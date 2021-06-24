 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Nearly all covid deaths are now in unvaccinated people. Darwin approves   (cbc.ca) divider line
47
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Public health, Barack Obama, Vaccination, per cent, COVID-19 deaths, health-care authorities, Ross Bagne  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 9:04 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As opposed to a few months ago, when... uh... 100% of COVID deaths were from unvaccinated people.

That's a completely meaningless statement, subby
 
Benalto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool


I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was unable to swallow because of a stroke.

Dang you'd think if they were going to only cite one example they'd use a case a bit more relatable.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: As opposed to a few months ago, when... uh... 100% of COVID deaths were from unvaccinated people.

That's a completely meaningless statement, subby


But the VARIANTS! Jeez, ya guys, the Brazilian variant, there's like a brazillion of them! And the Deltas. Lord help us with the Deltas! Dean Wormer was right!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mugato:
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abox: He was unable to swallow because of a stroke.

Dang you'd think if they were going to only cite one example they'd use a case a bit more relatable.


... but the third little old lady refused to touch it
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should let vaccinated people murder the unvaccinated. That'll encourage 'em.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I trust science and the cdc.  I always said that when we were given the ok to not wear a mask i would trust in that.  I am double vaccinated.  If I am somewhere that posts that masks are optional for my level of vaccination, the mask comes off.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I do so hope this newest variant that is coming puts 75% of them in the hospital. I am nasty like that.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.


That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: They should let vaccinated people murder the unvaccinated. That'll encourage 'em.


The cynic in me thinks there is a correlation between the non vaccinated and people who own a number of firearms and think trump is Jesus...even though trump is vaccinated
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great.  Vaccinate my kid and I'll feel a lot better.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.


I thought that's why you beat off 8 times a day
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Great.  Vaccinate my kid and I'll feel a lot better.


Where are you, that kids can't get vaccinated?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All you people wishing sickness on the unvaccinated disgust me.  Why waste a good wish on something guaranteed to happen?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.


Oh. That gives me an idea. A big "My Body, My Choice" printed on the mask.
:)
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.


Just to irritate the ones that fought against wearing masks, or getting vaccinated, for the benefit of others:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.

I thought that's why you beat off 8 times a day


I can piss off people using more than one technique.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Where are you, that kids can't get vaccinated?


In the US, only kids as young as 12 can get the vaccine.  Trials are happening for younger kids, but haven't been approved yet.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.


They are just pissed that you are doing something for the benefit of others, without running a scam on the side. Altruism is for survivors.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who is dying with 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna? Seriously, I don't believe it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: I trust science and the cdc.  I always said that when we were given the ok to not wear a mask i would trust in that.  I am double vaccinated.  If I am somewhere that posts that masks are optional for my level of vaccination, the mask comes off.


I'm used to it now, I didn't get the flu and barely got a cold, and I'm around some unvaccinated people and older people who wile vaccinated have comprised immune systems so I err on the side of caution mostly.
Although the other day in the "heat dome" weather I took it off in the outside area because it was too hot.
I have to say that I was really enjoying the enforcement of personal space in line. I'm sorry to see that leaving.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Glorious Golden Ass: Great.  Vaccinate my kid and I'll feel a lot better.

Where are you, that kids can't get vaccinated?


The entire world, depending on your definition of "kid"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benalto: I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.


CSB

Just today A large woman with spiked dyed red hair and a horrible necklace bellowed at me, "You know, you don't have to wear those anymore!"

I said, "You don't have to wear that necklace, Karen".

She yelled for her boyfriend. He didn't show.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now we just need to get the rate up.  Let's get some delta variant and the Brazilian one and do the "now kisth" meme with them.  Get some mutation that really goes for the gusto, but is totally knocked out by the vaccines.  Yes, there might be some collateral damage.  That happens in every war.  But those people die heros since they sacrificed for the cause.
 
fargin a
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, and all non-vaccinated people will die - eventually.


(So will vaccinated people)
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, that he does approve giving out an award to some of the Dumbest people in America.......My Freedoms, my Rights, my,my, so where's your Mask farkin fool??
No one is staring at you cause you are wearing a mask they maybe they might be looking at how you good you look in yours.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everybody that has seen this mask has loved & has even asked where I got it from.....made my farkin
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a self correcting problem until you realize how easily the covid family of viruses mutate and that the unvaccinated population gives it a nice breeding ground to come up with variants that are vaccine resistant and then we're right back to square one again.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 253x199]

Yupperz, that he does approve giving out an award to some of the Dumbest people in America.......My Freedoms, my Rights, my,my, so where's your Mask farkin fool??
No one is staring at you cause you are wearing a mask they maybe they might be looking at how you good you look in yours.
[Fark user image image 337x750]

Everybody that has seen this mask has loved & has even asked where I got it from.....made my farkin


Day......Yeah Boyz....!!!!!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.


My mother has no immune system and even though she is fully vaccinated her doctors have pretty. much told us she needs to wear one in public for the rest of her life.

And my immune system ain't so hot.  So I wear them as well.  It is like having my car keys and wallet with me.

So my wife and mom made a bunch, asked me to find some material I liked.

I am not Mexican nor a Nightmare before Xmas fan, but I like that if you die, you become a bag of bones.  So there is the material I brought home for mine.

They both shrugged, called me morbid, but made my masks.  Then every where I went people asked me where I got them and offered to buy them.  One of the girls at my local Aldi's poked me in the shoulder and said"I loved your mask, and made my own just like them."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [media4.giphy.com image 412x301]


Came here for this. Thanks and carry on.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Glorious Golden Ass: Great.  Vaccinate my kid and I'll feel a lot better.

Where are you, that kids can't get vaccinated?


In the US, kids under 12 can't get it yet. Testing for under 12s only began on June 8th.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I do so hope this newest variant that is coming puts 75% of them in the hospital. I am nasty like that.


No you're not.

I'm hoping the delta variant wipes out enough of the anti-mask-anti-vaccine-it's-all-a-hoax​-and-god-emperor-will-be-retuned-to-th​e-presidency-in-August dipshiats to swing the 2022 election to the Dem's favour.

And, no I'm not kidding because those people are farking evil selfish assholes.
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Benalto: I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

CSB

Just today A large woman with spiked dyed red hair and a horrible necklace bellowed at me, "You know, you don't have to wear those anymore!"

I said, "You don't have to wear that necklace, Karen".

She yelled for her boyfriend. He didn't show.


Last person who tries something like that with me, I started barking like a dog.
/Never saw someone walk away so fast and shut up.
//Then I acted like nothing was amiss.
///Got the weirdest stares for some reason.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: As opposed to a few months ago, when... uh... 100% of COVID deaths were from unvaccinated people.

That's a completely meaningless statement, subby


No it's not. There were not as many vaccinated people a few months ago compared to now. The fact that few or none of the covid death are vaccinated despite the rise in the number of vaccinated people seems to indicate that vaccination works.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Sounds like a self correcting problem until you realize how easily the covid family of viruses mutate and that the unvaccinated population gives it a nice breeding ground to come up with variants that are vaccine resistant and then we're right back to square one again.


Maybe, but the Delta variant that has everyone so worried is pretty well contained by vaccination. At worst the smart people will need a booster shot later on. Once kids can get vaccinated all of the anti-science dummies can fark off forever.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.

Oh. That gives me an idea. A big "My Body, My Choice" printed on the mask.
:)


I truly farking love it, but I hope you are a martial arts person with a bullet-proof vest. That's totally rile some folks.

/ you've been farkied "Mad Mask"
// one slash ain't enough Jack
\\\ you better make it three
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Sounds like a self correcting problem until you realize how easily the covid family of viruses mutate and that the unvaccinated population gives it a nice breeding ground to come up with variants that are vaccine resistant and then we're right back to square one again.


The solution is to male the strains kill faster and yet more suseptable to the vaccine.  Engineer them to be a full on wildfire.  Just have them burn down anything without a vaccine.  Have the government clear all children for the vaccines.  Then have the government tell the public that in 6 months there is likely to be an Ebola aids version of covid 21 and everybody needs to be vaccinated.  Then after 6 months release the virus.  Go 12 monkeys on this shiat.  Make it burn like a California wildfire in august.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Glorious Golden Ass: Great.  Vaccinate my kid and I'll feel a lot better.

Where are you, that kids can't get vaccinated?


None are approved by the FDA (US) for anyone under 12 yo.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bourbonman: FarkingChas: WhippingBoi: Benalto: Mugato: Yes, that's how vaccines work.

/fully vaccinated
//still wear masks in stores because mine are so cool

I like to wear a mask in a store because boy you get glares from, I assume, the unvaccinated who are sure it was all a hoax to begin with.

That's the primary reason I do it. To piss off people who are outraged that I make a personal choice that affects only me and harms no one.

Oh. That gives me an idea. A big "My Body, My Choice" printed on the mask.
:)

I truly farking love it, but I hope you are a martial arts person with a bullet-proof vest. That's totally rile some folks.


I just took a look. For about $30 I can get a couple printed up like that. And I can add a second line, "Muck Your Feelings".
:)
 
TomDooley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: As opposed to a few months ago, when... uh... 100% of COVID deaths were from unvaccinated people.

That's a completely meaningless statement, subby


It's a statement a fascist would love.  Born of privilege.   A lot of vulnerable people still are not fully vaccinated for some reason or other.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.