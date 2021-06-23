 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Stop vaccine shopping   (thestar.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Influenza vaccine, Vaccine, Moderna vaccines, Infectious disease, Pie, Vaccination, Immune system, news conference Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2021 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I put Heinz ketchup on my fries, three weeks later, I am not putting Hunts catsup on my fries.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the Dolly pic?
 
jimpapa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I put Heinz ketchup on my fries, three weeks later, I am not putting Hunts catsup on my fries.


French's is the bestest in sooooo many ways
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I put a UV bulb up my anus, I'm not putting bleach up there three weeks later.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?


She invented one of the vaccines, or something.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mix and match Pfizer and Moderna? Why stop there? I'll take some J&J, Astrazenica.... fark it, throw in the less effective Sputnik V and Sinopharm for me while you're at it. It won't hurt to get more than one, and might (maaaaaybe) even help.

Here's a picture my wife took of me outside my local CVS this weekend:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This week, both Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at U of T, and Zain Chagla, an infectious disease physician, compared the vaccines to Pepsi and Coke (an imperfect analogy as Coke is obviously superior).

Only an English Canadian could have written that.

Quebecers strongly prefer Pepsi, so much so that "Pepsi" is a term of abuse for French Canadians.

/Bonne St-Jean
//Go Habs
///Leafs suck
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?


Why not?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a bizarrely written article.   Are...are they high?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In other words, Pfizer and Moderna are like two similar recipes for the same dish. Fisman and his spouse are different chefs, but they both produce a delicious, nutritious chicken pot pie


Fark user imageView Full Size


And then there's the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mix and match Pfizer and Moderna? Why stop there? I'll take some J&J, Astrazenica.... fark it, throw in the less effective Sputnik V and Sinopharm for me while you're at it. It won't hurt to get more than one, and might (maaaaaybe) even help.

Here's a picture my wife took of me outside my local CVS this weekend:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x338]



Better vaccines than variants.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok, but after two Pfizer in January, what's the word on snagging a J&J?

Best I can figure it is harmless.

Since so many are available and morons don't want them, I'm really thinking about getting one.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbaggins: What a bizarrely written article.   Are...are they high?


As someone who is high and didn't read tfa, I'd say maybe.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suckers I got Moderna first, my Vax brand will match. Honestly though this is a communication issue, because I was hesitant to take Pfizer second because of lack of studies showing mixing mRNA vaxs is effective. Even though I know how they work, and am science literate, it still bugged me we dont have studies about it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: This week, both Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at U of T, and Zain Chagla, an infectious disease physician, compared the vaccines to Pepsi and Coke (an imperfect analogy as Coke is obviously superior).

Only an English Canadian could have written that.

Quebecers strongly prefer Pepsi, so much so that "Pepsi" is a term of abuse for French Canadians.

/Bonne St-Jean
//Go Habs
///Leafs suck


I live in Georgia so it's all CoCola,all the time, except for the one attention whore dude I worked with that loudly proclaimed he liked Pepsi just for the attention.  I rarely drink soda anyhow, but I do prefer Coke over Pepsi.

And I've lived in Georgia for 14 years and have never heard a single person refer to all flavors of soda as Coke.

/And fark your goddam Habs, poutine breath
//That was said with love, too
///At least y'all have a goddam hockey team to go see.  Sniff.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?


She sang that song about vaccines so everyone would go out and get one.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Super catchy.
 
docilej
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
l got the Pfizer " blue label" vaccine. It's their premium shot. They mix it with Viagra. Now I'm vaccinated AND chubbed up !!!
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

docilej: l got the Pfizer " blue label" vaccine. It's their premium shot. They mix it with Viagra. Now I'm vaccinated AND chubbed up !!!


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shop Around The Captain & Tennille
Youtube QpKqvdamEW4
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't piss off Dolly Parton. She will cut you and no one will snitch.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got the Moderna shot, but I'm not sure if that's the one that gives you cancer, or the one that gives you Alexa. Only time, or unexpected deliveries, will tell.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.


I read a report today that most of the 600,000 dead were unvaccinated. If they wish to Darwin themselves, I am all for it. If you take out your whole family? Good for you.

This country needs fewer anti-vax and anti-science morons.

/bonus also cleans up red-state inbred pieces of shiat
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The credibility of any expert goes down the number of tortured analogies they have to make to get their point across.

Its like uh cooking, yep, you want to wow them with one big course, not 17 small plates.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can you snort them?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?


Why NOT? She's a national treasure and always has been.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Russ1642: If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.

I read a report today that most of the 600,000 dead were unvaccinated. If they wish to Darwin themselves, I am all for it. If you take out your whole family? Good for you.

This country needs fewer anti-vax and anti-science morons.

/bonus also cleans up red-state inbred pieces of shiat


I couldn't give a shiat if an unvaccinated person gets sick with this and dies, but if you'd been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last, oh, eighteen months then you'd have noticed that it's those dumb farkers who have been spreading this illness, filling the hospitals, and generally farking over the economy. We still haven't opened vaccines to kids under twelve in Canada and I live with one of them. So yeah, it really really farking matters a great deal that everyone gets vaccinated and I don't care how. Personally I think they should make it legal to go out there and vaccinate the anti-vaxxers with a tranq. gun.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: OhioUGrad: Russ1642: If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.

I read a report today that most of the 600,000 dead were unvaccinated. If they wish to Darwin themselves, I am all for it. If you take out your whole family? Good for you.

This country needs fewer anti-vax and anti-science morons.

/bonus also cleans up red-state inbred pieces of shiat

I couldn't give a shiat if an unvaccinated person gets sick with this and dies, but if you'd been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last, oh, eighteen months then you'd have noticed that it's those dumb farkers who have been spreading this illness, filling the hospitals, and generally farking over the economy. We still haven't opened vaccines to kids under twelve in Canada and I live with one of them. So yeah, it really really farking matters a great deal that everyone gets vaccinated and I don't care how. Personally I think they should make it legal to go out there and vaccinate the anti-vaxxers with a tranq. gun.


FYI, i read an article the other day that said the prelim studies in kids will be out in July, full results in Sept and to expect kids likely being vaccinated in Canada around Dec.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?

She sang that song about vaccines so everyone would go out and get one.
[i.pinimg.com image 480x360]
Super catchy.


Please tell me she didn't do the vaccine slut song from tiktok
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: chitownmike: Why the Dolly pic?

Why not?


She donated a million dollars to the medical center that developed one of the vaccines.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Russ1642: OhioUGrad: Russ1642: If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.

I read a report today that most of the 600,000 dead were unvaccinated. If they wish to Darwin themselves, I am all for it. If you take out your whole family? Good for you.

This country needs fewer anti-vax and anti-science morons.

/bonus also cleans up red-state inbred pieces of shiat

I couldn't give a shiat if an unvaccinated person gets sick with this and dies, but if you'd been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last, oh, eighteen months then you'd have noticed that it's those dumb farkers who have been spreading this illness, filling the hospitals, and generally farking over the economy. We still haven't opened vaccines to kids under twelve in Canada and I live with one of them. So yeah, it really really farking matters a great deal that everyone gets vaccinated and I don't care how. Personally I think they should make it legal to go out there and vaccinate the anti-vaxxers with a tranq. gun.

FYI, i read an article the other day that said the prelim studies in kids will be out in July, full results in Sept and to expect kids likely being vaccinated in Canada around Dec.


Great. All kids deserve to be vaccinated. Vaccine shopping reminds me of a simple parenting technique that works on little kids. Instead of telling them they have to do something just give them a choice. Instead of telling them to put down their toys and get ready for bed you ask them which pyjamas they want to put on and which flavour toothpaste they want. Vaccine shopping makes the vaccine-hesitant feel more in control of the process and more likely to get it.
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: DOCTORD000M: Russ1642: OhioUGrad: Russ1642: If the ability to shop around means a few more hesitant morons get the shot then have at it.

I read a report today that most of the 600,000 dead were unvaccinated. If they wish to Darwin themselves, I am all for it. If you take out your whole family? Good for you.

This country needs fewer anti-vax and anti-science morons.

/bonus also cleans up red-state inbred pieces of shiat

I couldn't give a shiat if an unvaccinated person gets sick with this and dies, but if you'd been paying the slightest bit of attention over the last, oh, eighteen months then you'd have noticed that it's those dumb farkers who have been spreading this illness, filling the hospitals, and generally farking over the economy. We still haven't opened vaccines to kids under twelve in Canada and I live with one of them. So yeah, it really really farking matters a great deal that everyone gets vaccinated and I don't care how. Personally I think they should make it legal to go out there and vaccinate the anti-vaxxers with a tranq. gun.

FYI, i read an article the other day that said the prelim studies in kids will be out in July, full results in Sept and to expect kids likely being vaccinated in Canada around Dec.

Great. All kids deserve to be vaccinated. Vaccine shopping reminds me of a simple parenting technique that works on little kids. Instead of telling them they have to do something just give them a choice. Instead of telling them to put down their toys and get ready for bed you ask them which pyjamas they want to put on and which flavour toothpaste they want. Vaccine shopping makes the vaccine-hesitant feel more in control of the process and more likely to get it.


That's all well and good until there's a shortage of one and a surplus of the other.

I agree with your parenting approach, but these aren't kids and that's reinforcing scientific illiteracy IMO.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.