boy's brain
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The point of laundering money is to be both discreet and discrete. Moving a diamond the size of your fist is the opposite.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F**king a goose?
Why, I was merely fluffing this feather duster!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: F**king a goose?
Why, I was merely fluffing this feather duster!


Haddaway - What Is Love [Official]
Youtube HEXWRTEbj1I
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: "The 277-year-old British auction house will be accepting bitcoin (BTC, +8.91%) and ether (ETH, +6.77%) for a rare 101.38-carat diamond that could fetch over $15 million at auction."

Bitcoin and diamonds. Two scams which deserve each other.


Hey, I like diamonds, thankyouverymuch!

They sharpen my tools really well.
 
mudesi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: "The 277-year-old British auction house will be accepting bitcoin (BTC, +8.91%) and ether (ETH, +6.77%) for a rare 101.38-carat diamond that could fetch over $15 million at auction."

Bitcoin and diamonds. Two scams which deserve each other.


Trading one worthless thing for another worthless thing.  In a way it's poetic.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: kRpytoCurrenzy is juSt a faD!  Itz da beeNie bAbeez & poGz oF t0Day!


Fark doesn't like change. It's gonna be rough for some people
 
