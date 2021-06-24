 Skip to content
 
(CityNews Toronto)   A day after discovering more mass graves of children murdered by the Catholic church and the Canadian government, now might not be the time to talk about the "good done" in residential schools   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's an acceptable ratio of child murders to educations provided? Asking for an imaginary Deep State I know.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haven't really commented on any of the recent revelations mainly because I'm on the other side of the fence.

None of this is really news. It's only details.

By some accounts,  90% of  The Americas indigenous population was killed of by disease or exterminated outright.

The rest were enslaved, relocated,  and the children were sent off to be "civilized".

This is not a Canadian or even a Catholic thing. This is a world wide ongoing thing and the new leaders are the Mormons 7th Day, JV  and U.S. Evangelicals.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The church used to be a abortion clinic for poor, unwed mothers.

There are stories everywhere of graves of the newborn buried on church property.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, none of the people involved have been denied communion .

Would the church be more interested if the bodies had been aborted?

Cause they seem a bit blasé about actual children being killed.

They must be really busy finding new places to transfer the culprits.
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandfather was sent to an American "Indian boarding school", I think in Oregon (he was Lummi). He ran away to Alaska, got bit on the ass by a bear somewhere in there, got in trouble with the law and the judge let him join the army in WWII in return for not getting jail time. He apparently fought jungle warfare in the Philippines.

Apparently all of that was safer than if he stayed at the boarding school, going by the graves they keep finding.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, I know this was in Canada, but trust me, the same sort of shiat went down in the USA.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamatari: Yes, I know this was in Canada, but trust me, the same sort of shiat went down in the USA.


Went?

Like, past tense?

You are much more optimistic that it has ceased than I am.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, they were murdered?  When did they say that?
 
qgmonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They weren't "mass graves", they were unmarked graves, i.e. headstones were removed.  Big dif
 
