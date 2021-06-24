 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Tornado destroys Czech Republic town... well this is not normal (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Lidice again?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.com


kráva
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't is Checkia or some such thing nowadays? I think the Czech Republic changed its gender.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Horrifying tornado in Czechia - Hodonin - POV - breaks windows
Youtube yNgck5q9Ud4


Looks like this is gonna happen a whole lot more. Northern europe, canada and north us are gonna get tornadoes... and not small ones as usual but big ass F3-F4... global warming is gonna make things exciting in the next few decades.

Maybe we'll see Category 6 hurricanes and F-6 tornadoes 3-4 miles wide.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

desertfool: Isn't is Checkia or some such thing nowadays? I think the Czech Republic changed its gender.


You are mispronouncing the German word for the Chex Republic.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

desertfool: Isn't is Checkia or some such thing nowadays? I think the Czech Republic changed its gender.


Fark user image
 
RagnarD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Though the U.S. dominates when it comes to tornado frequency and intensity, they have occured with regularity on mainland Europe throughout history. The Czech/Bohemian region has recorded many tornado outbreaks. The earliest recorded was in 1144.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_​o​f_European_tornadoes_and_tornado_outbr​eaks
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

desertfool: Isn't is Checkia or some such thing nowadays? I think the Czech Republic changed its gender.


Don't get it confused with Chechnya and the Chechen Republic. They take long naps at theaters and occasionally explode.
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should start doing meth.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RagnarD: Though the U.S. dominates when it comes to tornado frequency and intensity, they have occured with regularity on mainland Europe throughout history. The Czech/Bohemian region has recorded many tornado outbreaks. The earliest recorded was in 1144.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_European_tornadoes_and_tornado_outbr​eaks


I was surprised by the May storms in China.  I had never thought about tornadoes hitting them before.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JRoo: They should start doing meth.


So thats how tornado valley deals with em uh?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: desertfool: Isn't is Checkia or some such thing nowadays? I think the Czech Republic changed its gender.

Don't get it confused with Chechnya and the Chechen Republic. They take long naps at theaters and occasionally explode.


Czechia.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: RagnarD: Though the U.S. dominates when it comes to tornado frequency and intensity, they have occured with regularity on mainland Europe throughout history. The Czech/Bohemian region has recorded many tornado outbreaks. The earliest recorded was in 1144.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_European_tornadoes_and_tornado_outbr​eaks

I was surprised by the May storms in China.  I had never thought about tornadoes hitting them before.


Here is a map showing tornado hotspots around the world:

Fark user image
 
